Big Savings Alert: Are You Ready to Grab a POCO Smartphone at Unbeatable Prices Next Week?

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of features and affordability as POCO gears up for the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale in May 2025. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank, this could be your chance. From May 1st to May 8th, Flipkart will be home to some incredible deals on POCO’s diverse range of smartphones, including the top-tier X7 series, the capable M7 series, and the budget-friendly C series.

POCO has built a reputation for offering powerful specifications at competitive prices, and this sale promises to take that to the next level with “never-seen-before prices.” Whether you’re a mobile gamer, a photography enthusiast, or simply need a reliable device for everyday tasks, there seems to be a POCO phone on offer that could fit your needs and budget during this event.

Here’s a look at some of the key POCO smartphones that will be featured in the sale:

POCO X7 Series: Performance and Style

The POCO X7 is highlighted for its tough 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. It packs a substantial 5500mAh battery and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, aiming to deliver both stunning visuals and impressive photos. Its design comes in eye-catching colors like Yellow, Cosmic Silver, and Glacier Green.

Stepping up, the POCO X7 Pro boasts India’s largest 6550mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, targeting smooth performance for demanding users and gamers. It shares the 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera with AI features for creative photography and introduces Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. You can find the X7 Pro in Yellow, Obsidian Black, and Nebula Green.

POCO M7 Series: Dependable All-Rounders

The POCO M7 5G stands out in its price segment by offering 12GB RAM (including Turbo RAM) and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, promising a fast and future-ready 5G experience. It features a large 6.88” display, a 50MP Sony camera, and a 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This phone aims to provide solid performance at an accessible price.

The POCO M7 Pro steps up with a brighter AMOLED display, reaching 2100 nits peak brightness on a 6.67” GOLED FHD+ screen. It also features the 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera and a large 5110mAh battery with faster 45W charging. Available in Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight, the M7 Pro looks to offer a premium experience in the mid-range.

POCO C Series: Smart Features on a Budget

For those seeking maximum value, the POCO C71 offers a large 6.88″ HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection for comfortable viewing. It sports a distinctive design with a premium camera deco and a slim 8.26mm body. Under the hood, it has an Octa-core processor and 12GB Dynamic RAM, running the latest Android 15.

The POCO C75 5G brings dual 5G SIM capability and a segment-first 50MP Sony camera at an attractive price. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, notable for being a 4nm chip in this segment. The 6.88” HD+ screen has 600 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging and IP52 splash resistance round out this budget-friendly 5G offering.

Additional models like the POCO F6 and M6 plus are also expected to be part of the sale, offering more choices across different price points and feature sets.

Want to know the exact discounted prices? POCO is revealing the sale prices in phases leading up to the event:

M7 & M7 Pro 5G: Prices revealed on April 27th, 2025.

X7 5G: Price revealed on April 28th, 2025.

X7 Pro, C71, C75, F6, M6 plus: Prices revealed on April 29th, 2025.

Mark your calendars and keep an eye out for the price reveals. The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale runs from May 1st to May 8th, 2025. If you’ve been considering a new POCO phone, this sale period might be the opportune moment to snag one at a compelling price.