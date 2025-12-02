BenQ launches TK705i and TK705STi 4K projectors with Google TV in India

BenQ India has broadened its home entertainment lineup with two new 4K projectors that feel very much aimed at real living spaces rather than dedicated home theaters. The company officially introduced the TK705i and the short throw TK705STi today, both designed to make home cinema setups a little easier. They come with built-in streaming apps, high brightness for rooms that are not completely dark, and a set of automatic image correction tools. In many ways, the two models seem to target people who want a large screen experience without redesigning their homes just to accommodate a projector.

Key Takeaways

Pricing: The BenQ TK705i is priced at ₹1,99,990, while the short throw TK705STi comes in at ₹2,25,000.

Availability: Both projectors will be available starting December 2025 across select retail outlets and online platforms.

Visuals: They deliver True 4K UHD resolution with a brightness rating of 3000 ANSI lumens.

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV includes official Netflix support, which means there is no need for an external streaming device.

Gaming: The projectors offer 5ms input lag at 4K/60Hz and include HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Visual Performance for Indian Homes

A fairly common issue in many Indian households is ambient light, since living rooms are rarely kept dark during the day. It often causes projection images to look washed out. BenQ seems to have addressed this challenge directly. Both the TK705i and TK705STi output 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness, which helps the picture stay visible even with lights on or curtains open. It is not a complete replacement for a dark environment, but it is bright enough that you do not feel restricted to nighttime viewing.

These projectors feature BenQ’s CinematicColor technology and cover 98 percent of the Rec.709 color gamut. They also support HDR-PRO, HDR10+, and HLG. These standards help maintain deeper blacks and more accurate color reproduction. It becomes especially noticeable when watching high resolution content on apps like Hotstar, Prime Video, or Netflix, which many people rely on for movie nights these days.

Flexible Installation Options

The clearest difference between the TK705i and TK705STi lies in their throw ratios, essentially how far they need to sit from a wall to produce a large image.

The TK705i is a standard throw projector with a 1.3x zoom, making it more suitable for larger living rooms where you have more distance to work with.

The TK705STi, on the other hand, is a short throw model. It can create a 100 inch image from just 1.8 meters, roughly six feet away. This can be quite practical in compact apartments in cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru, where space is often limited and rearranging furniture is not always ideal.

Both projectors include what BenQ calls 8 way Smart Image Adaptation. The system uses sensors to automatically focus the lens and correct the keystone if the projector is angled. There is also obstacle avoidance, which slightly shrinks the image if it detects something like a light switch or a small plant interrupting the projection area. It is a subtle touch, but it reduces the need to manually adjust settings every time you move the device.

Gaming and Connectivity

BenQ appears to position both models as hybrid devices suited for movies and gaming. With a low input lag of 5ms at 4K/60Hz, the response time is unusually fast for a projector. It makes fast paced games feel more natural, especially on consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. I think competitive gamers might appreciate having that level of responsiveness on such a large screen.

Connectivity is fairly modern. There is HDMI 2.1 with eARC support, so you can passthrough high quality audio to a compatible soundbar. The USB C port supports 30W Power Delivery, which lets you connect and charge portable consoles like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck using a single cable. It feels like a convenient little addition if you move between gaming setups often.

Integrated Audio and Smart Interface

Instead of depending on a Fire Stick or Apple TV like many earlier projectors did, these models run on Google TV out of the box. The interface gives access to the Play Store and responds to Google Assistant voice commands. Importantly, both units carry native Netflix certification, which ensures the app runs in full quality. This might sound like a small thing, but Netflix compatibility is often missing on many other projectors.

For audio, the built in dual 8W treVolo chamber speakers provide reasonable clarity and loudness for casual viewing. They support Dolby Audio as well. Still, users who prefer a more cinematic soundstage may want to connect a dedicated surround system through the HDMI eARC port.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between the TK705i and TK705STi?

A1: The primary difference is the lens system. The TK705STi is a short throw projector that can create large images from close range, while the TK705i requires more distance between the projector and the wall.

Q2: Do these projectors support Netflix natively?

A2: Yes. Both run on Google TV and come with official Netflix certification, so external streaming sticks are not required.

Q3: Can I play PS5 games on these projectors?

A3: Yes. Both models include HDMI 2.1 and support a low latency mode (ALLM) that reduces input lag to 5ms, making them suitable for console gaming.

Q4: Where are the BenQ service centers located?

A4: BenQ maintains a wide service network across India. You can find authorized service centers in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai through their official website.

Q5: Do I need a dark room to use these projectors?

A5: Not necessarily. With 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness, both models can be used comfortably in living rooms with moderate ambient light. Still, darker conditions will always deliver the best contrast.