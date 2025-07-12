Audi India Unveils New Dash Cam to Boost Vehicle Security

Audi India has launched its new Dash Cam, priced at INR 68,000, aimed at enhancing vehicle security for Audi owners. The device is designed to provide comprehensive surveillance, protecting the car against incidents whether it’s on the move or parked. Compatible with all Audi models, the Dash Cam can either be retrofitted to existing vehicles or included with new purchases, offering an additional layer of protection beyond typical dash cams.

Key Takeaways:

The Audi Dash Cam is available in India for INR 68,000.

It boasts QHD resolution, smart battery protection, and mobile app integration.

Compatible with all Audi models, it can be installed on both new and existing cars.

The device includes a parking mode that activates when motion or impact is detected while the car is stationary.

The Dash Cam helps safeguard against hit-and-run incidents, vandalism, staged accidents, and fraudulent claims.

One of the standout features of the Audi Dash Cam is its advanced parking mode, which kicks in when the vehicle is parked and detects motion or impact. This feature is particularly beneficial in situations such as hit-and-runs or vandalism, providing crucial evidence that can help protect the owner from potential fraud or staged accidents. The system also serves as an independent witness, recording events even when the owner isn’t present, ensuring constant security.

Furthermore, owners can access recorded footage through the Audi mobile app, adding an extra level of convenience. Audi emphasizes that the Dash Cam meets their high standards for safety, integration, and durability, giving customers peace of mind both on the road and when their vehicle is parked.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented on the launch, stating that it demonstrates Audi’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for improving the overall ownership experience. He highlighted that the Dash Cam not only offers continuous protection but also enhances the brand’s reputation for integrating smart, user-friendly solutions.

Audi Dash Cam Features:

Resolution: QHD video recording for clear, high-quality footage.

QHD video recording for clear, high-quality footage. Smart Battery Protection: Helps preserve the car’s battery life.

Helps preserve the car’s battery life. Mobile App Control: Allows remote viewing and control via iOS and Android apps.

Allows remote viewing and control via iOS and Android apps. Recording Modes: Includes event recording for incidents and parking mode with motion detection.

Security Benefits:

Insurance Claims: Provides evidence for accident documentation.

Provides evidence for accident documentation. Protection While Parked: Safeguards against vandalism, hit-and-runs, and other incidents when the car is stationary.

Safeguards against vandalism, hit-and-runs, and other incidents when the car is stationary. Prevents Fraud: Acts as a deterrent against fraudulent claims and staged accidents.

Acts as a deterrent against fraudulent claims and staged accidents. Real-time Incident Recording: Captures driving-related incidents as they happen.

The Audi Dash Cam is now available at all Audi India dealerships. Existing Audi owners can have it installed during their next service appointment, while new customers can opt for the Dash Cam at the time of their vehicle’s delivery.

FAQ:

Q1: What is the price of the Audi Dash Cam in India?

A1: The Audi Dash Cam is priced at INR 68,000/-.

Q2: Which Audi models are compatible with the new Dash Cam?

A2: The Audi Dash Cam is compatible with all Audi models.

Q3: Can existing Audi owners install the Dash Cam?

A3: Yes, existing Audi owners can have the Dash Cam retrofitted during their next service visit.

Q4: What are the main features of the Audi Dash Cam?

A4: Key features include QHD resolution, smart battery protection, mobile app control, internal SD card recording, and protection modes like event recording and park mode with motion detection.

Q5: How does the Audi Dash Cam help with parking security?

A5: The Audi Dash Cam has an advanced parking mode that records when motion or impact is detected while the vehicle is stationary, providing evidence for incidents like hit-and-runs or vandalism.