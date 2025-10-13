Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body

In the world of laptops, the line between performance and portability is often a difficult one to balance. Asus has a history of making thin-and-light laptops with a lot of power. The Asus Zenbook S16 is their latest effort in this space, and it comes with a new focus on AI. I have spent some time with the Asus Zenbook S16, using the 24 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD variant in the Scandinavian White color. My goal was to see if this laptop lives up to its promise of being a powerful machine that you can carry anywhere.

Key Takeaways

The laptop’s biggest strength is its thin and light design combined with a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.

The 3K Lumina OLED display is a major highlight, with its vibrant colors and high resolution.

The laptop provides excellent performance for daily tasks, productivity, and content creation.

The new AI features and a dedicated NPU are good for video calls and other AI tools.

The keyboard and touchpad are very comfortable to use.

The laptop has a good 78 Wh battery that can last for a full workday.

Design and How It Feels

The Asus Zenbook S16 feels like a premium laptop the moment you take it out of the box. The Scandinavian White color is a clean and simple shade that looks very elegant. The laptop is very thin at only 1.1 cm and is also very light at just 1.1 kg. This makes it very easy to carry in a bag and use on the go. The chassis is made of a durable metal alloy that feels solid and well-built. The laptop’s design is a clear sign that it is a high-end device. The hinge is also very good and allows you to open the laptop with one hand.

The keyboard and touchpad are very comfortable to use. The keys have a good amount of travel and are very quiet. The touchpad is large and smooth, which is great for a person who works on the go. The laptop also has a good number of ports for a thin device, including a USB-A port, two USB4 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack.

Display and Visual Experience

The Asus Zenbook S16 has a 16-inch Lumina OLED display with a 3K (2880 x 1800) resolution. This is a major highlight of the laptop. OLED displays are known for their deep blacks and vibrant colors, and this one is no different. The colors are very accurate, and the text is very sharp. This is great for a person who works with photos or videos or watches a lot of movies. The display also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the user experience very smooth. Scrolling through websites and documents feels fluid. The display is a big reason to choose this laptop.

Performance and AI Features

The Asus Zenbook S16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. This is a very powerful processor that is built for daily tasks, content creation, and AI work. My review unit, with 24 GB of RAM, handled everything I threw at it. I used the laptop for web browsing with many tabs, writing documents, and light photo editing, and it ran very smoothly.

The laptop also has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI tasks. This NPU is used for features like background blur and noise cancellation during video calls. It also helps with a new AI-powered assistant.

The NPU can be used by creative applications to speed up tasks. The integrated AMD Radeon 890M Graphics are also very capable for light gaming and creative work. The laptop has a dual-fan cooling system that keeps the laptop cool under heavy load. The fans are quiet for most of the time but can get a bit loud during heavy use.

Battery and Charging

The Asus Zenbook S16 has a 78 Wh battery. This is a good size for a laptop this thin. With normal use, the laptop can last for a full workday. I got around 8 to 9 hours of use on a single charge with a mix of web browsing, writing, and video streaming. The laptop comes with a 100W USB-C charger, which can charge the laptop quickly.

Keyboard, Touchpad, and Audio

The keyboard on the Asus Zenbook S16 is very comfortable to type on. The keys have a good amount of travel and are well-spaced. The touchpad is also very large and smooth. It is very accurate and easy to use. The laptop has a good number of ports for a thin device, which is a good thing for a person who uses a lot of accessories.

The laptop also has stereo speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon. The sound is good for watching movies and listening to music. The sound is clear and loud.

Key Product Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Graphics: AMD Radeon 890M Graphics

AMD Radeon 890M Graphics Display: 16-inch Lumina OLED, 2880 x 1800 pixels (3K), 120Hz Refresh Rate

16-inch Lumina OLED, 2880 x 1800 pixels (3K), 120Hz Refresh Rate RAM and Storage: 24 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD (PCIe 4.0)

24 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD (PCIe 4.0) Battery: 78 Wh

78 Wh Charging: 100W USB-C charger

100W USB-C charger Ports: 2x USB4, 1x USB-A 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

2x USB4, 1x USB-A 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Webcam: 5MP IR camera

5MP IR camera Weight: 1.1 kg

1.1 kg Price in India: Rs. 134,990 (24GB+1TB), Rs. 149,990 (32GB+1TB with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370)

Verdict

The Asus Zenbook S16 is a laptop that is made for a specific user. It is for a person who wants a very thin and light laptop that is also very powerful. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor provides excellent performance, and the 3K OLED display is a joy to look at. The laptop’s AI features are also a good addition for a person who uses video calls and other AI tools. The laptop is a good choice for a professional, a student, or a person who works on the go.

However, the laptop is a bit expensive for its features. If you are a serious gamer, the integrated graphics are not for you. But if you are looking for a powerful, thin, and light laptop with a great screen, the Asus Zenbook S16 is a very good choice. It is a laptop that provides a great user experience and is a strong contender in the high-end thin-and-light segment.

Official Website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Asus Zenbook S16 good for gaming?

A: The laptop is not made for heavy gaming. The integrated AMD Radeon 890M Graphics can handle some light games, but it will struggle with more demanding titles.

Q: Does the Asus Zenbook S16 have a good battery life?

A: Yes, the laptop has a 78 Wh battery that can last for a full workday with normal use.

Q: What is the main benefit of the AMD Ryzen AI processor?

A: The AMD Ryzen AI processor has a dedicated NPU that can speed up AI tasks, such as background blur and noise cancellation during video calls.

Q: Does the laptop have a touch screen?

A: No, the Asus Zenbook S16 does not have a touch screen.

Q: Is the Asus Zenbook S16 good for content creation?

A: Yes, the laptop is a good choice for content creation. The powerful processor and the beautiful OLED display are great for photo and video editing.