Biwin Unveils New DW100 DDR5 192 GB Memory Kit

Biwin, a recognized leader in memory and storage solutions, has launched its new Black Opal OC Lab Gold Edition DW100 RGB DDR5 192 GB Memory Kit. This state-of-the-art kit includes four 48 GB modules and operates at DDR5-6000 with CL28-36-36-102 timings at 1.4V. Aimed at enhancing performance for AI computing, large-scale data processing, and next-gen high-performance systems, the DW100 is built to meet the demands of today’s data-heavy workloads.

Key Takeaways:

Memory Kit Overview: The Biwin Black Opal OC Lab Gold Edition DW100 is a 192 GB DDR5 memory kit (48 GB x4).

The Biwin Black Opal OC Lab Gold Edition DW100 is a 192 GB DDR5 memory kit (48 GB x4). Performance Specs: Operating at DDR5-6000 CL28, the kit is optimized for AI workloads and other data-intensive applications.

Operating at DDR5-6000 CL28, the kit is optimized for AI workloads and other data-intensive applications. Ultra High Capacity and Low Latency: Balances massive memory capacity with low-latency performance.

Balances massive memory capacity with low-latency performance. AMD Optimization: The kit is specifically designed for AMD platforms, with AMD EXPO support for overclocking.

The kit is specifically designed for AMD platforms, with AMD EXPO support for overclocking. Availability & Price: Available in late June, priced at approximately $849.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager of Consumer Business at Biwin, shared that the DW100 192 GB kit is a product of the company’s OC Lab team’s careful engineering and component selection. He highlighted that it is specifically crafted for users tackling AI workloads, high-throughput computing, and data-heavy applications. With DDR5-6000 CL28 performance, this kit provides the needed balance of both capacity and low-latency processing, making it an ideal tool for systems where stability and bandwidth are crucial.

The Biwin Black Opal DW100 memory kit is designed to upgrade desktop memory with strong bandwidth, stability, and efficiency. Its large capacity, combined with DDR5’s impressive data throughput, makes it particularly suitable for AI computing, large language models (LLMs), generative AI, edge computing, and other data-intensive tasks.

Focusing on data throughput and system responsiveness, the DW100’s DDR5-6000 CL28 specifications aim to reduce access delays and improve processing efficiency. The improved signal integrity of its memory modules minimizes latency, enabling more precise execution. The DDR5-6000 MT/s speed is optimized for AMD platforms, ensuring better memory scaling and stable operation for overall system performance. The low CL28 timing keeps memory access latency down, which enhances system stability for parallel computing, real-time AI inference, and large-scale dataset operations.

This memory kit is designed to offer a balanced solution for building high-performance systems that require both large memory capacity and low-latency processing. It has been validated for compatibility with MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte’s X870 and B850 motherboard series, ensuring smooth, high-speed performance on next-gen AMD platforms. Moreover, it supports AMD EXPO, which simplifies memory tuning and overclocking through BIOS, allowing users to fine-tune the kit for optimal performance.

The Biwin Black Opal DW100 memory kit will be available for purchase in late June in selected regions, with an estimated price of $849. Biwin has partnered with distributors across India, including RJM Sanghvi Computers in Mumbai, King Technology in Delhi, and Petralene Products Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru, to ensure its availability throughout the country.

For more information about the Biwin Black Opal OC Lab Gold Edition DW100 RGB DDR5 192 GB Memory Kit, you can visit Biwin’s official website.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the capacity of the new Biwin DW100 memory kit?

A1: The new Biwin DW100 memory kit offers a total capacity of 192 GB, composed of four 48 GB modules.

Q2: What are the specifications of the Biwin DW100 DDR5 memory kit?

A2: The Biwin DW100 DDR5 memory kit operates at DDR5-6000 CL28-36-36-102, with a voltage of 1.4V.

Q3: What applications is the Biwin DW100 memory kit designed for?

A3: The Biwin DW100 memory kit is designed for AI computing, large-scale data processing, large language models (LLMs), generative AI, edge computing, and other data-intensive tasks.

Q4: Is the Biwin DW100 memory kit compatible with AMD platforms?

A4: Yes, the DW100 is optimized for AMD platforms, validated for MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte’s X870 and B850 motherboards, and supports AMD EXPO for memory tuning.

Q5: When will the Biwin DW100 memory kit be available, and what is its estimated price?

A5: The Biwin Black Opal DW100 memory kit is expected to be available in late June, with an estimated price of $849.