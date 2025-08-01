NewsAutomobiles

Ather 450S Launched With 3.7 kWh Battery Pack at Rs. 1.46 Lakh; Offers 156 km Range

Ather Energy launches a new 450S variant with a 3.7 kWh battery, offering a 156 km certified range. Check the price, specifications, and features of this new electric scooter.

Srishti Gulati
5 Min Read
5 Min Read
Ather Energy has rolled out a new version of its 450S electric scooter, this time featuring a larger 3.7 kWh battery pack. Priced at ₹1,46,149 (ex-showroom Bengaluru, including the EMPS subsidy), the new variant is clearly aimed at riders looking for extended range without moving too far up the price scale. It’s a timely upgrade, especially as competition in India’s electric two-wheeler space continues to heat up.

Key Takeaways

  • New Variant: Ather 450S now comes with a 3.7 kWh battery pack.
  • Price: Priced at ₹1,46,149 (ex-showroom Bengaluru).
  • Certified Range: Offers an IDC-certified range of 156 km on a full charge.
  • Performance: Retains a top speed of 90 km/h with the same 5.4 kW motor.
  • Pro Pack: Comes with the Pro Pack included as standard, unlocking all smart features.

New Battery, More Range

The most notable upgrade here is the battery. It’s the same 3.7 kWh unit that powers the more premium Ather 450X, now finding its way into the 450S. As a result, the certified range has increased significantly, now up to 156 km on a full charge. That’s quite a jump from the 115 km figure offered by the earlier 2.9 kWh variant.

For real-world use, Ather estimates a ‘TrueRange’ of around 125 km, which feels a bit more realistic for day-to-day riding conditions. That said, it’s still a substantial improvement for anyone with longer commutes or who just wants to charge less often.

Under the hood, not much else has changed. The scooter still runs on the same 5.4 kW (7.2 HP) PMS motor, producing 22 Nm of torque. Acceleration stays brisk, and the top speed remains capped at 90 km/h. Charging the larger battery with a standard home setup will take about 8 hours and 36 minutes for a full 0-100% cycle, manageable if you’re plugging in overnight.

Features and Positioning

One of the more welcome changes is that Ather is now including the Pro Pack as standard. Usually, it’s sold as an optional upgrade. This time, it comes baked into the price. That means users get full access to smart features like ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride, and Sport), turn-by-turn navigation, fall detection, and coasting regeneration right from day one.

The only small compromise might be the 7-inch DeepView LCD display, it’s functional and easy to read but lacks the flash of the touchscreen TFT you’d find on the 450X.

From a broader market perspective, this variant positions Ather to better compete with models like the Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube S. The pricing feels competitive, and the range boost adds real-world usability. Plus, for buyers who don’t need the larger battery, the original 2.9 kWh version of the 450S remains on sale, giving people more flexibility depending on their budget and riding habits.

In short, the updated 450S might not scream premium, but it quietly brings the features and range that make a real difference.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the new Ather 450S with the 3.7 kWh battery?

A1. The new Ather 450S variant is priced at ₹1,46,149 (ex-showroom Bengaluru, including the EMPS subsidy). Prices may vary in other cities.

Q2. What is the certified range of the new Ather 450S?

A2. The new Ather 450S with the 3.7 kWh battery has a certified Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 156 km.

Q3. How is the new Ather 450S different from the old one?

A3. The main difference is the battery capacity. The new variant has a 3.7 kWh battery offering a 156 km range, while the standard variant has a 2.9 kWh battery with a 115 km range. The new model also comes with the Pro Pack as standard.

Q4. Does the Ather 450S have a touchscreen?

A4. No, the Ather 450S is equipped with a 7-inch DeepView LCD display, not a touchscreen. It uses a joystick on the switchgear for navigation and control.

Q5. What is the top speed of the Ather 450S?

A5. The top speed of the Ather 450S, for both battery variants, is 90 km/h.

Q6. How long does it take to charge the new Ather 450S?

A6. Using a home charger, the 3.7 kWh battery takes approximately 8 hours and 36 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

