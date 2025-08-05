Audi India Introduces 10-Year Warranty and 15-Year Roadside Assistance

Audi India, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced a new comprehensive after-sales service package for its customers. The company introduced a 10-year extended warranty option and a 15-year roadside assistance program across its entire vehicle lineup in the country. This move is aimed at improving the ownership experience for Audi customers in India.

Key Takeaways

Extended Warranty: Audi now offers an extended warranty for up to 10 years or 200,000 kilometers, covering all manufacturing defects.

Audi now offers an extended warranty for up to 10 years or 200,000 kilometers, covering all manufacturing defects. Roadside Assistance: A new 15-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program provides 24/7 support across mainland India.

A new 15-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program provides 24/7 support across mainland India. Eligibility: The programs are available for all new Audi cars, and existing customers can upgrade their coverage.

The programs are available for all new Audi cars, and existing customers can upgrade their coverage. Cost: The roadside assistance coverage has flexible pricing, with costs ranging from ₹3,999 to ₹8,000 depending on the plan.

In a statement released from Mumbai, the company confirmed the new programs are designed to provide long-term support to its vehicle owners. Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Head of Audi India, stated, “We believe that our relationship with customers extends far beyond the point of purchase. With a 10-year extended warranty and 15-year roadside assistance, we intend to offer our customers an unparalleled peace of mind, knowing that support is always available.”

The extended warranty covers manufacturing defects for a vehicle up to 10 years from its date of sale. It comes with a mileage limit of 200,000 kilometers. Customers have the choice to purchase this warranty either when buying a new car or before their current warranty expires. The coverage is available for all Audi models sold in India.

The 15-year Audi Roadside Assistance program offers 24/7 support across India’s road network, including national highways, state highways, and other motorable roads. The services under this program include:

Towing to the nearest authorized workshop in case of a breakdown or accident.

On-site technical support for minor mechanical and electrical issues.

Emergency fuel delivery of up to 10 liters, though the customer bears the fuel cost.

Battery jump-starts, tire repair, and spare key delivery.

Hotel accommodation or travel arrangements if repairs take longer than 72 hours and the vehicle is over 100km from the owner’s base location.

A WhatsApp-based system for service requests and status updates for the customer every 30 minutes until the issue is resolved.

Both the extended warranty and the new roadside assistance program are open to all new buyers. Existing Audi owners also have the option to upgrade to these plans based on their vehicle’s age and current coverage status.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques 1: What is the maximum duration of Audi’s new extended warranty in India?

Ans 1: The new extended warranty program from Audi India offers coverage for up to 10 years from the vehicle’s date of sale.

Ques 2: How long is the new Audi Roadside Assistance available?

Ans 2: The Audi Roadside Assistance Program is now available for a period of up to 15 years.

Ques 3: What is the mileage limit for the Audi extended warranty?

Ans 3: The extended warranty includes mileage protection up to 200,000 kilometers.

Ques 4: Are these new programs available for existing Audi owners?

Ans 4: Yes, existing customers can upgrade their coverage based on their vehicle’s age and current warranty status.

Ques 5: What services are included in the Audi Roadside Assistance program?

Ans 5: The program includes 24/7 emergency breakdown support, towing, on-site technical help for minor faults, fuel delivery up to 10 liters, battery boosts, tire repair and replacement support, spare key delivery, and hotel accommodation or onward travel for repairs that exceed 72 hours when more than 100km from the base location.

Ques 6: How much does the Audi Roadside Assistance cost?

Ans 6: The roadside assistance program has flexible pricing, with options ranging from ₹3,999 to ₹8,000, depending on the validity period and the age of the vehicle.