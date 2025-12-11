ASUS Opens India’s First ROG Labs Store in Bengaluru with Gaming Zone and Service Centre

ASUS has officially opened its first ROG Labs store in India, and it is situated right in the familiar and busy lanes of Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The company seems to be experimenting with a format that blends sales, service, and a hands-on gaming space, all inside a two floor setup. It feels like an attempt to create a place where gamers and regular PC users can actually linger for a while instead of walking in only when they need to buy something. At the heart of the store is what ASUS calls the ROGVerse, along with a repair facility and a section dedicated to certified refurbished laptops.

Key Takeaways

Location: 27th Cross Road, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

ROGVerse: A free to play gaming zone on the ground floor where visitors can try high end hardware with popular games

Service and Sales: The first floor hosts both an official service center and an ASUS Select Store for refurbished products

Booking: Customers can reserve gaming slots or expert consultations online

A New Type of Store for Gamers

What makes this ROG Labs outlet feel noticeably different from a typical computer shop is how much importance it places on experience. The entire ground floor is filled with the latest Republic of Gamers devices. There are gaming laptops, prebuilt desktops, monitors, headsets, and other accessories that visitors can actually test instead of just viewing behind glass.

The highlight is definitely the ROGVerse. It is essentially a Free to Play space where you can sit down and try AAA titles on top tier hardware. I think this approach works well because many people want to know how a laptop or desktop performs in real gameplay rather than just reading specifications. To keep things organized, ASUS lets users book gaming slots online. Groups of friends can even block time together if they want a multiplayer session. ASUS Solution Experts are around too, ready to answer questions or help someone narrow down what device might fit their needs. That kind of in person advice still matters more than we sometimes admit.

Service and Refurbished Options

The first floor shifts gears into something more practical. Here you find the ASUS Exclusive Service Centre, which is equipped with an ESD compliant repair area and staffed by certified engineers. It is convenient to have a service center in the same building because customers can walk in with an issue and get immediate guidance instead of being redirected elsewhere.

Right beside it is the ASUS Select Store. This section focuses on refurbished laptops that go through strict quality checks before being approved for resale. Each device carries a 1 year ASUS warranty. It is reassuring for anyone buying refurbished gear, especially students or professionals who need reliable performance without the cost of something brand new. Bringing premium and budget friendly options under one roof probably helps the store appeal to a wider audience.

Why Bengaluru?

Choosing Bengaluru for the first ROG Labs in India feels almost expected. The city has a strong tech presence and a growing gaming community. Arnold Su, Vice President of the Consumer and Gaming PC business at ASUS India, mentioned that this new store format reflects ASUS’s commitment to innovation. He pointed out that modern gamers look for places where they can experience products directly and also get trustworthy support, not simply a transactional store.

This launch adds another milestone to ASUS’s expanding retail presence in the country, which already includes over 320 exclusive stores and 20 ROG specific outlets. The ROG Labs model seems like a step toward creating more meaningful touchpoints for customers. By blending sales, gaming, and service, ASUS appears to be aiming for a space that builds stronger ties with the local gaming community, perhaps even encouraging people to treat the store as a regular hangout rather than a one time visit.

Related FAQs

Q1: Where is the new ASUS ROG Labs store located?

A1: The store is located at 27th Cross Road, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Q2: What is ROGVerse?

A2: ROGVerse is a dedicated zone inside the store where visitors can play video games for free on high performance ASUS computers.

Q3: Do I need to pay to play games at the store?

A3: No, the gaming zone is free to use, but you may need to book a slot online to ensure availability.

Q4: Does the store sell refurbished laptops?

A4: Yes, the first floor has an ASUS Select Store that sells certified refurbished laptops with a 1 year warranty.