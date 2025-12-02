Boult Mustang Thunder Review: 70-Hour Battery and Mustang Style on a Budget

The budget audio market in India is crowded, but every now and then, a product tries to stand out not just with specs, but with a specific “vibe.” The Boult Mustang Thunder is one such attempt. It is not just another pair of wireless headphones; it is an official collaboration with Ford Mustang. As a reviewer who has tested dozens of budget headphones in the ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 range, I was curious to see if this partnership went beyond just slapping a logo on the earcups.

I spent the last week using the Mustang Thunder as my daily driver. I took it on the Delhi Metro, used it for late-night gaming sessions, and wore it while working from a café. The price tag of ₹2,799 (often lower during sales) places it in direct competition with the likes of boAt Rockerz and entry-level Sony models. Here is my detailed breakdown of whether this “muscle car” inspired headset actually performs, or if it is just all show.

Key Takeaways

Battery Life is the Real Winner: The 70-hour playback claim holds up well in real-world usage, easily lasting a week of moderate use.

Design Over Build Quality: The aesthetics are striking with the Mustang LEDs, but the plastic build feels budget-oriented.

Bass-Heavy Sound Signature: If you love thumping bass, you will enjoy this. If you prefer vocal clarity, you might find it muddy.

Gaming Mode Works: The 60ms low-latency mode makes a noticeable difference in shooter games like BGMI.

No Active Noise Cancellation: It relies entirely on passive noise isolation from the ear cushions.

Design and Build Quality

When I first unboxed the Mustang Thunder, the Silver Black color scheme immediately caught my eye. The design is clearly the main selling point here. The earcups feature the iconic Ford Mustang pony logo, which lights up. You can control these “breathable” LEDs, and they do give the headphones a distinct, aggressive look that stands out from the plain black slabs we usually see in this price bracket.

However, once you get past the visual appeal, the materials remind you of the price. The construction is almost entirely plastic. While this makes the headset lightweight and easy to wear for long periods, it does not feel particularly durable. The hinges fold, which is great for portability, but they have a bit of a rattle.

Comfort is a mixed bag. The memory foam ear cushions are soft and cover the ears well (over-ear design), which helps with passive noise isolation. I wore them for a three-hour stretch, and while my ears got a bit warm-standard for leatherette pads – I did not feel excessive clamping force. The headband has decent padding, but if you have a larger head, you might feel the plastic band stretching to its limit.

Connectivity

Pairing the Mustang Thunder was quick thanks to Bluetooth 5.4. I tested the dual pairing feature by connecting it to my laptop and phone simultaneously. Switching between a YouTube video on my laptop and a call on my phone was smooth, though there was occasionally a 2-second delay before the audio switched over.

You can link the headphones to the “Boult Amp” app. The app is functional but basic. It allows you to toggle the LED lights (I turned them off to save battery), check exact battery percentages, and switch between EQ modes. It is good to have app support at this price, as many competitors skip this.

Sound Quality Performance

Now, let’s talk about the sound. Boult markets this with “BoomX” technology, and they are not kidding. The sound signature is aggressively V-shaped, meaning the bass and treble are boosted while the mids are recessed.

Bass: The 40mm drivers push out a lot of air. Listening to tracks like Starboy by The Weeknd or Punjabi pop tracks, the thump is satisfying. It is energetic and loud. If your primary genre is EDM, Hip-Hop, or Bollywood dance numbers, this sound profile will please you.

Mids and Highs: This is where the budget constraints show. Because the bass is so dominant, it often bleeds into the mids. Male vocals can sound a bit thick or distant. In acoustic tracks, guitars lack that crisp separation you might find in more expensive gear. The highs are decent but can get a bit sharp at maximum volume.

EQ Modes: The app offers four EQ modes: Rock, Pop, Vocal, and Bass. I found the “Rock” mode to be the most balanced for general listening. The “Bass” mode just added too much mud to the sound for my taste, but bass-heads might disagree.

