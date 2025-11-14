BenQ launches ScreenBar Halo 2 monitor light in India for ₹17,490

BenQ, which has been pushing the idea of better and healthier monitor lighting for quite a while now, launched its new flagship monitor light, the ScreenBar Halo 2, in India on November 14, 2025. Priced at INR 17,490, the device is clearly targeted at people who spend long hours in front of a screen, whether that is professionals, content creators, or gamers who work in lighting conditions that tend to shift throughout the day. The Halo 2 brings a dual-light system and a refined triple-curvature backlight design that, according to BenQ, offers 423% wider coverage than the previous generation. I think the idea here is to keep the brightness around the monitor and the rest of the room more balanced, so the eyes don’t feel strained during extended sessions.

It might help to pause on the essentials for a moment, especially since the product includes quite a few details.

Key Takeaways

Product: BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 monitor light

Price: INR 17,490

Availability: BenQ India E-Store, Amazon India, and select retail partners

Main Feature: Dual-light system (front and back) using BenQ’s ASYM-Light optical technology to prevent screen glare and reduce eye strain

Control: Wireless control dial for brightness and color temperature

Compatibility: Redesigned clamp fits most monitors, including ultra-thin and curved models with 1000R-1800R curvature

Many people still rely on desk lamps, which often throw uneven light on the workspace and end up reflecting on the monitor in distracting ways. The ScreenBar Halo 2 aims to solve that quietly persistent problem through BenQ’s ASYM-Light technology. The system relies on an 18 degree asymmetrical cut-off angle that pushes light onto the desk instead of the display itself. This avoids screen glare and also keeps the light from shining directly into the user’s eyes. BenQ mentions that the design aligns with research done with the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, which supports the ANSI guideline of maintaining a luminance ratio of no more than 3:1 between the screen and its surroundings for better visual comfort. The product is rated flicker-free under IEEE PAR 1789 and certified free from blue light hazards according to IEC/EN 62471, which perhaps matters more than we realize during late-night work.

The Halo 2 also comes with a newly improved wireless controller. “We know professionals demand precision in lighting,” said JC Pan, Chief Product Designer at BenQ Smart Lighting. He pointed out that the anti-fingerprint coated dial helps users smoothly adjust brightness from 0 to 100 percent and color temperature from a warm 2700K to a cooler 6500K. This flexibility is especially handy for creative work that depends on accurate color representation, supported here by a high Color Rendering Index of CRI > 95, though it also works well for simple tasks like reading when you prefer something softer on the eyes.

Another part that has been thoroughly updated is the mounting system. The new zinc-alloy clamp draws inspiration from the gravity-based mechanism used in the ScreenBar Pro. “It rests gently on the screen instead of clipping on, making it far more screen-friendly,” said Judy Yang, Lead Mechanical Engineer at BenQ. This approach makes the Halo 2 compatible with a wide range of displays, from ultra-thin 0.43 cm monitors to thicker models up to 6 cm, as well as curved screens between 1000R and 1800R. I imagine this will be a relief for people who are often unsure whether accessories will actually fit their setups.

BenQ has also equipped the ScreenBar Halo 2 with several smart functions that make daily use feel a little more effortless. Motion detection turns the light on when the user returns to the desk and switches it off after some inactivity. An auto-dimming sensor reads the surroundings and adjusts brightness without any manual input. The bar even remembers the last-used settings, which is a small thing but surprisingly helpful.

The design, developed in collaboration with MINIMAL Design, founded by former Nike Global Creative Director Scott Wilson, leans toward a cleaner metallic finish and a minimal silhouette. It is the kind of design that doesn’t call attention to itself, at least not until you notice how much more comfortable the workspace feels.

“At BenQ, great technology should enhance human experience,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia. “The ScreenBar Halo 2 combines intelligent engineering, elegant design, and smart automation to make modern workspaces healthier, more productive, and visually inspiring.”

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the price of the BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 in India?

A1: The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 is priced at INR 17,490 in India. It is available on the BenQ India E-Store, Amazon, and at select retail stores.

Q2: Will the ScreenBar Halo 2 fit on a curved or very thin monitor?

A2: Yes. The new gravity-based zinc-alloy clamp is designed to fit monitors that are between 0.43 cm and 6 cm thick. It is also compatible with curved monitors that have a curvature between 1000R and 1800R.

Q3: What is the difference between the ScreenBar Halo 2 and the ScreenBar Pro?

A3: The main differences are the controller and the backlight. The ScreenBar Halo 2 features a wireless control dial, whereas the ScreenBar Pro typically uses touch controls on the lamp itself. The Halo 2 also includes an advanced triple-curvature backlight for ambient lighting, which the Pro model does not have.

Q4: Do I need a wall behind my monitor for the backlight to work?

A4: The backlight is designed to bounce light off the wall behind your monitor to create balanced ambient light. While it works best with a wall, the new triple-curvature design helps spread the light more evenly, so it can still provide some ambient light even if the desk is in an open room.

Q5: Can the front and back lights be controlled separately?

A5: Yes, the ScreenBar Halo 2 allows for independent control of the front light that illuminates the desk and the back light that provides ambient lighting, all through the wireless controller.