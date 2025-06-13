Beyond Your Imagination: itel Zeno 5G Drops with AI Smarts and a Price Tag That Will Shock You!

itel has launched its new Zeno 5G smartphone, aiming to redefine what budget smartphones can offer Indian consumers. Officially available on Amazon starting June 10th, the Zeno 5G blends smart performance, AI innovation, toughness, and true 5G connectivity.

Key Takeaways:

The itel Zeno 5G launched on June 10th, exclusively on Amazon.

Priced at Rs. 9299, inclusive of a Rs. 1000 coupon.

Introduces “Aivana,” a built-in AI assistant for text-related tasks.

Additional “Ask AI” tool enhances writing with grammar checks and content suggestions.

IP54 rating ensures dust and water resistance.

Comes with a 5-year fluency guarantee, promising consistent performance.

Features a 50MP AI-powered rear camera.

Sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Includes a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase.

Designed for digital-first Indian users, the Zeno 5G is more than just another entry-level phone. With an ultra-slim 7.8mm design and everyday ruggedness, it delivers real 5G support without compromising on style or utility.

AI at Your Fingertips: Aivana and Ask AI Perhaps the most standout element of the Zeno 5G is Aivana, its native AI assistant. Whether you’re translating, drafting, or simply correcting text, Aivana makes it seamless. Then there’s the “Ask AI” tool—a subtle yet surprisingly effective feature. It offers grammar refinement, text creation, and even content discovery. For a budget device, these smart additions feel remarkably premium.

Visuals and Design On the visual front, the Zeno 5G doesn’t hold back. The 6.67-inch punch-hole display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Everything looks smoother, sharper, and more responsive. Yet, itel managed to keep the profile lean at just 7.8mm. A matte finish and IR blaster add an extra layer of versatility, making the phone both sleek and functional.

Performance and Storage Underneath, the Zeno 5G runs on the MediaTek D6300 processor, striking a solid balance between efficiency and responsiveness. With 8GB RAM (split as 4GB onboard and 4GB virtual) and 128GB of storage, multitasking isn’t a struggle, nor is running heavy apps. Then there’s the headline feature: a 5-year fluency guarantee. It’s rare—almost unheard of—for phones in this range to make that kind of promise.

Camera Capabilities The camera setup includes a 50MP rear shooter enhanced by AI, ideal for users who want crisp shots without shelling out for a flagship. On the front, there’s an 8MP camera—nothing flashy, but it gets the job done.

Durability and Reliability Durability hasn’t been overlooked. The phone carries an IP54 rating, so it’s resistant to splashes and dust. The display is shielded by PANDA MN228 glass, which sounds technical but boils down to solid protection. Plus, itel’s offer of a free screen replacement within 100 days gives that extra layer of reassurance—something not many competitors in this price band are offering.

Connectivity and Battery Dual 5G SIM support, multiple SA/NSA bands, and a 5000mAh battery make the Zeno 5G a dependable daily driver. It also comes with a 10W charger. Not blazing fast, but fair for the price.

Additional Features Running Android 14, the phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and a handy Social Turbo feature for WhatsApp users—think call recording and status saving. It’s available in Calx Titanium, Shadow Black, and Wave Green.

Setting a New Standard According to Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, smartphones are no longer just tools—they’re lifelines. He emphasizes that Gen Z demands devices that aren’t just smart but also resilient and stylish. With the Zeno 5G, itel seems to be making a statement. It’s not just about affordability anymore—it’s about bringing flagship-level tech within reach.

In short, the Zeno 5G wraps advanced features like AI tools, 5G connectivity, and sleek aesthetics into one compelling package. All this, for under Rs. 10,000, positions itel as a brand that’s not only listening to what users want—but actually delivering it.