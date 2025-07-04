BOULT Audio Launches New FluidX Series Headphones

BOULT Audio, one of India’s fastest-growing names in the audio and wearable tech space, has just unveiled its latest innovation—the FluidX series of over-ear headphones. This new lineup includes the high-end FluidX Pro, which officially launched on July 1st, alongside the already available FluidX model. With this move, BOULT seems to be doubling down on its ambition to combine premium audio quality with design that genuinely puts users first.

Key Takeaways:

BOULT Audio has released its new FluidX headphone series, which includes the FluidX Pro and the standard FluidX model.

The FluidX Pro is BOULT’s first product to feature both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Both models are equipped with 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers powered by BoomX Technology, and offer Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair for rapid connectivity.

A dedicated Combat Gaming Mode ensures ultra-low 60ms latency, tailored for gamers.

IPX5 water resistance adds durability for daily and outdoor use.

The FluidX Pro delivers 5 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge; the FluidX offers a massive 60-hour battery life, with 3 hours from a 10-minute top-up.

Available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

The FluidX Pro stands out in BOULT’s lineup as the brand’s first device to integrate both ANC and ENC technologies. That’s a pretty significant leap for a company rooted in affordable innovation. With adaptive listening modes and studio-level sound clarity, the Pro aims to elevate everyday listening—whether you’re tuning into a podcast or drowning out background chatter on your commute.

Meanwhile, the regular FluidX headphones aren’t just a stripped-down version—they’re designed to bring much of the same immersive sound and reliability to a wider audience. So whether you’re after high-end specs or dependable performance, there’s likely something here for you.

Both models come with 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers using BoomX Technology, promising rich bass and full-bodied sound. Add Bluetooth 5.4 and Blink & Pair tech into the mix, and connection becomes almost instant—no more fiddling around in Bluetooth settings.

For gamers, the dedicated Combat Gaming Mode with 60ms ultra-low latency offers a real-time, lag-free edge—something that could matter when precision timing is everything.

Built to Last—and to Travel

Durability also seems to be a central design pillar here. Both the FluidX Pro and FluidX come with an IPX5 water resistance rating, so a bit of sweat or light rain won’t be a dealbreaker. Touch controls and voice assistant support add a layer of ease, while foldable, adjustable headbands and rotating ear cups enhance wearability. It’s clearly a package designed for real-world use, not just showroom specs.

When it comes to battery life, the two models offer different strengths. The FluidX Pro focuses on fast charging, giving users 5 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge—great for last-minute dashes. On the other hand, the standard FluidX prioritizes stamina with up to 60 hours of playtime and 3 hours of usage from a 10-minute charge, which sounds perfect for those who forget to plug in regularly.

BOULT’s Vision: User-Centered and Fast-Moving

According to BOULT’s Co-Founder and CEO Varun Gupta, the new FluidX series is a direct response to user feedback and market trends. He emphasized that the series is meant to deliver innovation and bold design, all while aligning with the evolving lifestyles of today’s consumers.

The FluidX Pro is available in sleek Raven Black and a warmer Skin Beige. The standard FluidX comes in Black, Green, and Ivory White, offering a bit of style flexibility depending on your vibe. Shoppers can find them on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

A Look at BOULT’s Rapid Rise

BOULT also holds the unique distinction of being the only consumer electronics company in India with its own in-house design studio, a point of pride for a brand so focused on blending form with function.

In Q1 2025, data from International Data Corporation and Counterpoint Research revealed that BOULT achieved a staggering 46% year-over-year growth and a 52% increase in shipments. Their share of the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market also rose from 9.7% to 12.9%, further cementing their trajectory as India’s fastest-growing wearables brand.

FAQs about the BOULT FluidX Series:

Q1: When were the BOULT FluidX series headphones released?

A1: The FluidX Pro launched on July 1st, 2025. The standard FluidX model was already available.

Q2: What’s unique about the FluidX Pro’s noise cancellation?

A2: It’s the first BOULT device to offer both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) in one device.

Q3: What kind of audio drivers are used in the FluidX series?

A3: Both models use 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers enhanced with BoomX™ Technology.

Q4: Are these headphones suitable for gaming?

A4: Yes, they include a Combat Gaming Mode that offers ultra-low 60ms latency for seamless gameplay.

Q5: Are the FluidX headphones water resistant?

A5: Yes, both models are IPX5-rated, meaning they can handle splashes and light rain.

Q6: How long does the battery last?

A6: The FluidX Pro provides 5 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. The FluidX delivers 60 hours on a full charge, with 3 hours from a 10-minute boost.

Q7: Where can I buy them?

A7: The FluidX series is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.