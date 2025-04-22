Blackwell Arrives! Are COLORFUL’s 5 New RTX 5060 Graphics Cards Right For Your PC?

The next generation of PC gaming just got a significant boost. COLORFUL Technology Company Limited, a name familiar to many PC builders and gamers, has officially lifted the curtain on their iGame GeForce RTX™ 5060 Series graphics cards. Arriving on April 16th, 2025, these new cards bring NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell architecture down to the crucial mid-range segment, offering options from the RTX 5060 Ti (in both 16GB and 8GB flavors) to the standard RTX 5060 (8GB).

But COLORFUL isn’t just launching a single card; they’re releasing a whole lineup, featuring distinct designs and cooling solutions across the Advanced, Ultra W, Battle Ax, and, excitingly, compact Ultra W DUO and NB DUO models. This means no matter your PC build – from a flashy showcase rig to a space-constrained small-form-factor (SFFPC) or Home Theater PC (HTPC) – there might be a Blackwell-powered RTX 5060 waiting for you.

What Does NVIDIA Blackwell Mean Here?

At the heart of these new cards is NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, powering the GeForce RTX 50 Series. For you, the gamer or creator, this means more than just a number bump. These GPUs pack serious AI capabilities, promising improved performance and graphics fidelity. Think faster frame rates multiplied by NVIDIA DLSS 4, quicker image generation for creative tasks, and enhanced workflows through NVIDIA Studio. The mention of NVIDIA NIM microservices also hints at a future where AI assistants and tools running directly on your PC become more commonplace and powerful.

COLORFUL’s Diverse Lineup: Something for Every Builder

COLORFUL clearly understands that PC enthusiasts have different needs and styles. They aren’t just providing the raw Blackwell power; they’re packaging it in ways that cater to various tastes and requirements, particularly acknowledging the growing SFFPC community with their compact dual-fan designs.

Let’s break down the different series COLORFUL is launching:

The iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Advanced Series: Premium Looks, Serious Cooling

If you appreciate a striking design and robust cooling, the Advanced Series is COLORFUL’s top-tier offering for the 5060 family. It sports a fresh look with what COLORFUL calls the “Infinite Mobius Strip design” and a “Gravity Rim” that evokes concepts of eternity. The cooler shroud features a cool black translucent matte finish, letting you peek at the internal structure, complemented by metallic red fan frames for a strong visual pop.

This series features extensive ARGB lighting on the gravity rim and rear, all controllable via the iGame Center app. Cooling is handled by a large triple-fan heatsink with three Scythe Axial fans designed for reduced turbulence and noise, working together with a large hollowed-out section on the backplate to let hot air escape efficiently. For easy performance bumps, a One-Key Overclock button is conveniently located on the rear I/O.

Models Available:

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Advanced OC 16GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Advanced OC 8GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Advanced OC 8GB

Key Specs Highlights:

Boost Clocks range from 2280MHz up to 2662MHz (with OC enabled).

Solid power phase designs (8+2 on Ti, 6+2 on 5060) for stable power delivery.

Effective heatpipe setups (5x Φ6mm on Ti, 3x Φ6mm on 5060).

Outputs: Standard 3 DisplayPort + 1 HDMI.

Power Connector: The RTX 5060 Ti models feature the newer 12V-2×6 connector (16pin), while the RTX 5060 uses an 8-pin PCIe connector.

Dimensions: A substantial 313.6mm x 135.1mm x 52.4mm – a triple-slot design.

The iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra W Series: Pop Art Meets Performance

Bringing a dose of personality, the Ultra W Series continues the Pop Art theme popular with iGame fans, now adding a Hip-Hop art style twist. The “ULTRA” name is prominently displayed on the backplate in this distinct style. It also features customizable RGB lighting and is designed with a large heatsink for strong cooling performance. Like the Advanced series, it includes the One-Key Overclock button and a hollowed backplate for improved airflow.

Models Available:

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra W OC 16GB-V

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra W OC 8GB-V

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra W OC 8GB-V

Key Specs Highlights:

Boost Clocks reach up to 2632MHz (with OC) on the Ti models and 2580MHz (with OC) on the 5060.

Power Phases: 6+2 on Ti, 5+2 on 5060.

Heatpipes: 4x Φ6mm on Ti, 2x Φ6mm on 5060.

Outputs: 3 DisplayPort + 1 HDMI.

Power Connector: All Ultra W models use an 8-pin PCIe connector.

