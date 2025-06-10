Beyond Budget: Itel’s Zeno 5G — AI Powerhouse Under Rs.10,000?

itel has just rolled out the Zeno 5G, the latest in its Zeno series, and it’s now available on Amazon. The launch marks another attempt by itel to shake up the budget smartphone segment in India. This time, though, it’s not just about affordability—they’re banking on a mix of AI features, solid durability, and, yes, 5G, all packed into a phone priced under Rs. 10,000.

Quick Highlights:

Available on Amazon starting June 10th, 2025, for Rs. 9299 (after applying a Rs. 1000 coupon)

Features an AI assistant called Aivana and “Ask AI” tools for text generation, translation, and correction

IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and an impressively slim 7.8mm profile

5-year fluency guarantee from itel

6.67-inch punch-hole display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Powered by Mediatek D6300, paired with 8GB RAM (4GB + 4GB virtual) and 128GB ROM

50MP AI-enhanced rear camera, 8MP front camera

PANDA MN228 glass protection and free screen replacement within 100 days

Dual 5G SIM support, plus extras like Social Turbo for WhatsApp

From a quick glance, the Zeno 5G seems to punch above its weight class. The AI assistant, Aivana, is designed to help users with everyday writing tasks, whether it’s translating text or fixing grammatical hiccups. That’s not something you typically find in this price range, and it adds a layer of productivity that might genuinely matter to students or professionals on a tight budget.

Design-wise, it’s sleek. At just 7.8mm, it doesn’t feel bulky, and the matte finish gives it a clean, understated aesthetic. The IR blaster is a bit of a bonus—it’s not something most people will need every day, but it’s nice to have for remote control functions.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, emphasized that smartphones are an integral part of modern life, especially for younger users looking for a device that’s both stylish and capable. He pointed out that itel’s reputation for reliable and durable products is something they take seriously. According to him, the Zeno 5G is designed to support everything from entertainment to daily tasks, without sacrificing performance or looks.

Under the hood, the Mediatek D6300 seems like a well-balanced choice. It won’t set any benchmark records, but paired with 8GB RAM (4GB onboard + 4GB virtual) and 128GB of storage, it should handle everyday multitasking pretty comfortably. What stands out, though, is itel’s promise of a lag-free experience for up to five years. That’s a bold claim in the budget space, where performance often starts to dip within a year or two.

The “Ask AI” tool bundled with the phone is another standout. You can use it to generate or correct text, summarize information, or help you draft better messages. For anyone juggling school projects, job applications, or just daily communication, that could actually be useful—and surprisingly rare in this price bracket.

The camera setup is headlined by a 50MP sensor with AI smarts. While we’d have to see real-world samples to know how it truly performs, the spec itself is ambitious. The front-facing 8MP camera should suffice for video calls and selfies. And with PANDA MN228 glass protecting the screen—plus a 100-day free replacement offer—itel is clearly trying to reduce the worry of accidental damage.

Connectivity isn’t an afterthought either. Dual 5G SIM support with multiple SA/NSA bands ensures you’re not left behind as 5G networks roll out more widely across India. And features like Social Turbo (which enables WhatsApp call recording and status saving) show that itel is tuned into the real-world needs of its users.

So, what does this all mean? For Rs. 9299, the itel Zeno 5G offers a compelling mix of practical tools and future-ready features. It’s not just another budget phone. It’s trying—perhaps quite ambitiously—to be a smart daily companion that can actually keep up. And while we’ll need long-term use to test all of itel’s claims, especially that 5-year fluency guarantee, there’s no denying that this device feels like a thoughtful attempt to raise the bar in the sub-₹10,000 category.