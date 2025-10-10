boAt and Google Announce AI Ad-Making Contest with INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool

New Delhi-based audio and wearables brand boAt has joined hands with Google to launch the #boAtGeminiChallenge, a creative competition announced on October 8, 2025. The contest invites creators, students, and young people from across India to produce advertisements for boAt products using Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models.

The campaign, which officially began on October 6, 2025, encourages participants to create high-energy ads that capture how boAt products fit naturally into Indian homes and lifestyles. Submissions for the contest will be accepted until October 12, 2025.

The competition unfolds in two parts. The first part is called the Nano Banana Print Ad Challenge. In this phase, participants will design print advertisements using Gemini 2.5 Flash (Nano Banana), an AI image editing tool available in the Gemini app. The task involves combining visuals of boAt products with creative story ideas that highlight features like active noise cancellation (ANC), heavy bass, or fitness tracking. The ads should reflect everyday life scenarios, bringing out how boAt products blend into typical Indian experiences.

The second part, called the VEO 3 Video Ad Challenge, focuses on video storytelling. Here, participants will use Veo 3, Google’s AI-powered generative video model within the Gemini app, to create short films that showcase boAt products being used by young people in different places and situations across India.

A spokesperson for boAt mentioned that the company aims to unlock the creative potential of every Indian through this initiative. The campaign is seen as an opportunity to merge technology with imagination, encouraging fresh perspectives in advertising. The total prize money of ₹10 lakh is divided evenly between the two phases, with ₹5 lakh allocated for each. Winners from the first phase will be announced on October 15, 2025, while the announcement date for the second phase has not yet been confirmed.

boAt, owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, remains one of India’s leading brands in the audio and wearables market, according to IDC data. Its product range spans from headphones and speakers to smartwatches, all designed to appeal to a young, style-conscious audience seeking quality at accessible prices. The brand has previously collaborated with major technology players such as Qualcomm and Dolby and is backed by investors including Warburg Pincus and Malabar Investments.

