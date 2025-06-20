Boult’s Latest Lineup: Your Ultimate Soundtrack for Serenity and Strength This World Music & Yoga Day

Boult unveils five new companions for World Music Day and International Yoga Day, offering an immersive experience for music lovers and yoga enthusiasts. From the bass-boosted Mustang Q to the serene Z40 Pro, discover audio gear designed for every beat and breath.

June 21 marks a unique convergence of celebration: World Music Day and International Yoga Day. It’s a day when the universal language of music intertwines with the ancient practice of yoga, inviting individuals to find harmony in both sound and stillness. For many, music serves as a powerful motivator, an escape, or a conduit for deep focus, while yoga offers a path to physical and mental equilibrium. Recognizing this synergy, Boult has introduced a new collection of audio devices crafted to enhance these experiences, ensuring every beat resonates and every breath finds its rhythm. This lineup aims to be more than just accessories; they are companions designed to seamlessly integrate into lifestyles that prioritize both movement and melody.

Key Takeaways:

June 21 celebrates World Music Day and International Yoga Day.

Boult has launched five new audio companions to enhance both experiences.

Mustang Q and Mustang Torq are geared towards music enthusiasts with features like extended battery life and strong bass.

Mustang Dyno, Boult Z40 Pro, and W20 cater to yoga and mindfulness practices, emphasizing comfort, long playtime, and clear sound for meditation.

The products offer features like environmental noise cancellation, quick pairing, and diverse EQ modes.

Prices range from Rs. 1,099 to Rs. 2,799, with various color options.

Mustang Q: A Deep Dive into Sonic Details for Music Day

For audiophiles who demand precision in their sound, the Mustang Q headphones are positioned as a go-to choice. These headphones are engineered to deliver a comprehensive audio spectrum, from the subtle nuances of a bassline to the impactful punch of a drop. The design is bold, aiming to make a visual statement, complementing its sonic capabilities. A significant feature is its extended battery life, offering up to 70 hours of playtime on a single charge, catering to users who engage in prolonged listening sessions or frequent travel.

The audio output is driven by 40mm bass-boosted drivers, designed to ensure that every note is delivered with clarity and impact. Comfort is addressed through memory foam earcups, which provide a snug fit for extended wear, whether during late-night jam sessions or lengthy commutes. Beyond music playback, the Mustang Q integrates practical features for daily communication. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology facilitates clear calling by minimizing background distractions. Connectivity is streamlined with Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring quick and stable pairing with devices. Users can also tailor their listening experience with built-in EQ modes, including options for Bass, Pop, Rock, and Local, allowing for personalized sound profiles. The Mustang Q is designed to be a versatile audio companion, whether for work, leisure, or unwinding.

Price: Rs. 2,799

Colors: Dynamic Blue and Silver Fusion

Key Features: 70 hours battery life, 40mm bass-boosted drivers, memory foam earcups, clear calling with ENC, Bluetooth 5.4, EQ modes (Bass, Pop, Rock, Local).

Mustang Torq: Non-Stop Grooves for Life on the Move

For individuals whose days are characterized by constant motion, the Mustang Torq headphones are designed to keep pace. This model is built for an active lifestyle, whether navigating a morning commute, engaging in a gym workout, or finding focus during a yoga session. It boasts a total playtime of 50 hours, ensuring a consistent soundtrack throughout the day. Bluetooth 5.4 enables quick and efficient pairing, making music accessible with minimal delay.

A distinctive design element of the Mustang Torq is its sleek LED lights, which draw inspiration from the iconic tail design of the Mustang vehicle. These lights add a visual flair, intended to enhance mood and energy during activities. The audio experience is characterized by “Supreme bass,” aimed at maintaining high energy levels. For communication, the Zen Quad Mic ENC system works to ensure calls remain clear, even in noisy environments. The Mustang Torq also supports the Amp App and includes four built-in EQ modes, offering further customization of the sound to match dynamic daily needs.

Price: Rs. 1,799

Colors: Yellow, Silver, and Original

Key Features: 50 hours total playtime, Bluetooth 5.4, LED lights, Supreme bass, Zen Quad Mic ENC, Amp App support, 4 built-in EQ modes.

Mustang Dyno: Cultivating Calm and Clarity for Yoga Day

The Mustang Dyno earbuds are specifically designed for those who seek tranquility and focus through sound, making them suitable for activities like guided meditation, instrumental music, or ambient playlists. These earbuds prioritize a secure and comfortable fit, ensuring they remain in place during various movements, from gentle yoga poses to more active routines. With 60 hours of playtime, they support extended periods of use, aligning with mindful practices that span hours.

A key convenience feature is dual-device connectivity, allowing users to seamlessly switch between different audio sources, such as a work call and a meditation track. The lightning-fast charging capability ensures that the earbuds are quickly ready for use, preventing interruptions to wellness routines. The design incorporates the iconic Pony Emblem, adding a touch of brand identity. Audio performance is delivered through 13mm drivers, which are engineered to provide full-bodied sound and deep, soothing bass, aiming to bring clarity to audio content and a sense of quiet to the user’s environment.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Color: Original

Key Features: Snug fit, 60 hours playtime, dual-device connectivity, fast charging, 13mm drivers, deep bass.

