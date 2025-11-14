Bentley Reveals New Continental GT Supersports with 666 PS V8 and Rear-Wheel Drive

Bentley has officially revealed the new Continental GT Supersports, a model that feels like a deliberate shift toward pure driver engagement. It steps away from the brand’s familiar hybrid setups and all-wheel-drive systems, leaning instead into something a little more traditional and perhaps a bit raw. At its core is a twin-turbocharged V8, and in a first for any road-going Continental GT, all of its power goes strictly to the rear wheels. The engine delivers 666 PS, or 657 hp, along with 800 Nm of torque. Bentley is using the Supersports name for the fourth time now, which feels fitting considering it originally appeared a century ago in 1925.

Key Takeaways

New V8 Engine: The car runs a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 without hybrid assistance, producing 666 PS and 800 Nm.

Rear-Wheel Drive: This is the first road-ready Continental GT to use an exclusively rear-wheel-drive layout.

Performance: It manages 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of around 310 kmph.

Lightest Bentley: With the hybrid components, all-wheel-drive hardware, and rear seats removed, it weighs under 2,000 kg, making it the lightest Bentley in roughly 85 years.

Limited Production: Only 500 units will be built.

The guiding idea behind the new Supersports is to create a car that focuses almost entirely on the driving experience. Bentley has reworked the 4.0 litre V8 with larger turbochargers, a strengthened crankcase, and other performance-oriented components so it can deliver its output without any electric assistance. Power is sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that should feel sharper, perhaps even more immediate, than what most people might expect from a luxurious grand tourer.

Weight reduction plays a huge role here. The car slips just below the 2,000 kg mark, which is impressive when you consider that the Continental GT Speed is almost 453 kg heavier. Bentley achieved this by removing the hybrid battery, stripping out the all-wheel-drive system, removing the rear seats, and even cutting back on sound insulation. The roof is now made of carbon fiber, which is something you really notice once you start thinking about how many areas the team must have scrutinized to save grams wherever possible.

To make sure the rear-wheel-drive layout behaves predictably, Bentley has widened the rear track by 16 mm. The car uses an electronic limited-slip differential and rear-wheel steering to improve stability and agility. The suspension has been retuned, and the traction control system has been recalibrated specifically for this model, which suggests Bentley expects owners to genuinely explore what the car can do.

Braking performance is another standout. Bentley says the Supersports has the largest brakes fitted to any modern production car. The front uses 440 mm Carbon Silicon Carbide discs with 10 piston calipers, while the rear has 410 mm discs with four piston calipers. It is the sort of setup you would expect from a car that prioritizes track capability, even though most owners may never see a circuit.

The exterior has been styled with aerodynamics and weight saving in mind. Carbon fiber is used extensively, including a new bumper featuring the largest splitter ever fitted to a road legal Bentley. There are carbon fiber dive planes and a fixed rear wing that together generate over 300 kg more downforce compared to the GT Speed. The overall look feels purposeful, maybe slightly more aggressive than what we usually associate with Bentley’s calmer grand touring identity.

The Supersports rides on unique 22 inch lightweight forged wheels developed with Manthey Racing, a team well known for its work on high performance Porsche models. For drivers who want maximum grip, Bentley offers optional Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres, which are typically the kind of tyres you would reserve for serious track days.

Inside, the cabin is firmly centered around the driver. The car is now a two seater, with a carbon fiber tub replacing the former rear seats. The front features lightweight bucket seats that seem designed to hold the driver more securely under heavy cornering. With much of the sound insulation removed, the Akrapovic full length titanium exhaust is more pronounced, something that may appeal to those who enjoy hearing the mechanical side of a car more clearly.

The Supersports name has meaningful roots in Bentley’s history. The original 1925 Super Sports was based on the 3 Litre model and became the first production Bentley capable of reaching 100 mph, or 161 kmph. Only 18 units of that early model were ever produced, which adds a little charm to the lineage the new car is trying to honor.

Bentley plans to build only 500 units of the new Continental GT Supersports for buyers around the world. Pricing has not been announced yet. Order books will open in March 2026, with the first deliveries expected in early 2027.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the price of the new Bentley Continental GT Supersports?

A1: Bentley has not yet announced the official price for the Continental GT Supersports.

Q2: How many Continental GT Supersports will be made?

A: Production is limited to only 500 units for the entire world.

Q3: Is the Bentley Continental GT Supersports all-wheel drive?

A3: No, it is the first road-going Continental GT model to be exclusively rear-wheel drive (RWD).

Q4: What engine does the Supersports have?

A4: It has a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 666 PS and 800 Nm of torque. It does not have a hybrid system.

Q5: Why is the Supersports lighter than other Continental GT models?

A5: It is lighter because Bentley removed the hybrid system, the all-wheel-drive components, the rear seats, and used lightweight materials like a carbon fiber roof and a titanium exhaust.