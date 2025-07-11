boAt Launches New Nirvana Zenith Pro and Nirvana Ivy Pro TWS Earbuds

boAt, one of India’s top audio and wearables brands, has just dropped its latest flagship TWS earbuds—the Nirvana Zenith Pro and Nirvana Ivy Pro. With the growing demand for superior audio and smarter features, these earbuds are perfectly aligned with the needs of today’s hybrid work culture and on-the-go lifestyles. Offering top-notch sound quality and advanced tech, both models are built to cater to those seeking a high-performance audio experience.

Key Takeaways

boAt launches two new TWS earbuds: Nirvana Zenith Pro and Nirvana Ivy Pro.

The earbuds are equipped with advanced features like Dolby Atmos, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, and Mimi-powered sound tuning.

Co-tuned by industry experts including Imtiaz Ali, Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary), and Luca Bignardi.

Nirvana Ivy Pro brings Dolby Head Tracking and dual drivers for a truly immersive sound.

Nirvana Zenith Pro is all about superior noise cancellation and spatial audio.

Available starting July 10th, 2025, on Amazon, Flipkart, and boAt’s official website.

The Nirvana Ivy Pro and Nirvana Zenith Pro have been co-tuned by an impressive list of industry experts: filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, tech influencer Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), and renowned sound engineer Luca Bignardi, who has won four Grammy Awards. This collaboration ensures that the earbuds deliver a comprehensive, high-quality listening experience.

boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro

The Nirvana Ivy Pro truly sets a high bar for TWS earbuds. Designed to optimize Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking, it offers a cinematic sound experience that adjusts based on the movement of your head. This is especially great for movies, music, and gaming, making the Ivy Pro a fantastic choice for audiophiles. With its dual-driver setup, featuring 11mm and 6mm dynamic drivers in each earbud, it offers superior instrument separation, crisp vocals, and a deep, rich audio experience. Plus, with Hi-Res LDAC certification, you get more detailed bass and clear highs.

For noise cancellation, the Ivy Pro uses 52dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, effectively blocking out distractions in busy environments. If you need to be aware of your surroundings, there’s an Ambient Mode for that too. On the call front, AI-powered ENC uses six microphones to ensure crystal-clear voice and video calls. Other smart features include Multi-Point Pairing and Google Fast Pair for seamless multitasking. For gamers, there’s BEAST™ Mode, which offers ultra-low 50ms latency for a lag-free gaming experience. And with ASAP Charge, you get 200 minutes of playback from just 15 minutes of charging. The Nirvana Ivy Pro is priced at INR 4,999 and is available on Amazon and boAt’s official website.

boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro

The Nirvana Zenith Pro, on the other hand, focuses on delivering an exceptional noise-canceling experience. With 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, the earbuds intelligently adjust the noise cancellation based on your environment—whether you’re commuting, working, or just relaxing at home. Another handy feature is the Smart In-Ear Detection, which automatically pauses music when you remove the earbuds and resumes when you put them back in.

For entertainment, the Zenith Pro features large 12mm dynamic drivers and boAt Spatial Audio, delivering immersive, wide-range sound. Like the Ivy Pro, the Zenith Pro is Hi-Res Audio Certified and supports LDAC for crystal-clear sound, whether you’re listening to music or watching movies. The sound is customizable via boAt’s Mimi-powered Adaptive EQ through the Hearables App. Plus, gesture controls allow you to manage playback without touching your device.

On the call side, the Zenith Pro also includes AI-powered ENx for clear voice quality, and BEAST™ Mode with ultra-low 60ms latency for smooth gaming and movie experiences. Other notable features include Multi-Device Pairing, Google Fast Pair, and an IPX4 rating for water resistance. With an incredible 80-hour battery life on a single charge, the Zenith Pro ensures you won’t run out of power anytime soon. Additionally, ASAP Charge gives you 250 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The Nirvana Zenith Pro is priced at INR 2,999 and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s website, and select retail stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between the Nirvana Zenith Pro and Nirvana Ivy Pro?

A1: The Nirvana Ivy Pro focuses on Dolby Atmos, Dolby Head Tracking, and features a dual-driver setup with 52dB ANC, ideal for cinematic experiences and gaming. The Nirvana Zenith Pro, on the other hand, emphasizes 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, boAt Spatial Audio with 12mm drivers, and offers an impressive 80-hour battery life, making it more suitable for general high-tier audio performance.

Q2: Do both earbuds support high-resolution audio?

A2: Yes, both the Nirvana Ivy Pro and Nirvana Zenith Pro are Hi-Res Audio Certified and support LDAC for superior sound clarity.

Q3: Can I customize the sound settings on these earbuds?

A3: Absolutely! Both models feature Mimi-powered Adaptive EQ via the boAt Hearables App, which allows you to personalize the sound according to your preferences.

Q4: What is the battery life of the new earbuds?

A4: The Nirvana Ivy Pro offers 200 minutes of playback with just 15 minutes of charging via ASAP Charge. The Nirvana Zenith Pro offers an impressive 80 hours of total battery life and provides 250 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of ASAP Charge.