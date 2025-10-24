BenQ Launches Screen Bar Pro Monitor Light in India for Enhanced Workspace Comfort

BenQ, the global brand known for its display technology and eye-care innovations, has launched its latest workspace lighting product, the ScreenBar Pro, in India on October 24, 2025. This new monitor light bar is positioned as a refined alternative to traditional LED desk lamps. Interestingly, BenQ was the first to create the monitor light bar category back in 2017 with its original ScreenBar.

Key Takeaways

The BenQ ScreenBar Pro is the company’s newest monitor light bar, launched in India on October 24, 2025.

It is designed to reduce eye strain and improve visual comfort by balancing contrast glare between the monitor and its surroundings.

It features 3rd Generation ASYM-Light Technology, ensuring zero screen reflection and no direct glare.

It includes an automatic on-and-off function via an ultrasonic motion sensor that detects user presence.

The Real-time Auto Dimming function adjusts brightness automatically to meet the 500-lux illuminance standard.

The light bar can be powered through a USB-C connection or a 15W power adapter.

The Black variant is priced at ₹13,490, while the silver variant costs ₹13,990. Both will be available across India from the end of October.

The ScreenBar Pro is designed to boost both comfort and productivity for professionals, content creators, gamers, or anyone who spends long hours at their desk. It reflects BenQ’s ongoing commitment to human-centered design, merging precise engineering with advanced eye-care technologies.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India and South Asia, described the product as delivering “unparalleled visual comfort,” noting that it aligns with the brand’s “Tech-Driven Comfort” philosophy aimed at modern workspaces.

Understanding Monitor Lighting

Unlike a typical desk lamp, a monitor light bar isn’t meant to shine directly on your keyboard or screen. Its purpose is to create visual balance by managing the contrast between your monitor’s brightness and the surrounding lighting. This helps reduce eye strain during long work or study sessions.

The ScreenBar Pro features BenQ’s 3rd Generation ASYM-Light Technology, using refined asymmetrical optics to direct light evenly across the workspace. This prevents glare on the monitor and avoids shining light directly into the user’s eyes. The illumination covers an area of roughly 85 x 50 cm, delivering more than 500 lux of brightness. It also uses full-spectrum LED chips with high color accuracy, offering a Color Fidelity Index (Rf) greater than 96, ensuring that colors remain true to life.

Smart and User-Centric Features

One of the more thoughtful features is the ultrasonic motion sensor, which automatically turns the light on when it detects someone sitting down and switches it off after five minutes of inactivity. It’s a small but practical touch that helps conserve energy.

The Real-time Auto Dimming feature adjusts brightness automatically to maintain the recommended 500 lux level with a single touch. According to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), this illuminance standard provides optimal lighting conditions for reading, writing, and computer work, helping to minimize visual fatigue.

Users can also fine-tune the lighting manually, with 16 brightness levels and 8 color temperature settings ranging from warm (2700K–3000K) to cool (up to 6500K). Cooler tones help maintain focus, while warmer tones are more suitable for winding down.

The ScreenBar Pro’s patented counterweight clamp allows it to attach securely to a variety of monitors, including curved screens, without causing damage. This design also keeps the workspace uncluttered by eliminating the need for a lamp base. Power is supplied via USB-C or through the included 15W adapter, offering flexibility depending on your setup.

The BenQ ScreenBar Pro will be available across India by the end of October in two finishes: Black (₹13,490) and Silver (₹13,990). It’s a small upgrade that, for many, could make a noticeable difference in how comfortable and productive their workspace feels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the price of the BenQ ScreenBar Pro in India?

A. The BenQ ScreenBar Pro is priced at ₹13,490 for the Black version and ₹13,990 for the silver version, available from the end of October 2025.

Q. How does the ASYM-Light Technology work?

A. ASYM-Light Technology uses sophisticated asymmetrical optics to precisely direct the light downwards onto the desk while cutting off the light’s spread onto the monitor screen or directly into your eyes, eliminating glare and reflections.

Q. What does the 500-lux setting do?

A. The 500 lux ($\text{lx}$) setting is the recommended illuminance standard by organizations like the American National Standards Institute ($\text {ANSI}$) and ISO for general office and screen-based work, designed to provide adequate light for visual tasks and minimize eye strain.

Q. Is the BenQ ScreenBar Pro compatible with curved monitors?

A. Yes, the Patented Counterweight Clamp design is made to attach securely and without damage to a wide range of monitors, including curved models.

Q. How is the ScreenBar Pro powered?

A. The light bar is powered via a USB-C port, which can be connected to the monitor or an included 15W power adapter (5V / max 1.7A).