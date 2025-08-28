BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators

BenQ, a name that’s quite familiar in the world of professional display technology, has rolled out its new PV3200U monitor in India. This is a 32-inch 4K UHD display aimed squarely at video creators, editors, and YouTubers who need reliable tools for post-production work. With features like precise color calibration, built-in 2.1-channel audio, and compatibility with both Mac and Windows setups, the monitor seems positioned to cater to a wide creative audience. It carries a price tag of Rs. 59,000 and is now available through the BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, and other leading electronics and IT retailers.

Key Product Features

The PV3200U comes with some notable specifications that stand out.

The display itself is a 32-inch 4K UHD panel offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a 16:9 aspect ratio. For color-critical tasks, BenQ has integrated its AQCOLOR Technology, which ensures 95% P3, 100% Rec.709, and 100% sRGB coverage. The monitor also undergoes factory calibration with a Delta E ≤ 2, which means users get accurate colors straight out of the box without much adjustment.

Audio isn’t usually the first thing people expect from a professional monitor, but BenQ has added a built-in 2.1-channel audio system. It includes two 2W speakers along with a 5W subwoofer. There are six different audio modes and frequency separation support, so editors can review sound directly without always needing to plug in headphones.

Connectivity is another area where the PV3200U tries to simplify workflow. A single USB-C port can handle 4K video, data transfer, and 65W power delivery, which reduces cable clutter on the desk. In addition, the monitor comes with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for broader compatibility.

There are also a few thoughtful extras that will appeal to professionals. Features like M-book Mode, ICCsync, and a wireless Hotkey Puck allow for quick profile switching and easy control. The ergonomic stand supports tilt, pivot, swivel, and height adjustments, making it adaptable to different work setups.

Speaking about the launch, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, pointed out that India’s creator economy is expanding at a rapid pace, with more video professionals and YouTubers emerging across the country. He explained that the PV3200U was designed as a response to the evolving needs of this community, offering dependable color accuracy, audio capabilities suitable for editing, and smooth compatibility across Mac and PC systems.

As for pricing and availability, the BenQ PV3200U is set at Rs. 59,000. Buyers can pick it up through the official BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, or major electronics and IT retailers across the country.

FAQs

Q. What is the screen resolution of the BenQ PV3200U monitor?

A. The BenQ PV3200U has a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Q. Is the BenQ PV3200U compatible with Mac computers?

A. Yes, the PV3200U is designed with seamless Mac and Windows compatibility. It includes features like M-book Mode and ICCsync specifically for Mac users.

Q. What is the price of the BenQ PV3200U in India?

A. The BenQ PV3200U is priced at Rs. 59,000.

Q. Does the monitor have built-in speakers?

A. Yes, the monitor has a built-in 2.1-channel audio system with two 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer.

Q. Where can I buy the BenQ PV3200U?

A. You can buy the BenQ PV3200U in India from the BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, and other major electronic and IT retailers.