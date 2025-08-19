BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition Launches at Rs. 64 Lakh in India

BMW India has rolled out two special editions of its popular 3 Series sedan to mark 50 years of the iconic model. Named the BMW 330Li M Sport ’50 Jahre’ Edition and the BMW M340i ’50 Jahre’ Edition, both cars are limited to just 50 units each and will be available exclusively through the BMW Online Shop. Prices start at ₹64 lakh for the 330Li M Sport and ₹76.90 lakh for the M340i (ex-showroom). These cars are locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, underscoring BMW’s strong presence in India.

Key Takeaways

Limited to 50 units each for the BMW 330Li M Sport and BMW M340i

Priced at ₹64 lakh and ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Sold only via the BMW Online Shop

Locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant

Exclusive design elements, badging, and performance upgrades

Celebrating a Legacy

The BMW 3 Series, first launched in 1975, has become the brand’s best-selling model worldwide. Renowned for its sporty driving dynamics, luxurious interiors, and everyday practicality, it continues to define the compact luxury sedan segment across seven generations. The ’50 Jahre’ editions pay tribute to this rich legacy while offering modern design updates and cutting-edge features.

BMW 330Li M Sport ’50 Jahre’ Edition

The 330Li M Sport edition is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque, with a 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of 6.2 seconds. It features M High-Gloss Shadowline trim, a black kidney grille, and a rear diffuser. The interior boasts carbon fibre inserts and a laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badge on the B-pillar. Tech highlights include the new BMW Curved Display and the latest iDrive operating system.

BMW M340i ’50 Jahre’ Edition

Catering to performance enthusiasts, the M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine delivering 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds, making it the fastest locally built BMW in India. Performance upgrades include sports suspension, M Sport differential, and all-wheel drive.

On the outside, it stands out with black M badging, 19-inch Jet Black alloys, and red brake calipers. Buyers also get a 1:18 scale model of the legendary BMW 3.0 CSL as a collector’s item.

Advanced Technology and Features

Both editions share BMW’s latest curved display setup, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Operating System 8.5. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, head-up display with 3D augmented navigation, and a suite of premium comfort options.

How to Buy

Interested buyers can book these limited-run models exclusively through the BMW India Online Shop, choosing from a range of metallic colour options. With only 50 units each, the ’50 Jahre’ editions are expected to attract collectors and long-time BMW enthusiasts alike.

Related FAQs

Q1. What does ‘Jahre’ mean?

A1. Jahre’ is a German word that means ‘years’. The name ’50 Jahre’ marks the 50th anniversary of the BMW 3 Series.

Q2. Are these models available at a dealership?

A2. No, these limited-edition cars are sold exclusively through the BMW Online Shop in India.

Q3. What is the difference between the 330Li M Sport and the M340i ’50 Jahre’ editions?

A3. The main differences are the engine and performance. The 330Li M Sport has a 2.0-litre engine and a longer wheelbase for more cabin space, focusing on comfort and sportiness. The M340i has a more powerful 3.0-litre engine and performance-oriented parts, making it a faster car.