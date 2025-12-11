ASUS Wins Top Honors at Golden Pin Design Awards 2025 for ROG Falcata and Phone 9 Pro

It was interesting to see ASUS officially share on December 10, 2025, that its Republic of Gamers lineup earned strong recognition at the 44th Golden Pin Design Awards. Two products, the ROG Falcata gaming keyboard and the ROG Phone 9 Pro, were selected as finalists for the highly regarded Best Design of the Year title. Alongside these top contenders, six additional ASUS devices received the Golden Pin Best Design Mark, bringing the total to eight. It perhaps reflects how the brand has been trying to balance raw performance with thoughtful, user centered design.

Recognition at a Global Stage

The Golden Pin Design Award has always been considered one of Asia’s most respected design competitions, so earning a spot here is not something brands take lightly. The 2025 ceremony, held in Taipei on December 5, brought together submissions from 28 countries. Judges looked closely at innovation, functionality, and aesthetics, which I think makes the wins particularly meaningful for a tech company like ASUS. It shows their products are being acknowledged not only for power but for real world usability and design clarity.

ROG Falcata: A New Take on Keyboards

The ROG Falcata drew attention because of its 75 percent split layout, a design that stands out immediately. Instead of being locked into a fixed board, users can separate the left and right halves. It might seem like a small detail at first, yet it genuinely changes how someone positions their hands. Gamers who prefer more desk space for sweeping mouse movements especially benefit from this flexibility, and perhaps that is why the judges noticed it.

Inside the keyboard, ASUS uses its ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches powered by a Hall Sensor system. These switches let users tune actuation from 0.1 mm to 3.5 mm, which feels surprisingly customizable. You can set keys to respond almost instantly or require a bit more depth for typing accuracy. It connects wirelessly through ROG SpeedNova with an 8,000 Hz polling rate, offering performance that feels very close to a wired setup. There is a sense of experimentation in how the Falcata approaches both ergonomics and competitive responsiveness.

ROG Phone 9 Pro: Designed for Gamers

The ROG Phone 9 Pro also earned a finalist position. This device is intentionally built for mobile gaming enthusiasts, and it shows. Its 185 Hz AMOLED display produces motion that looks noticeably smoother than the typical 60 Hz or 120 Hz screens most people are familiar with. ASUS has continued using the AniMe Vision display on the rear, letting users add small personalized animations or status indicators on a mini LED grid. It is a playful touch, but it also ties into the brand’s identity.

What makes the phone more practical, though, is the extensive thermal engineering that keeps the device cool during long sessions. Features like X Sense, an AI tool that detects in game events, add an extra layer of functionality. There is always some debate around whether these additions are essential, yet they do contribute to the phone’s character as a gaming focused device.

Why This Matters for Indian Users

For users in India who follow gaming hardware closely, recognitions like these can act as informal assurance. Split keyboards are still somewhat niche in the Indian market, and the Falcata offers a more accessible option with proper local support instead of risky imports. The ROG Phone series also continues to be a strong choice for people who want a phone that handles titles like BGMI or Call of Duty Mobile without stutters. I think many Indian gamers appreciate knowing these devices are recognized internationally, even before they reach local shelves.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the benefit of a split keyboard like the ROG Falcata?

A1: A split keyboard lets you position your hands more naturally, reducing strain on your wrists and shoulders. It also allows gamers to move the right half out of the way to give their mouse more room.

Q2: What are magnetic switches?

A2: Magnetic switches use a magnet and sensor to detect key presses instead of physical metal contacts. This makes them smoother, more durable, and allows you to change the sensitivity of each key.

Q3: When was the Golden Pin Design Award 2025 held?

A3: The award ceremony took place on December 5, 2025, in Taipei, Taiwan.

Q4: Is the ROG Phone 9 Pro available in India?

A4: ASUS typically launches its ROG Phone series in India shortly after the global announcement. You should check the official ASUS India website or major e commerce platforms for current stock and pricing.

Q5: Can I use the ROG Falcata for office work?

A5: Yes. The adjustable actuation means you can make the keys less sensitive for typing documents, which helps prevent accidental typos. The split design is also very comfortable for long typing sessions.