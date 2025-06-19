BoAt’s Wave Fortune: The Smartwatch That Pays Its Way – Literally!

BoAt, India’s top wearable brand, has just launched the Wave Fortune smartwatch, and it might just be the most lifestyle-savvy gadget we’ve seen in a while. With a starting price of ₹2,999 (and introductory offers dropping it to ₹2,699), it’s not only affordable but surprisingly full-featured. More than a fitness tracker or a Bluetooth accessory, the Wave Fortune is angling to become your go-to digital sidekick.

And it has a bit of a secret weapon: contactless payments.

Key Takeaways:

The boAt Wave Fortune smartwatch integrates contactless payment capabilities through a partnership with Axis Bank.

Users can tokenize their Axis Bank credit or debit cards (Mastercard/VISA) via the boAt Crest Pay app for wrist-based payments.

Payments up to ₹5,000 can be made on POS machines without a PIN.

The smartwatch features a 1.96” HD display, DIY Watch Face Studio, and boAt Coins for fitness rewards.

It includes ultra-clear Bluetooth Calling with an interactive dial pad.

Tap to Pay, Straight From Your Wrist

The standout feature here is the contactless payment system, developed in partnership with Axis Bank. It’s called “boAt Pay,” and it’s built on Tappy’s tokenization technology. Users can tokenize their Axis Bank Mastercard or VISA credit/debit cards using the boAt Crest Pay app, effectively turning their watch into a secure payment tool. Tap your wrist to a POS machine, and you’re good to go—up to ₹5,000 without entering a PIN.

That’s a significant convenience upgrade. And yes, it still earns your usual credit card rewards.

What Powers This Payment Magic?

The watch uses NFC (Near Field Communication) tech to handle these transactions. In simple terms, you just bring the device near a compatible terminal, and the communication happens wirelessly. But under the hood, there’s more to it.

Tokenization adds a key layer of security. Instead of sharing your actual card number, the system uses a unique encrypted token for transactions. Even if something goes wrong, like a data breach, your real card details remain untouched. That’s a big win for privacy and peace of mind.

More Than Just Payments

BoAt hasn’t skimped on the basics either. The Wave Fortune features a 1.96-inch HD display (240×282 resolution), with 550 nits’ brightness—which is quite enough to stay visible even in direct sunlight. It also supports a wake gesture, so you can check the time or notifications just by raising your wrist.

Personalization fans will appreciate the DIY Watch Face Studio, which lets you slap your own photo or art onto the home screen. And if you’re into fitness, you’ll like this: it rewards you with “boAt Coins” when you hit your fitness goals. These can be redeemed for discounts or perks from boAt.

Calling, Connecting, and Everything in Between

The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth Calling, with a dial pad and the ability to store contacts. So yes, you can leave your phone in your bag during walks or workouts and still take calls.

Its design and feature set aim at users who are always on the move—whether they’re at the gym, commuting, or working. The whole experience is tailored around integrating convenience into your day without adding any friction.

The Axis Bank Connection

This isn’t just another brand tie-up. BoAt and Axis Bank have collaborated closely to deliver a functional, secure contactless payment feature. Axis Bank provides the financial backend and the regulatory assurance to make tokenized payments seamless and safe.

It also reflects a broader industry trend: tech companies joining forces with banks to embed finance more deeply into consumer electronics.

BoAt’s Bigger Picture

Imagine Marketing Ltd., better known under its “boAt” brand, has carved out a top spot in India’s wearables market. According to Redseer, boAt led the branded personal audio market in both volume and value throughout 2024. Their success formula? Stylish, tech-driven products that don’t break the bank, aimed squarely at digitally native users.

They’ve also formed partnerships with Qualcomm and Dolby to bolster their tech credentials. Backed by investors like Qualcomm Ventures, South Lake Investment (Warburg Pincus), and Fireside Ventures, boAt is well-equipped to keep pushing boundaries. With major hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, their footprint is solid.

The Bigger Role of Wearable Payments

Smartwatches with built-in payment systems like the Wave Fortune aren’t just flashy gadgets. They’re solving real problems—like not having to fumble for your phone or wallet when you’re sweating it out in the gym or just grabbing a quick coffee.

For quick transactions under ₹5,000, the tap-and-go setup is hard to beat. And thanks to tokenization, it’s arguably safer than pulling out a physical card. Of course, some caution is always wise when using contactless systems, especially in crowded areas.

As more financial institutions and tech brands embrace tokenization and NFC, we might see wider acceptance of wrist-based payments across India. That could make checkout counters a whole lot faster.

BoAt’s Wave Fortune is available in Active Black and can be picked up from their official website. With a catchy tagline like “tap, track, and thrive,” the watch is clearly aiming to be more than a niche gadget.

And really, the writing is on the wall: smartwatches are evolving into personal hubs. In the near future, we’ll likely see more health metrics, better standalone connectivity, and increasingly useful integrations that reduce our reliance on phones.

If BoAt keeps this momentum—balancing affordability, smart features, and sleek design—they’re well-positioned to stay ahead in India’s wearables race.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the main feature of the boAt Wave Fortune smartwatch?

The main highlight is the NFC-enabled Tap & Pay function, which allows for contactless wrist-based payments.

Which bank is partnering with boAt for the payment feature?

BoAt has teamed up with Axis Bank for its tokenized contactless payments.

How does Tap & Pay work on the Wave Fortune?

You tokenize your Axis Bank card using the boAt Crest Pay app. After that, tap your smartwatch on any NFC-enabled POS machine to pay.

Is there a payment limit without a PIN?

Yes, you can pay up to ₹5,000 without needing to enter a PIN.

What kind of display does the Wave Fortune have?

It boasts a 1.96-inch HD display with a resolution of 240×282 and brightness of 550 nits.

Can I make calls from the watch?

Absolutely. It supports ultra-clear Bluetooth Calling and has an interactive dial pad.

What are boAt Coins?

They’re fitness rewards you earn for hitting milestones, redeemable for boAt perks.

Can I customize the watch face?

Yes, thanks to the DIY Watch Face Studio.

What’s the price?

Officially ₹2,999, but promotional pricing drops it to ₹2,699.

What color options are available?

Right now, it’s available in Active Black.