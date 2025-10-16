ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Series Now Available for Purchase in India

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially launched its latest handheld gaming PCs, the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X, in India. Starting October 16, 2025, these devices are now available for purchase across the country. This marks a new phase for portable Windows gaming, blending ROG’s performance-focused design with Microsoft’s Xbox ecosystem. Interestingly, the original ROG Ally from 2023 will also remain available, giving gamers a broader range of options depending on their preferences and budget.

The new ROG Xbox Ally series comes as part of a collaboration with Microsoft, designed to integrate a full-screen Xbox experience into the handheld. This integration not only provides a more console-like interface but also helps reduce background power usage, resulting in smoother performance during gameplay.

Key Takeaways

ROG Xbox Ally (AMD Ryzen Z2 A, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is priced at ₹69,990.

ROG Xbox Ally X (AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD) is priced at ₹1,14,990.

Both models are available starting October 16, 2025, through Asus ROG Stores, e-shops, Amazon, and authorized retail outlets.

They run on Windows 11 Home and include a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The new Xbox full-screen experience simplifies controls and optimizes gaming performance.

The previous ROG Ally (2023) is still available, starting from ₹49,990 for the Ryzen Z1 variant.

The New Handheld Gaming Experience

The ROG Xbox Ally series is offered in two models catering to different gaming needs. The standard ROG Xbox Ally is built for casual gamers who prefer smooth gameplay at 720p resolution, while the ROG Xbox Ally X targets enthusiasts looking for high-fidelity 1080p performance.

Both devices feature a 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, supported by AMD FreeSync Premium to minimize screen tearing. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and have a Corning DXC Anti-Reflection coating, which should help maintain clarity in different lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the ROG Xbox Ally X houses the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, offering a noticeable performance upgrade over its predecessor. It includes 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 dual-channel onboard memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD. The standard ROG Xbox Ally runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor with 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and a 512GB SSD.

Battery life has been significantly improved in the ROG Xbox Ally X, which comes with an 80Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, double the capacity of the original ROG Ally’s 40Wh unit. The standard Ally features a 60Wh battery, and both models support 65W fast charging. The Ally X also adds a USB4 Type-C port that supports Thunderbolt 4 compatibility and DisplayPort 2.1, allowing for expanded connectivity.

ASUS has also reworked the ergonomics on the new handhelds, introducing contoured grips that feel more natural during long gaming sessions. They feature Hall Effect analog triggers and assignable grip buttons, giving players more control options and better precision.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this release is the seamless integration with Microsoft’s Xbox experience. When powered on, the device boots directly into a full-screen Xbox interface, creating a familiar console-like experience while still maintaining access to the flexibility of Windows 11.

With the arrival of the ROG Xbox Ally series, ASUS continues to strengthen its presence in the handheld gaming PC market. For Indian gamers, it’s an opportunity to experience high-performance portable gaming backed by the trusted Republic of Gamers brand, all while enjoying a deeper connection to the Xbox ecosystem.

Related FAQs

Q: Where can I buy the ROG Xbox Ally series in India?

A: You can purchase the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X from ASUS ROG Stores, the official ASUS e-shop, major online retailers like Amazon, and authorized ASUS retail partners across India.

Q: What is the main difference between the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X?

A: The main differences lie in the processor, RAM, storage, battery, and price. The ROG Xbox Ally X is the more powerful model with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme CPU, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery. The standard ROG Xbox Ally uses the AMD Ryzen Z2 A CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery.

Q: Do these devices run only Xbox games?

A: No, the ROG Xbox Ally series runs on Windows 11 Home. This means you can install and play PC games from any platform that runs on Windows, including Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and the Microsoft Store, in addition to the included Xbox Game Pass.

Q: What is the function of the Xbox full-screen experience on the ROG Xbox Ally?

A: The Xbox full-screen experience is a user interface optimized for the handheld’s controls. It helps the device feel like a dedicated console by booting directly into a simplified gaming environment. This optimization, done in collaboration with Microsoft, also helps reduce the operating system’s background power usage, which translates to better in-game performance.