BenQ Introduces New EW90U Series Monitors

BenQ, a global player in display technology, has just unveiled its latest EW90U Series Monitors. The lineup features two models: the 27-inch EW2790U and the larger 32-inch EW3290U. These monitors are crafted to align with today’s increasingly hybrid lifestyles, blending 4K visual clarity, robust audio, and a suite of user-centric functions. Whether it’s for work, play, or a bit of both, the EW90U Series is designed to be that one screen you don’t need to swap out.

Key Takeaways:

BenQ has introduced two new monitors: the EW2790U (27-inch) and EW3290U (32-inch).

Both support true 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160), with HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

AI-Optimised Contrast enables real-time content enhancement.

The EW2790U features dual 5W speakers, while the EW3290U ups the ante with a 2.1 channel treVolo audio system.

Both monitors come with eye-care features like Low Blue Light Plus and Flicker-Free tech.

Pricing: INR 28,498 for the EW2790U and INR 40,998 for the EW3290U.

Smarter Entertainment and Visuals

At the core of the EW90U Series is its 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160), enhanced further with HDR10 support and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. These specs aren’t just box-checking either—they genuinely translate to punchier colors, richer contrast, and more immersive detail. The EW2790U achieves 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, while the EW3290U nudges that number to 98%, offering a noticeably wider palette. Ideal for streaming your favorite series, editing photos, or even casual grading.

What stands out here is the AI-Optimised Contrast. Rather than having to constantly fiddle with brightness or contrast settings, this tech adapts in real time to the room’s ambient light and whatever’s on-screen. It’s a small but impactful feature that subtly elevates the viewing experience.

Studio-Grade Sound Integration

Sound is often an afterthought with monitors, but not this time. BenQ has packed in its treVolo audio system. The EW2790U features dual 5W stereo speakers, more than capable for everyday use. The EW3290U, though, takes it a step further with a 2.1 channel system—you get 2Wx2 speakers along with a 5W woofer. The result? Deeper bass and clearer soundscapes, especially noticeable during movie scenes or music playback.

Users can choose between six audio profiles: User, Dialogue/Vocal, Live/POP, Cinema, Game, and Studio Monitor. It’s a thoughtful touch that helps tailor the audio to whatever you’re watching or doing.

Designed for the Hybrid Lifestyle

The EW3290U includes a remote control with media keys, letting users tweak settings without reaching over. There are also Scenario Hotkeys for jumping quickly between work, gaming, or entertainment presets. Display Pilot 2, BenQ’s software suite, adds more convenience with tools like a Pomodoro Timer and an Audio Equalizer.

Comfort, especially for long hours, isn’t overlooked. The EW90U Series includes BenQ’s full Eye-Care Suite: Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker-Free tech, and Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2. The ergonomic design allows for height adjustment, swiveling, tilting, and even pivoting—which makes a difference if you’re using it in a flexible setup.

Connectivity-wise, both monitors include USB-C (with 65W Power Delivery), HDMI 2.0, and USB-A ports. They’re built to plug and play with laptops, consoles, and streaming devices with minimal fuss.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, noted, “Today’s consumers want displays that fit seamlessly into how they work, relax, and consume content. The EW90U Series brings together 4K clarity, immersive audio, remote control access, and smart functionality to enhance both productivity and home entertainment.”

Availability and Pricing

The BenQ EW2790U is available at INR 28,498, while the EW3290U is priced at INR 40,998. Both models can be purchased via major online platforms and authorized BenQ retailers.

FAQs

Q: What are the key differences between the EW2790U and EW3290U models?

A: The EW2790U is a 27-inch monitor with dual 5W speakers and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. The EW3290U is a 32-inch monitor with a 2.1 channel sound system (2Wx2 speakers + 5W woofer), 98% DCI-P3 coverage, and includes a dedicated remote control.

Q: What resolution do the BenQ EW90U series monitors support?

A: Both EW90U series monitors support true 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160).

Q: Do these monitors have features for eye comfort?

A: Yes, the EW90U series includes a Comprehensive Eye-Care Suite with Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker-Free technology, and Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2 for all-day comfort.

Q: What kind of audio technology is integrated into the EW90U series?

A: The EW90U series features studio-grade treVolo audio. The EW2790U has dual 5W speakers , while the EW3290U has a 2.1 channel sound system with 2Wx2 speakers and a 5W woofer.

Q: What is AI-Optimised Contrast?

A: AI-Optimised Contrast is a feature that intelligently enhances content in real-time by adjusting based on ambient light and visuals on the screen, aiming to ensure scenes appear as the creator intended without manual adjustment.

Q: Where can I buy the BenQ EW90U series monitors?

A: Both models are available on leading online platforms and through authorized BenQ retail partners.