ASUS Leads Global OLED Monitor Market as Sales Rise in 2025

ASUS has officially emerged as the leading brand in the global OLED monitor market, a position that feels hard-earned rather than sudden. According to the latest figures from market research firm TrendForce, ASUS now controls 21.9% of the worldwide OLED monitor market. This milestone arrives in a year when overall shipments of OLED gaming monitors surged by 84% compared to 2024, showing just how quickly users are shifting away from older display technologies.

More PC users, especially gamers and creative professionals, are clearly choosing OLED panels for their faster response times, richer colors, and overall visual clarity. It is not only about gaming performance anymore. Color accuracy, brightness, and long-term reliability are playing a bigger role in buying decisions, and perhaps this is where ASUS has managed to align its strategy well with what people actually want.

Key Takeaways

Market Leader: ASUS holds a 21.9% share of the global OLED monitor market, placing it ahead of competitors like Samsung and MSI.

Shipment Surge: Total OLED monitor shipments are projected to reach 2.62 million units by the end of 2025, reflecting rapid market expansion.

Speed Record: The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W currently stands as the fastest OLED monitor available, reaching up to 720 Hz at HD resolution.

Advanced Care: Features such as the Neo Proximity Sensor and OLED Care Pro help reduce the risk of screen burn-in by dimming or turning off the display when users are not present.

Expansion through specialized technology

ASUS’s rise in the OLED monitor segment is closely tied to how broad its product lineup has become over the past year. Instead of committing to a single panel type, the company continues to use both QD-OLED and WOLED panels. This approach allows ASUS to cater to very different audiences, from video editors who prioritize color precision to esports players who demand the highest possible refresh rates.

One of the most notable technical advancements in 2025 is the introduction of Tandem OLED technology. This design stacks two light-emitting layers instead of one. The result is fairly significant: up to 15% higher peak brightness and a 25% increase in color volume. Just as important, the lifespan of the panel improves by roughly 60% compared to older OLED designs. For many buyers who still worry about OLED brightness and long-term durability, these changes directly address those concerns in a practical way.

New hardware for gamers and creators

Throughout 2025, ASUS rolled out several high-performance monitors aimed at both competitive gamers and professional users. The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W, a 26.5-inch display, stands out due to its dual-mode operation. It can run at QHD resolution with a 540 Hz refresh rate, or switch to HD resolution to reach a record-setting 720 Hz. Combined with a 0.02 ms response time, motion blur becomes almost a non-issue, even in fast-paced competitive titles.

For users who prefer higher resolution, the ROG Swift PG27UCDM offers 4K output with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the ROG Strix XG27AQDPG targets a slightly different balance, delivering 1440p resolution at 500 Hz. These monitors also introduce the TrueBlack Glossy coating, which reduces glare from ambient lighting without softening the image. Blacks remain deep, colors stay vibrant, and usability in bright rooms improves, which feels like a small detail but makes a noticeable difference in daily use.

Safety features for screen longevity

OLED technology still carries the risk of permanent image retention if static content remains on screen for too long. ASUS addresses this concern with a protection suite called OLED Care Pro. One of its most interesting components is the Neo Proximity Sensor. Built into the monitor frame, this sensor detects whether someone is sitting in front of the screen. If the user steps away, the display automatically switches to black. Once the user returns, the image restores immediately, without needing manual input.

Additional tools within the DisplayWidget Center allow users to schedule pixel cleaning and subtle screen movement. These processes run quietly in the background and generally do not interrupt normal work or gameplay. Over time, these small preventative measures help preserve panel health. It is likely one reason ASUS has gained trust among Indian consumers as well as global buyers, gradually becoming a preferred brand in the high-end display segment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between QD-OLED and WOLED in ASUS monitors?

A1: QD-OLED relies on Quantum Dots to generate color, which often results in brighter reds and greens. WOLED uses a white light source with color filters and is known for strong contrast and deep blacks. ASUS offers both technologies to give users flexibility based on their specific needs.

Q2: How does the Neo Proximity Sensor work?

A2: The sensor is integrated into the monitor and uses infrared or similar detection technology to sense user presence. If you leave your desk for a set period, the screen turns black to save power and protect the OLED pixels from unnecessary wear.

Q3: Is the 720 Hz refresh rate available at 4K resolution?

A3: No, the 720 Hz refresh rate on the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W is available at HD resolution. When set to QHD resolution, the monitor operates at a still very high 540 Hz.

Q4: Does ASUS provide a warranty for screen burn-in?

A4: Yes, most ASUS OLED monitors include a three-year warranty that specifically covers panel burn-in, offering added reassurance for buyers concerned about long-term durability.