Gaming Performance

I tested the “Combat Gaming Mode” which claims a latency of 60ms. To activate it, you usually have to tap a button or use the app. I played a few rounds of Call of Duty: Mobile.

The difference between normal mode and gaming mode is perceptible. In normal mode, the delay between firing a shot and hearing it is distracting. In gaming mode, that gap tightens up significantly. It is not “wired headphone” instant, but it is definitely playable for casual competitive gaming. The directional audio (hearing footsteps) was okay, mostly due to the stereo separation, but the heavy bass sometimes overwhelmed subtle sound cues like reloading sounds.

Microphone and Call Quality

The Mustang Thunder comes with what Boult calls “Zen ENC” mic technology. I tested this by making calls while walking near a busy road in Delhi.

The microphone does a fair job of picking up my voice, but the noise cancellation is limited. The person on the other end could still hear the auto-rickshaws honking in the background, although my voice remained intelligible. Indoors, call quality is perfectly fine for Zoom meetings or Discord chats. Do not expect it to magically silence a noisy office, but it is usable for quick calls.

Battery Life and Charging

This is the strongest feature of the Mustang Thunder. Boult claims 70 hours of playback. In my testing, I used the headphones for about 5 hours a day for a full week, and I still had 40% battery left. This was with the LEDs turned off and volume at about 60%.

If you keep the LED lights on, the battery drains faster (rated at 50 hours), but even that is impressive. The USB-C charging is convenient since I can use my phone charger. The fast charging-or “Lightning Boult”- gave me enough juice for a 2-hour movie after just a quick 10-minute top-up.

Key Specifications

Model: Boult Mustang Thunder

Price: ₹2,799 (varies by sale)

Bluetooth Version: v5.4

Driver Size: 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers

Battery Life: Up to 70 hours (50 hours with LEDs on)

Charging: USB Type-C (10 mins charge = 100 mins playtime)

Latency: 60ms (Combat Gaming Mode)

Microphone: Zen ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation)

IP Rating: IPX5 Water Resistant

App Support: Boult Amp App

Weight: Lightweight plastic construction

Verdict

The Boult Mustang Thunder is a product that knows its audience perfectly. It is not trying to win over audiophiles who analyze frequency response charts. Instead, it is designed for students, gamers, and commuters who want headphones that look cool, last forever on a single charge, and deliver a bass-heavy punch for modern pop music.

At ₹2,799, you are paying a slight premium for the Mustang branding and the LED aesthetics. If you purely want the best audio quality for the price, you might find better-balanced sound in wired options or specific studio monitor competitors. However, if you want a fun, wireless, all-rounder that handles gaming and daily commuting with style, the Mustang Thunder is a solid buy.

Official Website!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the Boult Mustang Thunder have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A1: No, it does not have Active Noise Cancellation. It relies on passive noise cancellation, which means the ear cushions block out some noise physically. The “Zen ENC” feature mentioned in the specs refers to the microphone noise reduction for calls, not for music listening.

Q2: Can I turn off the LED lights to save battery?

A2: Yes, you can control and turn off the Mustang Pony LED lights using the Boult Amp app or via the button controls on the headset. Turning them off extends the battery life from approx. 50 hours to 70 hours.

Q3: Is this headphone good for gym use?

A3: It has an IPX5 water resistance rating, so it can handle sweat and light splashes. The fit is secure enough for weightlifting, but for high-intensity running, over-ear headphones can feel a bit bulky and warm.

Q4: Does it support wired mode?

A4: While many headphones in this category offer an AUX port, the Mustang Thunder focuses on wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.4. (Note: Always check the specific retail box as some batches may vary, but standard specs emphasize wireless use).

Q5: Is the Mustang branding official?

A5: Yes, this is an official collaboration between Boult Audio and Ford Mustang, which is why it features the authentic Pony logo and design elements.

Q6: How do I activate the low latency gaming mode?

A6: You can usually activate the “Combat Mode” by tapping a specific button combination on the headset (often 3 or 4 taps) or by toggling it directly inside the Boult Amp app.