Dimensions: 313.6mm x 135.1mm x 52.4mm for the Ti models, and a similar 314mm x 135.2mm x 50.4mm for the 5060 model.

The iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra W DUO Series: Compact Style

This is where COLORFUL directly addresses the SFFPC crowd. The Ultra W DUO Series takes the retro pop art design with neon pink and graffiti accents and shrinks it down into a compact dual-fan form factor. Sporting two 90mm fans and a hollowed back panel for efficient cooling, these cards are designed specifically to fit into smaller cases without sacrificing the latest Blackwell architecture.

Models Available:

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra W DUO OC 16GB-V

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra W DUO OC 8GB-V

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra W DUO OC 8GB-V

Key Specs Highlights:

Boost Clocks match their larger Ultra W siblings, up to 2632MHz (OC) on Ti and 2580MHz (OC) on 5060.

Power Phases: 6+2 on Ti, 5+2 on 5060.

Heatpipes: 3x Φ6mm on Ti, 2x Φ6mm on 5060.

Outputs: 3 DisplayPort + 1 HDMI.

Power Connector: All Ultra W DUO models use an 8-pin PCIe connector.

Dimensions: A compact 243.5mm x 135.2mm x 49.4mm – perfect for tighter builds.

The NB EX Series (part of the Battle-Ax lineup) features an updated design with a classic black and red color scheme and a triple-fan setup. It includes an RGB-lit “Battle Ax” logo on the side, customizable via iGame Center. This series represents COLORFUL’s more standard, perhaps value-focused, offering for the RTX 5060 generation.

Models Available:

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5060 Ti NB-EX 16GB-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5060 Ti NB-EX 8GB-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5060 NB-EX 8GB-V

Key Specs Highlights:

Boost Clocks are set at 2572MHz for the Ti models and 2497MHz for the 5060. (Note: OC clocks aren’t listed in the table for NB EX, implying these are likely base or typical boost clocks without the One-Key OC feature present on iGame models).

Power Phases: 5+2 on Ti, 4+2 on 5060.

Heatpipes: 3x Φ6mm on Ti, 2x Φ6mm on 5060.

Outputs: 3 DisplayPort + 1 HDMI.

Power Connector: All NB EX models use an 8-pin PCIe connector.

Dimensions: 313.8mm x 135.2mm x 50.5mm – a standard triple-fan size.

The COLORFUL GeForce RTX™ 5060 NB DUO Series: Compact Value

Rounding out the lineup is the NB DUO Series, bringing the updated Battle-Ax design into a compact dual-fan format. These cards feature two 90mm fans, a slim two-slot cooler, and a short 231mm length, making them highly compatible with a vast range of cases, especially smaller ones. They also include the RGB-lit “Battle Ax” branding.

Models Available:

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5060 Ti NB DUO 16GB-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5060 Ti NB DUO 8GB-V

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5060 NB DUO 8GB-V

Key Specs Highlights:

Boost Clocks are 2572MHz for the Ti models and 2497MHz for the 5060. (Again, no explicit OC clock listed for NB models).

Power Phases: 5+2 on Ti, 4+2 on 5060.

Heatpipes: Interestingly, the Ti DUO models feature 2x Φ8mm heatpipes, while the 5060 DUO uses 2x Φ6mm heatpipes. This suggests a slight difference in cooling capacity based on the GPU’s power needs.

Outputs: 3 DisplayPort + 1 HDMI.

Power Connector: All NB DUO models use an 8-pin PCIe connector.

Dimensions: A very compact 243.5mm x 135.2mm x 49.4mm.

Finding the Right Fit

COLORFUL’s launch strategy with the RTX 5060 series gives consumers plenty of choice right out of the gate. Whether you need the potential higher performance of an OC-focused iGame card, the unique aesthetic of the Ultra W, the reliable foundation of the Battle-Ax NB, or critically, a powerful new-gen GPU that actually fits into a smaller case with the DUO variants, COLORFUL has seemingly thought of it.

The availability of a 16GB VRAM option on the RTX 5060 Ti is a welcome sight for gamers looking to play at higher resolutions or with more detailed textures in future titles, offering a step up in memory capacity over the 8GB models.

As with any new GPU launch, the real-world performance benchmarks and, crucially, the final retail pricing and availability details will be the deciding factors for many. COLORFUL states you should contact your local representative for pricing and availability information.

With the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture now entering the more accessible 60-series tier, COLORFUL’s diverse lineup means more gamers and builders will have the chance to experience the benefits of this new generation. It’s an exciting time for anyone looking to upgrade their PC.