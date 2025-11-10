Audi India Introduces New Q3 and Q5 Signature Line Editions with Enhanced Luxury Features

Audi India, one of the most prominent names in the luxury car segment, has introduced special Signature Line editions of its well-loved SUVs—the Audi Q3 and the Audi Q5. These new models, offered in limited numbers, bring a blend of exclusive design touches and premium equipment enhancements, all aimed at elevating both the driving experience and the car’s visual appeal. The Q3 Signature Line now includes Park Assist Plus, while both models receive new alloy wheels and a set of interior and exterior accessories. These editions are based on the Technology variants of the SUVs.

Key Highlights

Audi India launches Signature Line editions for the Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5.

Q3 Signature Line adds Park Assist Plus, R18 alloy wheels, and rear USB ports.

Q5 Signature Line features new R19 5-twin-arm graphite gray wheels.

Both models come with exclusive accessories such as illuminated entry lights and stainless-steel pedals.

Limited availability, based on the Technology variant of each model.

Audi Q3 Signature Line: What’s New

The Audi Q3 Signature Line, available for both the standard SUV and the Q3 Sportback, now includes several visual and functional updates. The most notable addition is the Park Assist Plus feature, which assists the driver by taking over the steering for parallel or perpendicular parking maneuvers.

Passengers in the rear will appreciate the added convenience of a 12-V power outlet and two USB charging ports, making long drives a bit easier for everyone. On the outside, the Q3 gets new R18 5-V-spoke (S Design) alloy wheels, lending it a sportier edge. Audi has also introduced a fresh paint option—Progressive Red—for this edition, which adds a vibrant touch to the lineup.

Audi Q5 Signature Line: Refined and Confident

For the larger Audi Q5, the Signature Line focuses primarily on aesthetic enhancement. The SUV now features striking new R19 5-twin-arm alloy wheels in Graphite Gray, finished with a gloss-turned look for a more dynamic visual appeal.

Buyers can choose from five existing exterior colors: Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Manhattan Gray, and District Green. While the mechanical setup remains unchanged, the design tweaks give this mid-size SUV a more distinctive road presence.

Shared Signature Line Accessory Package

Both the Q3 and Q5 Signature Line models come equipped with a curated bundle of Audi Genuine accessories. These additions not only emphasize exclusivity but also enhance the sense of occasion each time you step inside.

The accessory kit includes LED entry lamps that project the Audi rings logo when the doors open, Audi rings exterior decals, and dynamic wheel hub caps designed to keep the logo upright even while driving. Inside, you’ll find thoughtful details like a fragrance dispenser, metallic key cover, and stainless-steel pedal covers, each subtly reinforcing Audi’s premium craftsmanship.

Pricing and Market Perspective

Pricing for the new Signature Line models is as follows:

Audi Q3 Signature Line: ₹5,231,000 (ex-showroom)

Audi Q3 Sportback Signature Line: ₹5,355,000 (ex-showroom)

Audi Q5 Signature Line: ₹6,986,000 (ex-showroom)

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, shared his thoughts during the launch, emphasizing how central the Q3 and Q5 are to the brand’s portfolio. “With the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 Signature

Line, we continue to deliver refined performance and advanced features in a sophisticated package,” he said. According to Dhillon, these editions give customers a chance to own a more exclusive and personalized version of two of Audi’s most successful SUVs in India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line?

A1: It’s a limited-edition series for the Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q5, based on the Technology variant. It adds distinctive alloy wheels, premium accessories, and in the case of the Q3, the Park Assist Plus feature.

Q2: What is the price of the Audi Q3 Signature Line in India?

A2: The Audi Q3 Signature Line starts at ₹5,231,000 (ex-showroom), while the Q3 Sportback Signature Line is priced at ₹5,355,000. The Q5 Signature Line is available for ₹6,986,000.

Q3: What new features are offered in the Audi Q3 Signature Line?

A3: It introduces Park Assist Plus, R18 S Design alloy wheels, a new Progressive Red color, and extra rear-seat connectivity options. The model also includes the complete Signature Line accessory package.

Q4: What new features are offered in the Audi Q5 Signature Line?

A4: It gets R19 5-twin-arm alloy wheels in Graphite Gray and the full Signature Line accessory bundle, including logo projectors, dynamic hub caps, a fragrance dispenser, metallic key cover, and stainless-steel pedals.

Q5: Are the Signature Line accessories factory-fitted?

A5: The accessories are official Audi Genuine parts, bundled with the Technology variant and installed by authorized dealerships before delivery.