BOBCARD LIMITED Announces Year-End Offers for 2025

BOBCARD LIMITED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has introduced a range of festive deals to mark the end of the year. The company is offering instant discounts and EMI savings across major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and AJIO. These offers target consumers looking to upgrade electronics, refresh wardrobes, or book travel for the upcoming New Year holidays. By partnering with leading retail and travel brands, BOBCARD aims to provide additional value to its cardholders during this high-spending period.

Key Takeaways

Amazon India: 7.5% instant discount on electronics, fashion, and home needs from 25 to 31 December.

Flipkart: 10% instant discount available on full payments and EMI transactions until 29 December.

Fashion Deals: Up to 10% discount on Myntra and AJIO for seasonal clothing and accessories.

High-Value Electronics: Savings of up to Rs 15,000 at Croma offline stores for premium appliances.

Travel Savings: Up to 20% off on flight and bus bookings via Paytm Travels using specific promo codes.

E-Commerce and Electronics Discounts

The year-end shopping season in India has seen a shift toward experience-driven purchases. On Amazon, cardholders can get a 7.5% instant discount. This applies to various categories such as mobile phones, appliances, and furniture. The offer runs through the last week of December, concluding on New Year’s Eve.

Flipkart shoppers have access to a 10% instant discount. This deal is live and covers gadgets, electronics, and daily essentials. For those preferring physical stores, Croma offers savings reaching Rs 15,000. This is specifically for offline purchases, making it a viable option for those buying large appliances like refrigerators or washing machines.

Fashion and Lifestyle Benefits

Fashion enthusiasts can use their cards on Myntra and AJIO. Myntra offers a 10% instant discount capped at Rs 1,000 starting 26 December. AJIO has a similar 10% discount which is active until 29 December. These deals are designed for shoppers interested in contemporary fashion and ethnic wear.

Tata CLiQ also features exclusive codes for BOBCARD users. By using “BOBCARDEOSS” on Tata CLiQ Fashion, users get a 15% discount up to Rs 1,500. For luxury items, the code “BOBCARDXMAS” on Tata CLiQ Luxury provides a 15% discount up to Rs 2,500.

Travel and Daily Essentials

Travelers planning last-minute trips can save up to 20% on Paytm Travels. The offer includes domestic flights with the code “BOBSALE” and international flights with “INTBOBSALE”. For bus travel, the code “BUSBOB” is available until 27 December.

JioMart users can receive up to 7.5% instant discount on site-wide products, excluding groceries. This offer is valid for electronics and home lifestyle products until 28 December. These various deals reflect BOBCARD’s goal to support cardholders in managing their end-of-year expenses effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the maximum discount on Amazon using BOBCARD?

A1: Cardholders get a 7.5% instant discount on Amazon India from 25 to 31 December 2025 across categories like mobiles, electronics, and furniture.

Q2: Can I use these offers for EMI transactions?

A2: Yes, most offers on Flipkart, Amazon, and Croma are applicable to both full payment and EMI options.

Q3: What are the promo codes for travel bookings?

A3: For Paytm Travels, use “BOBSALE” for domestic flights, “INTBOBSALE” for international flights, and “BUSBOB” for bus bookings.

Q4: Is the Croma offer available online?

A4: No, the year-end savings of up to Rs 15,000 at Croma are valid at offline stores only.

Q5: What is the deadline for the Myntra fashion offer?

A5: The 10% instant discount on Myntra is available from 26 December to 30 December 2025.