Blinkit Delivers New iPhone 17 in 10 Minutes in India

Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform owned by Zomato, has confirmed that it will deliver Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 to customers in just 10 minutes. The service begins on September 19, 2025, which is also the official launch day for the device in India. This is the first time an iPhone will be available on a quick-commerce app from the very first day of its release, putting Blinkit in direct competition with e-commerce giants and retail stores.

Key takeaways

Blinkit will deliver the iPhone 17 in 10 minutes

The service begins on September 19, 2025, the launch day in India

This is a partnership with Apple’s authorized resellers

Availability will be limited to select major cities initially

A new way to buy an iPhone

This partnership between Blinkit and Apple’s authorized resellers introduces a new way for customers to get their hands on the latest iPhone. Blinkit, which began as a grocery delivery service, has been expanding into categories such as electronics and high-value products. With Zomato backing this move, the company is clearly aiming for a bigger share of India’s fast-growing commerce market.

For Apple, it adds a new distribution channel to reach customers who value speed and convenience. The idea is quite different from the usual experience of waiting days for delivery or standing in long queues at stores on launch day.

Initially, the service will be available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Customers in these cities will be able to order the iPhone 17 through the Blinkit app, with the company using its network of dark stores and delivery partners to complete orders within the 10-minute promise.

Market impact

In previous years, iPhone launches in India were managed by platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, along with Apple’s own resellers and official stores. While those channels offered fast shipping, none could match a 10-minute delivery timeline. Blinkit’s entry into this space sets a new benchmark and could change the way high-demand product launches are handled in the future.

The company has experimented with delivering gadgets before, including smartphones and accessories. However, handling a premium product like the iPhone on launch day is a major step up.

Apple has not yet shared the full technical specifications for the iPhone 17, but as the latest flagship, it is expected to generate massive demand. Being available on a platform known for instant delivery adds another layer of excitement. Importantly, Blinkit has confirmed that prices will match Apple’s official retail pricing in India, so customers are not paying extra for the faster delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. How can I order the iPhone 17 from Blinkit?

A. You can order it directly from the Blinkit mobile app, similar to how you order groceries or other items.

Q. Is the 10-minute iPhone delivery available in my city?

A. Initially, the service is available in major metro cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Blinkit plans to expand this to more cities later.

Q. Is there an extra charge for the 10-minute delivery?

A. No, Blinkit is offering the 10-minute delivery for the iPhone 17 at its standard delivery fee, which is often waived for orders above a certain value.

Q. Are the iPhones sold on Blinkit genuine?

A. Yes, Blinkit is sourcing the iPhone 17 units directly from Apple’s authorized resellers in India, ensuring they are genuine products with a full manufacturer’s warranty.

Q. What payment options are available?

A. All standard digital payment options available on the Blinkit app, including credit/debit cards, UPI, and wallets, will be accepted for iPhone 17 orders. Cash on delivery is not expected to be available for this high-value product.