Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Bath

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. The recognition was conferred during the university’s summer graduation ceremony, held at the historic Bath Abbey. This latest honor celebrates Mr. Mittal’s longstanding contributions to global business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Key Takeaways:

Sunil Bharti Mittal received an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Bath.

The award acknowledges his impact on business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropic efforts worldwide.

Both his son and daughter are alumni of the University of Bath.

This marks his ninth honorary doctorate and his third from a UK-based institution.

Mr. Mittal is perhaps best known for his pivotal role in transforming India’s telecommunications landscape through Bharti Airtel, a global telecom giant. Under his leadership, Bharti Enterprises has expanded into various domains including telecom, digital infrastructure, financial services, and even space communications. He’s also made notable strides in promoting equitable access to education—a cause that remains close to his heart.

Professor Phil Taylor, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bath, shared the university’s pride in recognizing Mr. Mittal’s achievements. He emphasized Mr. Mittal’s leadership and his extensive work in humanitarian fields, which have positively impacted more than 3.7 million children, especially through education and rural development initiatives. Professor Taylor also highlighted how Mr. Mittal’s story offers a compelling message to graduates about leadership, purpose, and giving back to society. The University welcomed Mr. Mittal into its alumni network, acknowledging the existing family ties through his children’s graduations from the School of Management and the Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences.

The University of Bath, a top-ranked academic institution in the UK, is well-regarded for its strong emphasis on research, teaching quality, and student experience. Ranked among the UK’s top ten universities and within the top 10% globally (QS 2026), it stands out for addressing global challenges through practical research and meaningful international partnerships.

Receiving the doctorate, Mr. Mittal shared how honored he felt being recognized by an institution he holds in such high regard. He acknowledged the University’s intellectual spirit, its real-world relevance, and its openness to broader societal engagement. The moment, he noted, was especially significant given his family’s personal ties to the University. He also reaffirmed his belief in education as a force for social upliftment and emphasized the importance of strengthening India-UK collaboration in both academia and industry.

This recognition is not an isolated accolade for Mr. Mittal. In fact, it’s his ninth honorary doctorate overall, and his third from a UK university. He was previously awarded a Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) from the University of Leeds in 2009 and a Doctor of Civil Law (Honoris Causa) by Newcastle University in 2012. His deep engagement with academic institutions both in India and abroad underscores his commitment to education as a vehicle for global progress.

Over the years, Mr. Mittal has held several prominent academic roles. He has served on the Governing Body of the London Business School and the Cambridge India Partnership Advisory Board at the University of Cambridge. He’s also actively involved with the Vice-Chancellor’s Circle of Advisors at Cambridge and the India Advisory Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science. In India, his academic affiliations include past board roles at IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, and IIT Bombay. Currently, he chairs the Chancellor’s Advisory Board at Plaksha University and serves on the Governing Board at the Indian School of Business. Beyond that, he continues to support international academic discourse through positions on the Board of Dean’s Advisors at Harvard Business School, the Advisory Board of the Center for the Advanced Study of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Global India Council at INSEAD. He currently serves as a member of the Global Advisory Council at Harvard University.

This latest recognition also quietly underscores a broader trend: the growing convergence between India and the UK in enterprise, innovation, and higher education. Bharti Enterprises, for its part, remains committed to cultivating meaningful global partnerships built on trust, talent, and a shared vision for progress.