Boult Z40 Pro: Deep Focus and Deeper Breathing for Yoga Day

The Z40 Pro earbuds are crafted for moments that demand quiet introspection, such as early morning yoga, afternoon stretch breaks, or winding down before sleep. These earbuds are lightweight and designed to provide a snug fit, which contributes to their ability to block out external noise, allowing for greater clarity in the audio experience. A notable feature is their impressive battery life, offering up to 100 hours of playtime, which caters to prolonged periods of uninterrupted use for various mindfulness practices.

The design includes a dual-tone rubber grip case, which adds both a stylistic element and enhances comfort during handling. Functionality is further supported by Quad Mic ENC, which works to ensure clear voice calls by minimizing environmental sound interference. BoomX bass technology is integrated to enhance the low-frequency audio, providing a richer sound experience. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures smooth pairing with devices, contributing to a seamless user experience, whether for listening to guided meditations or favorite songs.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Colors: Metal, Midnight, Dawn, Jungle, Lavender

Key Features: Lightweight, snug fit, 100 hours playtime, dual-tone rubber grip case, Quad Mic ENC, BoomX bass, Bluetooth 5.4.

W20: Your Companion for Mindful Living on Yoga Day

The Boult W20 earbuds are presented as a versatile companion for a mindful lifestyle, suitable for activities ranging from quiet walks to vigorous workouts. These earbuds are characterized by their compact size, stylish appearance, and robust audio performance. They are designed to deliver rich, balanced sound while offering all-day comfort. This versatility makes them suitable for a variety of activities, whether flowing through yoga sequences, engaging in physical exercise, or simply taking a moment to relax.

The W20 offers up to 40 hours of playtime, providing ample duration for daily use. Clear calling is facilitated by Zen ENC mics, which work to reduce background noise during conversations. The 13mm bass drivers are incorporated to ensure that every beat of music is rendered with appropriate depth and fidelity. Fast charging is a practical feature, providing two hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. Durability is addressed with an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them suitable for use during workouts or in light rain. Bluetooth 5.3 further enhances connectivity. Notably, the W20 is designed and made in India, highlighting its local manufacturing origins and its intent to move with the user throughout their day.

Price: Rs. 1,099

Colors: Glacier Blue, Pine Green, and Space Black

Key Features: Compact, stylish, 40 hours playtime, Zen ENC mics for clear calling, 13mm bass drivers, fast charging (2 hours playtime in 10 minutes), IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, Made in India.

These new offerings from Boult demonstrate a strategic approach to catering to diverse consumer needs, particularly those who value both high-quality audio and a lifestyle that incorporates wellness practices. By aligning product features with the specific demands of World Music Day and International Yoga Day, Boult aims to provide tools that enhance personal experiences in sound and stillness.

FAQs about Boult Audio Companions for Music & Yoga

Q1: What is the primary focus of Boult’s new lineup?

A1: Boult’s new lineup focuses on providing audio companions specifically designed to enhance experiences related to World Music Day and International Yoga Day, catering to both music listening and mindfulness practices.

Q2: Which Boult products are recommended for music enthusiasts?

A2: The Boult Mustang Q and Mustang Torq are primarily recommended for music enthusiasts, offering features like strong bass, extended battery life, and various EQ modes.

Q3: Which Boult products are best suited for yoga and meditation?

A3: The Boult Mustang Dyno, Z40 Pro, and W20 are ideal for yoga and meditation, emphasizing comfort, long playtime for extended sessions, and features that support clarity for guided practices.

Q4: Do these new Boult products offer noise cancellation for calls?

A4: Yes, several products in the new lineup, including the Mustang Q, Mustang Torq, Z40 Pro, and W20, feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) or Zen ENC mics for clear calling.

Q5: What is the battery life range across the new Boult audio companions?

A5: The battery life varies across the models, ranging from 40 hours (W20) to an impressive 100 hours (Z40 Pro).

Q6: Are any of these Boult products water-resistant for workouts?

A6: Yes, the Boult W20 features an IPX5 water resistance rating, making it suitable for workouts and light splashes.

Q7: Can I customize the sound profile on these Boult devices?

A7: Yes, some models like the Mustang Q and Mustang Torq offer built-in EQ modes (e.g., Bass, Pop, Rock) and Amp App support for sound customization.

Q8: What is “dual-device connectivity” and which product offers it?

A8: Dual-device connectivity allows an audio device to be simultaneously connected to two different sources, enabling seamless switching. The Boult Mustang Dyno offers this feature.

Q9: What are “BoomX™ bass” and “Supreme bass” and what do they mean for the user?

A9: “BoomX bass” and “Supreme bass” refer to Boult’s enhanced bass technologies designed to deliver deep, impactful low-frequency sound, enriching the overall audio experience for users who enjoy powerful bass.

Q10: Where are the Boult W20 earbuds designed and made?

A10: The Boult W20 earbuds are designed and made in India