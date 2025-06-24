ASUS Shocks Gaming World: New RTX 5050 Laptops Arrive, Starting Under ₹1.25 Lakh!

So, ASUS India’s at it again—this time bringing fresh hardware to the battleground with the new TUF Gaming F16 and ROG Strix G16, both running NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. And hey, they didn’t stop there: they’ve gone ahead and upgraded the existing 2024 ROG Strix G16 (G614) to the RTX 5050 platform too. Seems like ASUS is serious about ruling every tier of the market.

This move comes after the recent RTX 5070 series launch, which hinted pretty clearly at ASUS’s plan: catering to everyone from hardcore gamers to emerging creators, without forcing people to max out their budgets. The RTX 5050 steps in as a solid mid‑range GPU, offering next‑gen performance without breaking the bank.

Key Takeaways

Debuts of TUF Gaming F16 and ROG Strix G16 with NVIDIA RTX 5050

RTX 5050 retrofit to the 2024 ROG Strix G16 (G614)

Copilot key, up to 16 TOPS AI acceleration

Options with Intel Core i7/i5 HX or AMD Ryzen 9 HX

Stylish 4‑zone/RGB keyboards, tough build quality, 90 WHrs batteries

Display choices up to 240 Hz 2.5 K and 165 Hz FHD+, 100% sRGB/DCI‑P3

TUF F16 starts at ₹1,24,990

ASUS Goes Deep on India’s Gaming Rush

India’s gaming scene has been getting seriously serious—more disposable income, esports gaining momentum, and people expecting high-spec machines even for non-gaming work. ASUS, under its ROG and TUF banners, has been riding that wave by offering everything from beginner rigs to pro-level portable monsters. The RTX 5050 launch feels like a deliberate nudge to bring more power into reach.

NVIDIA’s RTX line is no joke—real-time ray tracing, DLSS, all the trimmings. The RTX 5050 slots in below the RTX 5070 but still promises a meaningful jump from older mid-range GPUs. Quite the sweet spot for modern gamers and content creators.

Copilot & AI Power Built In

One of the standout bits here is the new Copilot key and the beefed-up 16 TOPS AI performance. On-device AI—it’s no longer a gimmick. Whether you’re whipping up documents, editing videos, or aiming to optimize workflow, having an AI dedicated accelerator is just future-ready. A quick tap on that Copilot key, and bam—you’ve got AI at your fingertips.

ROG Strix G16 (G615) – Premium Workhorse

Intel Core i7‑14650HX + RTX 5050 (8 GB)

16″ 2.5 K @ 240 Hz, 500 nits, 100% DCI‑P3

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

4‑zone RGB keyboard, 90 WHrs battery

Priced at ₹1,59,990

This one hits that high-end gaming and creative sweet spot—plenty of grunt, vivid display, and top-tier specs.

ROG Strix G16 (G614) – Refreshed Performer

AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX + RTX 5050 (8 GB)

16″ WUXGA @ 165 Hz, 100% sRGB

4‑zone RGB, Copilot key

Starting at ₹1,44,990

A solid balance of AMD brains and NVIDIA guts—it’s a smart upgrade from last year’s model.

TUF Gaming F16 – Tough Mid‑Ranger

Intel Core i5‑13450HX + RTX 5050 (8 GB)

16″ FHD+ @ 165 Hz with 100% sRGB

Copilot-ready, 4‑zone lighting, 90 WHrs battery

Starting ₹1,24,990

Sturdy, capable, and priced to appeal. Feels like the best value starter pack for serious gaming and everyday use.

Why It Matters: India & Beyond

Arnold Su, VP at ASUS India, mentioned the goal: “ensuring cutting‑edge gaming and AI tech reaches every gamer—from university students to pro creatives.” And, it checks out—this lineup spans Intel and AMD, high refresh panels, powerful GPUs, and advanced AI features backed by strong distribution (ROG stores, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon… you name it).

For India’s booming youth market and rising demand for performance machines, it’s a timely play.

RTX 5050: The Mid‑Tier Marvel

Architecture details are still light, but the inclusion of 8 GB VRAM signals solid future‑proofing for 1080p and even 1440p gaming, plus creative workloads. Expect ray tracing, DLSS, and day-one support for modern titles. The RTX series has genuinely reshaped visual fidelity—and the 5050 is the approachable, wallet-friendly gateway.

Final Thoughts: Strong Show in Mid‑Range

ASUS consolidates its grip on mid-range gaming laptops with this bang-on trio. With Intel/AMD CPU options, varied display tiers, RGB flair, and prices smartly aligned, it’s a complete package. The Copilot key and 16 TOPS AI usher in a practical leap toward AI-normalized workflows. If you’re in the market, whether you’re gaming tonight or editing tomorrow, these are worth a hard look.

FAQs (Clarified and Crisp)

Q1: What exactly is the RTX 5050?

A1: It’s NVIDIA’s new mid-range GPU for gaming laptops, bringing next-gen capabilities—ray tracing, DLSS—to more affordable devices.

Q2: What’s the deal with the ‘Copilot key’?

A2: It gives fast access to Microsoft’s built-in AI assistant, letting you juggle content creation, productivity, and more with ease.

Q3: What does ‘16 TOPS AI processing’ mean?

A3: That’s how many trillion on-device AI operations per second these laptops can do—helping with video calls, software acceleration, and system optimizations without cloud dependency.

Q4: G615 vs G614—what’s the real difference?

A4: G615 is the newer model with Intel Core i7 and a sharper 2.5 K / 240 Hz screen. G614 is the upgraded 2024 AMD model with Ryzen 9 and a 165 Hz FHD+ display.

Q5: Are they good for creators?

A5: Definitely. Between GPU acceleration, color-accurate high-refresh displays, strong CPUs, and AI features, they’re solid for video editing, graphic design—you name it.