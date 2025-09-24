Bajaj Dominar 400, Pulsar NS400Z Prices Remain Unchanged After GST Hike

Bajaj Auto has chosen not to increase the prices of its flagship motorcycles, the Dominar 400 and the newly launched Pulsar NS400Z. This comes right after the government’s decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on two-wheelers with engine capacities above 350cc. Instead of passing the extra cost to buyers, Bajaj is absorbing the tax hike, which means customers will continue to pay the same ex-showroom prices for these bikes.

Key Takeaways

Bajaj Auto is holding prices steady for the Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400Z despite the GST hike.

The Pulsar NS400Z continues at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.85 lakh.

The Dominar 400 also stays at ₹2.31 lakh.

The GST on motorcycles above 350cc has gone up from 28% to 31% with a 3% cess added.

This decision makes both motorcycles stronger contenders in their segments.

The GST revision on two-wheelers

The GST Council, India’s top body for indirect tax decisions, recently adjusted the tax structure on premium motorcycles. A 3% cess has been added to the existing 28% GST for all bikes with engine capacities greater than 350cc, taking the total tax rate up to 31%. This impacts a wide range of mid to high-end motorcycles across the market, generally making them more expensive. By choosing not to increase prices, Bajaj is essentially shielding its buyers from the extra burden and giving what could be called a form of price protection.

A strategic move for Bajaj

For Bajaj, this isn’t just about holding prices, it looks like a deliberate strategy. The Pulsar NS400Z, introduced earlier this year, marked a big step for the Pulsar family. It came with a very aggressive introductory price and keeping that intact is a smart way to sustain momentum. For riders considering a streetfighter with strong performance and modern features, it keeps the NS400Z within easy reach.

On the other hand, the Dominar 400 plays in the power cruiser space and has always been positioned as a touring-friendly machine. It’s in direct competition with models like the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. If Bajaj had hiked prices, it might have lost some ground, but by keeping the price stable, the Dominar 400 becomes a more compelling option. With the festive season around the corner, this price hold could help Bajaj boost its numbers in the very competitive 350-400cc bracket.

A look at the motorcycles

Interestingly, both motorcycles share the same powerhouse engine derived from the KTM 390 platform, although their personalities are quite different.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: It comes with a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque. Beyond the engine, Bajaj has packed it with features you’d usually expect on higher-priced bikes: four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-road), ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and a color LCD cluster that even offers Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and call alerts.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Running on the same 373.3cc engine, it delivers identical power and torque figures but with a different focus. The Dominar leans more towards comfort and long-distance riding. It gets a more relaxed riding position, upside-down (USD) front forks, dual-channel ABS, and a set of touring add-ons straight from the factory, like a tall windscreen and handguards, making it more suitable for highway runs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Did the price of the Bajaj Dominar 400 increase after the GST hike?

A. No, Bajaj Auto has not increased the ex-showroom price of the Dominar 400. It remains at ₹2.31 lakh.

Q. What is the current price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z?

A. The current ex-showroom price of the Pulsar NS400Z is still its introductory price of ₹1.85 lakh.

Q. Why did the tax on some motorcycles increase?

A. The GST Council added a 3% cess on top of the 28% GST for motorcycles with engine capacities over 350cc, making the total tax 31%.

Q. Will other motorcycle prices go up?

A. Yes, many other motorcycles from different brands with engines larger than 350cc are expected to see a price increase due to the new tax structure.

Q. What is the engine capacity of the Dominar 400 and NS400Z?

A. Both the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Pulsar NS400Z are powered by a 373.3cc engine.