News

boAt and Google Announce AI Ad-Making Contest with INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool

boAt and Google have launched the #boAtGeminiChallenge, an AI ad-making contest for Indians to win ₹10 lakh by using Google's Gemini app to create ads.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
boAt and Google Announce AI Ad-Making Contest with INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool

New Delhi-based audio and wearables brand boAt has joined hands with Google to launch the #boAtGeminiChallenge, a creative competition announced on October 8, 2025. The contest invites creators, students, and young people from across India to produce advertisements for boAt products using Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models.

Contents

The campaign, which officially began on October 6, 2025, encourages participants to create high-energy ads that capture how boAt products fit naturally into Indian homes and lifestyles. Submissions for the contest will be accepted until October 12, 2025.

Key Takeaways

  • What It Is: The #boAtGeminiChallenge is a creative competition where participants use Google’s AI to craft unique advertisements for boAt.
  • Who Can Enter: The contest is open to creators, students, and young Indians who are eager to experiment with AI-driven storytelling.
  • Prize Pool: A total of ₹10 lakh in cash prizes will be awarded, along with boAt products and Google Gemini subscriptions for top entries.
  • Submission Deadline: The final day to submit entries for the challenge is October 12, 2025.
  • How to Participate: Interested participants can find detailed instructions and submission guidelines on boAt’s official Instagram page.

The competition unfolds in two parts. The first part is called the Nano Banana Print Ad Challenge. In this phase, participants will design print advertisements using Gemini 2.5 Flash (Nano Banana), an AI image editing tool available in the Gemini app. The task involves combining visuals of boAt products with creative story ideas that highlight features like active noise cancellation (ANC), heavy bass, or fitness tracking. The ads should reflect everyday life scenarios, bringing out how boAt products blend into typical Indian experiences.

The second part, called the VEO 3 Video Ad Challenge, focuses on video storytelling. Here, participants will use Veo 3, Google’s AI-powered generative video model within the Gemini app, to create short films that showcase boAt products being used by young people in different places and situations across India.

A spokesperson for boAt mentioned that the company aims to unlock the creative potential of every Indian through this initiative. The campaign is seen as an opportunity to merge technology with imagination, encouraging fresh perspectives in advertising. The total prize money of ₹10 lakh is divided evenly between the two phases, with ₹5 lakh allocated for each. Winners from the first phase will be announced on October 15, 2025, while the announcement date for the second phase has not yet been confirmed.

boAt, owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, remains one of India’s leading brands in the audio and wearables market, according to IDC data. Its product range spans from headphones and speakers to smartwatches, all designed to appeal to a young, style-conscious audience seeking quality at accessible prices. The brand has previously collaborated with major technology players such as Qualcomm and Dolby and is backed by investors including Warburg Pincus and Malabar Investments.

Q. What is the #boAtGeminiChallenge?

A. It is a creative contest organized by boAt and Google where participants use Google’s Gemini AI to create print and video advertisements for boAt products.

Q. Who is eligible to participate in the challenge?

A. The competition is open to creators, students, and young individuals in India.

Q. What are the prizes for the #boAtGeminiChallenge?

A. The total prizes include ₹10 lakh in cash, divided into ₹5 lakh for each of the two phases, along with exclusive boAt products and Google Gemini subscriptions.

Q. What is the last date to submit entries?

A. The deadline for all submissions is October 12, 2025.

Q. How can I participate in the #boAtGeminiChallenge?

A. To participate, you need to visit boAt’s official Instagram page, where you will find detailed instructions, submission guidelines, and timelines.

Q. What AI tools are used in the contest?

A. Participants will use Google’s AI models within the Gemini app. Specifically, Phase 1 uses Gemini 2.5 Flash (Nano Banana) for print ads, and Phase 2 uses the Veo 3 model for creating video ads.

KPMG Report Suggests Agentic AI is the Next Step for Indian Telecom
JBL Launches Tour ONE M3 Headphones in India with Smart Wireless Transmitter
iQOO Launches ‘Tribe’ Campus Ambassador Program in India
Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999
Jabra Headsets Get New Certifications for Zoom Platform
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article Jabra Headsets Get New Certifications for Zoom Platform Jabra Headsets Get New Certifications for Zoom Platform
Next Article Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999 Dell Launches Pro Essential Laptops for Small Businesses in India Starting at INR 31,999
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale
ControlZ Offers Renewed iPhones Starting at INR 7999 in Festive Sale
By Srishti Gulati
India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
India Mobile Congress 2025 Begins With Focus on 6G Leadership and Digital Innovation
By Mahak Aggarwal
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India
By Shweta Bansal
Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro
Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro
By Swayam Malhotra
Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025
Qualcomm Details New AI and 5G Developments at India Mobile Congress 2025
By Gauri
Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025
Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like