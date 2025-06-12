News

BLUNT’s Soundwave Series: The Unfiltered Audio Uproar You Didn’t See Coming

BLUNT's new Soundwave Series challenges the audio market with four portable, tough, and unapologetically loud Bluetooth speakers for millennials.

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
blunt soundwave series

Go5 Incorporation’s electronics brand, BLUNT, has just launched the Soundwave Series—a fresh lineup of four portable Bluetooth speakers. Known for its unapologetic, unfiltered edge, BLUNT is squarely targeting millennials who want big sound without dialing it down. Think bold design, raw volume, and no compromises.

Key Takeaways:The Philosophy Behind BLUNT and the Soundwave SeriesDesign and Durability for the Modern MillennialUnmatched Audio PerformanceThe Visionaries: Puneet Gulati and Ritesh BahetiBLUNT’s Mission and Future Outlook

Key Takeaways:

  • BLUNT, from Go5 Incorporation, unveils the Soundwave Series.
  • Features four portable Bluetooth speakers at competitive prices.
  • Built for millennials, with a loud, gritty aesthetic.
  • Highlights include water-resistant builds, Bluetooth 5.4, and long-lasting batteries.
  • Embraces a no-holds-barred philosophy on sound and style.

With this launch, BLUNT isn’t exactly whispering its arrival in the crowded speaker market. Each model in the Soundwave Series sports an edgy, no-nonsense design—the kind that dares to stand out rather than blend in. It’s more than just a look, though. These speakers are built for real life: home hangouts, impromptu rooftop parties, or wherever your playlist might take you. Durable, water-resistant, and purposefully portable, they don’t just travel well—they belong wherever you do.

The Philosophy Behind BLUNT and the Soundwave Series

BLUNT doesn’t just make speakers; it makes a point. Formed under the Go5 banner following the success of TecSox and TecMarx, BLUNT was always meant to defy convention. Its entire identity orbits around one core idea: be unfiltered, be bold. That ethos is fully baked into the Soundwave Series. These aren’t speakers for background noise—they’re companions for people who crank it up and don’t look back. To BLUNT, sound isn’t just heard. It’s how you show up in the world.

Design and Durability for the Modern Millennial

Each Soundwave SKU makes a statement. With sharp lines and an intentionally gritty finish, they lean into personality. You can tell they were designed for more than just aesthetics—they’re meant to travel, live, and endure. The lightweight build helps too, making it easy to move from your kitchen to the beach without a second thought. And thanks to that tough, water-resistant shell, you don’t have to handle them with kid gloves. Whether it’s a spill or a sudden rain shower, they’re ready for it. There’s something to be said about gear that doesn’t demand special treatment.

Unmatched Audio Performance

This series isn’t shy about volume. The Soundwave speakers deliver strong highs, punchy bass, and an overall soundstage that feels immersive, almost like it pulls you into the music. With Bluetooth 5.4 onboard, connectivity is a breeze, and dropouts are rare. Long battery life means your soundtrack lasts as long as you do—even if that means stretching into the early morning hours. What stands out most, though, is the honesty in the audio. BLUNT is clearly chasing a raw, unfiltered sound. No frills, just music the way you want to hear it.

The Visionaries: Puneet Gulati and Ritesh Baheti

Puneet Gulati, founder of Go5 Incorporation and the brains behind BLUNT, puts it plainly: the brand wasn’t made to fit in. After shaping TecSox and TecMarx, Gulati envisioned BLUNT for a different kind of listener—one who lives boldly, and maybe a little loudly. He sees the Soundwave Series as an introduction, but also a declaration. It’s a line of products built for people who mean what they play.

And then there’s Ritesh Baheti, BLUNT’s 27-year-old General Manager. More than a title, Baheti is the series’ unofficial spokesperson and key visionary. His input shaped much of what the Soundwave Series became. Grounded in his own experiences and an intuitive grasp of millennial culture, his direction helped BLUNT stay true to its mission. It’s one thing to target a demographic; it’s another to actually reflect it.

BLUNT’s Mission and Future Outlook

The Soundwave Series isn’t just another product drop—it’s a turning point. BLUNT is staking its claim in the audio world with gear that speaks loud and clear, both in design and decibel count. These speakers are about living out loud, without asking permission. With its roots planted firmly in the needs and values of a generation, BLUNT looks ready to push further into the consumer tech space, crafting devices that are more than functional. They’re expressive, durable, and just a little defiant—kind of like the people they’re made for.

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
