BenQ PD2770U 4K Monitor with Built-In Calibrator Arrives First in India

BenQ has officially launched its new PD2770U professional monitor in India, making it the first country in the world to receive the model. The 27-inch 4K display is the company’s first to feature an integrated color calibrator, built specifically for creative professionals who need precise and reliable color accuracy. The announcement took place at a major broadcast and media industry tradeshow held from October 14 to 16, where BenQ highlighted the monitor’s focus on modern studios, post-production environments, and independent content creators.

For a long time, creative professionals have relied on external calibration tools to achieve color accuracy, a process that’s often both expensive and time-consuming. BenQ aims to simplify that workflow. “With the PD2770U, we’ve built the calibration engine directly into the display,” said Rajeev Singh, MD of BenQ India. He added that this gives small studios and independent creators access to the same level of professional-grade color precision that larger production houses use, all within a single device.

Professional Color Accuracy Built In

At the heart of the PD2770U lies its Built-in Calibration System, powered by Light-Adaptive Calibration technology. This system automatically adjusts the monitor’s colors in response to surrounding light conditions, maintaining consistent and accurate color performance over time without any external tools.

The PD2770U covers an extensive range of color spaces, including 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% Rec.709. It also carries multiple certifications such as Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone, and Calman Verified. These ensure that the colors displayed on screen match how they will appear in print, online, or in video productions.

Central Control for Creative Teams

For studios with multiple workstations, BenQ offers an efficient solution to maintain color uniformity across all setups. The PD2770U features an RJ45 LAN port and works with BenQ’s DMS Local software, allowing a manager or lead editor to control and synchronize calibration settings across multiple displays from a single system. This reduces inconsistencies between editing stations and saves valuable time that would otherwise be spent on manual recalibration.

The monitor also includes thoughtful design touches to help creators stay focused. Its Nano Matte Panel minimizes glare and reflections, while a magnetic shading hood further cuts down ambient light interference. The updated Display Pilot 2 software provides workflow-friendly tools such as desktop partitioning and quick access to color modes. Additionally, the Hotkey Puck G3 controller offers intuitive tactile shortcuts to essential monitor functions.

The BenQ PD2770U will be available for purchase from November onwards through major broadcast and photography retail outlets, as well as on the official BenQ India website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the main feature of the BenQ PD2770U?

A. Its most important feature is the built-in color calibrator, which automatically maintains color accuracy without needing external devices.

Who is this monitor for?

A. It is designed for creative professionals, including video editors, graphic designers, photographers, and small studios that require precise and reliable color for their work.

What color spaces does the PD2770U cover?

A. It covers 99% of Adobe RGB, 99% of DCI-P3, and 100% of Rec.709 color spaces.

Can this monitor be used in a team setup?

A. Yes, it has an RJ45 LAN port and software that allows for centralized control and color synchronization across multiple monitors in a studio.

When and where can I buy the BenQ PD2770U in India?

A. It will be available starting in November 2025 through leading broadcast and photography retail outlets and on the official BenQ India website.