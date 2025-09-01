August 2025 Car Sales: Toyota Registers 11% Increase With 34,236 Units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) ended August 2025 with a strong performance, selling 34,236 units in total. This represents an 11% increase compared to the same month last year when sales stood at 30,879 units. The growth was supported by both domestic demand and exports, which suggests that Toyota’s footprint in India is not only stable but gradually expanding.

Key Takeaways

Toyota sold 34,236 units in August 2025.

Year-on-year sales grew by 11 percent.

Domestic sales were 29,302 units, while exports contributed 4,934 units.

The Innova marked 20 years in India and has reached over 12 lakh customers.

Updates to the Urban Cruiser Taisor and the launch of the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition added to sales momentum.

Toyota’s Market Performance

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation of Japan and India’s Kirloskar Group, recorded another solid month. Out of the total sales, 29,302 units came from the domestic market, while 4,934 units were exported. The export numbers point to consistent international demand for cars manufactured in India.

From January to August 2025, Toyota has sold 2,41,696 units in total, which is a 14 percent increase compared to the same period last year. At a time when some automakers are experiencing slower growth in specific segments, Toyota’s consistent upward trend stands out.

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business at TKM, said the company is encouraged by the continued trust from its customers. With the Indian festive season approaching, which typically brings a surge in sales, the company is closely tracking market conditions to build on this momentum.

Product Highlights and Strategy

Toyota’s wide product portfolio continues to be one of its strongest assets. The line-up stretches from the compact Toyota Glanza, a rebadged Maruti Baleno, to the Toyota Fortuner, one of the most popular SUVs in the country. The Innova, however, remains the brand’s flagship story in India. This multi-purpose vehicle has now completed 20 years in the market, with more than 12 lakh customers since its debut.

In August, Toyota introduced fresh updates to some of its newer models. The Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle received a Sprint Edition, which adds a sportier character to the luxury hybrid sedan. The Urban Cruiser Taisor, a rebadged Maruti Fronx, gained a new bluish black shade and six airbags as standard across all variants. These upgrades help Toyota keep its portfolio competitive and appealing to new buyers.

Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki has also proved valuable. Shared models like the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Taisor have opened doors in the mass-market segments, helping the company capture more sales volumes.

Overall, Toyota’s August performance reflects a mix of stability from long-time favorites such as the Innova and fresh appeal from updated models. With the festive season beginning, the company is aiming to carry this momentum forward into the next quarter.

FAQs

Q1: Which Toyota cars are selling the most in India?

A1: The Toyota Innova (including Innova Hycross) and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are among the company’s top-selling models in India, along with the Toyota Fortuner and the Toyota Glanza.

Q2: What is the price range of Toyota cars in India?

A2: Toyota cars in India range from the affordable hatchback Toyota Glanza, which starts around ₹6.99 lakh, to the luxury SUV Toyota Land Cruiser 300, which can cost over ₹2.31 crore. Prices vary by model and variant.

Q3: What are some upcoming Toyota cars in India?

A3: Toyota is reportedly planning to launch several new models in India, including a three-row SUV, a new version of the Urban Cruiser, and a smaller SUV nicknamed the “Mini Fortuner” in the coming years.

Q4: Is Toyota Kirloskar Motor an Indian company?

A4: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is a joint venture company. It is a partnership between Toyota Motor Corporation from Japan and the Kirloskar Group from India, which holds an 11% stake.