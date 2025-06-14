Blaupunkt’s New QLED Google TVs: Are They the Sound Revolution India Has Waited For?

Smart TVs have quietly taken over our living rooms, evolving from cable-box companions to all-in-one hubs for cloud-based content. Now, German brand Blaupunkt is stepping up with its latest QLED Google Android TV lineup in India, aiming to offer not just screen time—but screen and sound immersion. The new series comes in five sizes—32”, 40”, 50”, 55”, and 65”—and bookings start exclusively on Flipkart from June 13, 2025.

Key Takeaways:

Blaupunkt has unveiled a new QLED Google TV lineup in India.

Available screen sizes range from 32” to 65”.

The 55″ and 65″ models include 4 speakers with 70W output and Dolby Atmos.

The 32″ and 40″ models deliver 48W sound output and support Dolby Digital Plus.

All models run on Google TV OS and offer access to over 10,000 apps and games.

Flipkart bookings go live on June 13, 2025.

Starting price: INR 10,999 for the 32-inch model.

With more than a century of German engineering behind it, Blaupunkt is targeting India’s evolving entertainment needs with this launch. Every model in the new range runs on Google TV OS, complete with voice control and access to thousands of apps and games. While the specs check all the right boxes, the real promise lies in how these TVs blend tech, sound, and design for a truly immersive home entertainment experience. Each unit also features six personalized Picture & Sound Modes for added flexibility.

The QLED 4K Series: Premium Viewing with Powerful Sound

If you’re eyeing something larger and a bit more premium, Blaupunkt’s 50”, 55”, and 65” models could be worth considering. They all sport 4K QLED displays with 1.1 billion colors, HDR10, and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) for that extra punch in contrast and color richness.

The 55-inch and 65-inch models come fitted with four speakers that push out a total of 70W. Meanwhile, the 50-inch variant includes two speakers at 50W output. All three are Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus certified, promising a more theater-like sound right in your living room. The look? Sleek and modern, thanks to a bezel-less metallic finish. You’ll also find built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and full access to 10,000+ apps.

Highlights of the QLED 4K Series:

4K QLED Display: 1.1 billion colors, HDR10, and Wide Colour Gamut.

Stylish Bezel-less Metallic Design.

Enhanced Sound: 70W output via four speakers on 55″ & 65″ models; 50W on the 50″ model.

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus certifications.

Six viewing modes: Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, Standard.

Google TV OS with Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Play Store.

Powered by AI PQ Chipset and ARM Cortex A55*4 processor.

Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports.

Pre-installed apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube.

Color: Black.

The QLED Compact Series: Quality for Budget-Conscious Buyers

For those not looking to splurge but still want solid performance, Blaupunkt has rolled out compact options in 32” and 40”. These models aim to bring QLED visual clarity and vibrant color without stretching your budget. Their sleek Airslim, bezel-less design doesn’t hurt either.

Running on Android TV OS, both the 32-inch (HD Ready) and 40-inch (Full HD) models offer a fairly robust smart experience, complete with voice search and Chromecast built-in. Each has two speakers delivering a 48W output, enhanced with Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby MS12 for a more dynamic soundscape. The Realtek processor under the hood ensures reasonably smooth operation and responsive app switching.

Key Features of the Compact Series:

QLED panels with HDR.

32” model: HD Ready; 40” model: Full HD.

48W sound output with Dolby Digital Plus and MS12.

Six modes: Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, Standard.

Slim, bezel-less Airslim form factor.

Android TV OS with Google Assistant and Chromecast.

Popular apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube.

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi.

Color: Titanium Grey.

Addressing Consumer Needs: The Sound Focus

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plantronics Private Limited—the brand licensee for Blaupunkt TVs in India—put it quite plainly: sound is, and always has been, Blaupunkt’s ace. With a legacy rooted in audio innovation, the company is betting big on built-in sound systems. According to Marwah, around 70% of consumers buying TVs online also scout for soundbars, a telling stat that guided their product development.

He emphasized that the QLED range was designed to address this pain point directly. The goal was simple but ambitious: offer TVs with such robust built-in audio that a separate sound system becomes optional, not necessary. Marwah hinted this sound-first approach would continue to shape future models as well.

Pricing and Availability

Blaupunkt’s QLED Google Smart TV range goes live on Flipkart starting June 13, 2025. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

32-inch: INR 10,999

40-inch: INR 15,499

50-inch: INR 27,999

55-inch: INR 31,999

65-inch: INR 44,999

Shoppers can also benefit from a 10% instant discount via SBI Credit Card and EMI options (T&Cs apply).

Blaupunkt’s Legacy

Founded in Berlin in 1924 under the name “Ideal,” Blaupunkt earned early recognition for its internal test label—represented by a simple blue dot—that became symbolic of quality. By 1938, that very blue dot became the company’s official name. Today, the brand operates through a global licensing model managed by GIP Development SARL, introduced in 2009. With over 40 licensees worldwide, Blaupunkt-branded products now span more than 90 countries, covering everything from audio and video to mobile, home appliances, and even e-mobility solutions.

So, are these new QLED TVs the sound revolution India has been waiting for? That depends on what you’re looking for—but Blaupunkt is clearly betting the answer is yes.