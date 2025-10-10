ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale

ASUS India has rolled out exciting discounts on its ExpertBook P series business laptops as part of the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025. The promotion is mainly aimed at startups, SMEs, and professionals who need reliable and high-performance machines that can handle everyday workloads. With discounts of up to 20% across 14 different variants, the AI-powered ExpertBook P series now starts at ₹33,990, making this a good opportunity for businesses to upgrade their tech setup without overspending.

Key Takeaways

ASUS has listed its ExpertBook P series laptops in Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale.

The sale features three primary models: the P1, P3, and P5, with a total of 14 variants available.

Discounts can save buyers as much as ₹12,000 on select configurations.

The starting price for a business laptop in this sale is ₹33,990.

The highest discount applies to the ExpertBook P1503CVA, available for ₹46,990 after a ₹12,000 price reduction.

ASUS, which is often described as India’s fastest-growing business PC brand, has made its top-rated ExpertBook P lineup accessible at lower prices this festive season. These laptops are built to deliver enterprise-level durability, security, and performance, appealing to professionals who value reliability as much as speed. The company has introduced deals across various models, covering everything from affordable options to higher-end configurations.

Among the standout deals, the entry-level ExpertBook P1403CVA with an Intel Core i3-1315U processor is now priced at ₹33,990, reflecting a ₹6,000 discount. Meanwhile, the ExpertBook P1503CVA, equipped with an Intel Core i5-13420H and 16GB of RAM, has dropped to ₹46,990 after a ₹12,000 reduction, making it one of the most attractive offers in the sale.

For users looking for something more powerful, the ExpertBook P1403CVA with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and 32GB of RAM is available for ₹53,990, offering savings of ₹11,000. A more premium variant, the ExpertBook P3405CVA with an Intel Core i7 processor and a 1TB SSD, is priced at ₹74,990. And for those eyeing an AI-optimized machine, the flagship ExpertBook P5405CSA featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor comes in at ₹84,990, which is ₹10,000 less than its original price.

ExpertBook P Series Features

The ExpertBook P series is designed around a “Worry-Free” business experience, with a strong focus on performance, durability, and security. In terms of power, the lineup includes models with up to an Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI processor in the P5, and up to an Intel Core i7 13th Gen H Series processor in the P1 and P3. Fast DDR5 RAM and Gen 4 NVMe SSDs further ensure smooth multitasking and faster boot times.

Durability is another major strength of the series. All models come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, having passed 24 different tests. ASUS also conducts its own in-house durability checks, including a 50,000-cycle hinge test and a 30 kg pressure test on the lid, which really says something about how seriously they take product longevity.

Security is managed by the ASUS ExpertGuardian suite, which includes TPM 2.0 hardware-based encryption, a Self-Healing BIOS, and a one-year subscription to McAfee+ Premium. On the productivity front, the laptops come equipped with AI-enabled cameras and noise-canceling microphones, while the ASUS AI ExpertMeet feature supports real-time translation and automatic meeting summaries something that can be quite handy for business users.

All models are powered by at least a 50Wh 3-cell battery and support USB-C charging between 5V and 24V, meaning users can even charge them using a standard power bank if needed. The included 65W charger also supports fast charging for both the laptop and other compatible devices.

For after-sales service, ASUS provides onsite support across more than 15,500 pin codes in India through over 200 service centers. Each laptop also comes with a one-year Accidental Damage Protection plan, offering users an extra layer of confidence during their purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the starting price of ASUS ExpertBook laptops in the Flipkart sale?

A. The starting price for an ASUS ExpertBook P series laptop during the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale is ₹33,990.

Q. Which ASUS laptop has the biggest discount during the Diwali sale?

A. The ExpertBook P1503CVA model has the most aggressive discount, with a savings of ₹12,000, bringing its price down to ₹46,990.

Q. Are these laptops durable?

A. Yes, the ExpertBook P series laptops are certified with the MIL-STD-810H military standard for durability and have passed numerous rigorous tests, including hinge and lid pressure tests.

Q. What kind of security features do ASUS ExpertBook P series laptops have?

A. They feature enterprise-grade security including TPM 2.0 hardware encryption, a Self-Healing BIOS, and a 1-year McAfee+ Premium subscription to protect business data.

Q. What AI features are included in the ExpertBook laptops?

A. They include AI-powered cameras for better visuals, noise-canceling microphones for clear audio, and the ASUS AI ExpertMeet tool for real-time translation and meeting summaries.