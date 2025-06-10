ASUS Levels Up Gaming: Entry-Level RTX Arrives with TUF and ROG Lineup

ASUS India, the name behind the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, has just rolled out five new high-performance gaming laptops. This launch significantly expands their ROG and TUF portfolios, aiming to bring a premium gaming and creative experience to a wider audience. The new lineup features the TUF Gaming A16 and F16, now with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 GPUs, as well as the ROG Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 5060 and ROG Strix G16 available with either RTX 5070 or 5060 options. ASUS is clearly tailoring this expansion to different performance needs, trying to strike a balance between affordability and high-end gaming capabilities.

The New Gaming Machines: What’s Under the Hood?

ASUS seems determined to future-proof its 2025 lineup with the latest NVIDIA GPUs, positioning these laptops as capable of handling not only today’s games but also what’s next. They’re powered by either Intel’s Core Ultra 9 / i7 chips or AMD’s Ryzen 9 8940HX—both solid options for gamers and creators alike.

On the display front, ASUS delivers again. You get screens offering up to 2.5K resolution, refresh rates up to 240Hz, and full 100% color accuracy in either DCI-P3 or sRGB color spaces. That’s a win for gamers and digital artists alike.

TUF Gaming Series: Built to Last

The TUF series, which has always had a reputation for being rugged and reliable, is refreshed with the A16 and F16 models. These are clearly built to endure rough handling and long hours of gameplay.

Starting at INR 1,44,990, the TUF Gaming F16 comes with up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU boasting 16 cores and 24 threads, turboing up to 5.2 GHz. Graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, which should be more than enough for most AAA titles. The 16-inch 2.5K IPS panel runs at 165Hz and covers 100% sRGB, with brightness hitting 400 nits. Internals include up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. You also get Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and a complimentary 3-month PC Game Pass. It’s available both offline and online across popular retail and e-tail channels.

As for the TUF Gaming A16, priced at INR 1,69,990, it runs on AMD’s Ryzen 9 8940HX chip, also with 16 cores but 32 threads, and clocks up to 5.3GHz. The GPU here is again the RTX 5070, with a 115W max TGP. You get a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA 165Hz IPS panel, matching the F16 in color accuracy and brightness. This one comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C ports, and a 90Wh battery that can hit 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Like its sibling, it includes a 3-month PC Game Pass. Availability mirrors that of the F16.

ROG Series: Power Meets Portability

The ROG line continues to walk the line between power and portability. The new Zephyrus G14 and Strix G16 keep that balance going, with hardware suited for both competitive gamers and creative professionals.

The ROG Strix G16 starts at INR 1,69,990 and is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor—24 cores, 24 threads, and speeds up to 5.4 GHz. It’s paired with up to an RTX 5070. The display is a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula screen with 240Hz refresh, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and brightness up to 500 nits. Other specs include 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 7, a 90Wh battery with fast charging, and an Intel AI Boost NPU. It also ships with a 3-month PC Game Pass. It’s widely available both offline and online.

Then there’s the ROG Zephyrus G14, which starts at INR 1,84,990. It’s compact but powerful, featuring an RTX 5060 GPU. While the detailed internals weren’t fully disclosed, this model traditionally emphasizes portability without giving up too much muscle. Like its counterparts, it’s broadly available across retail and e-commerce platforms.

Commitment to Gaming Evolution

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, shared some insight on the new launch. He explained that the 2025 lineup is ASUS’s way of pushing gaming tech forward—not just with hardware, but with ideas. By combining the latest NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs and next-gen processors, ASUS aims to hit a sweet spot of performance, portability, and durability.

Su emphasized ASUS’s ongoing commitment to broadening the ROG ecosystem in India. With this new lineup, the company wants to serve gamers and creators who demand top-tier specs without necessarily reaching for the absolute high-end. The result is a more inclusive product range that still punches well above its weight.

So, whether you’re just stepping into the world of gaming or looking to upgrade without blowing past two lakhs, this new batch from ASUS might be worth a serious look.