BSNL Aims for Complete Nationwide 4G Rollout by March 2026

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom operator, has set an ambitious target of completing its 4G rollout across India by March 2026. The scale is massive, involving more than 100,000 new towers, and what makes it stand out is that the entire technology stack is homegrown. If all goes as planned, this will finally place BSNL in a better position to compete with private telecom giants, while also giving its customers long-awaited access to high-speed internet.

Key Takeaways

The ‘Made in India’ Network

This deployment is being seen as a significant step in India’s push for self-reliance, or what is often described as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ in the telecom sector. BSNL is working with a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Within this group, Tejas Networks, another Tata company, is handling the manufacturing of radio equipment, while C-DOT has developed the core network technology. The result is something quite unprecedented in Indian telecom, BSNL will not be leaning on foreign vendors like Nokia or Ericsson for its network backbone.

The initial rollout actually began in 2023, with towers going up in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. These served as test circles before BSNL began scaling up installations across the rest of the country. Backed strongly by the government, the project has been prioritized not just to help BSNL stay relevant in a competitive market, but also to strengthen rural and remote connectivity, areas where the operator has traditionally been strong.

For BSNL customers, many of whom have been waiting years stuck on 2G or 3G connections, this upgrade could be transformative. They will finally have access to smoother video calls, quicker downloads, and a generally better mobile experience. And because the equipment being installed is already 5G-ready, BSNL will have the option of shifting to 5G with just a software update once the 4G backbone is firmly in place.

It’s a long road until 2026, and perhaps some delays might crop up along the way, as often happens with big infrastructure projects. But if BSNL manages to hit its target, the move could change not only its own fortunes but also India’s standing in homegrown telecom technology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When will BSNL 4G be available in my town or village?

A. BSNL is rolling out its 4G network in phases. After initial launches in North India, the company is expanding to other states. You can expect services to become available in more areas over the next year as the company works towards the March 2026 completion date.

Q. Will BSNL 4G be as fast as private operators like Jio or Airtel?

A. BSNL is using modern 4G technology that should provide speeds comparable to other networks. The actual speed will depend on your location, network congestion, and the signal strength in your area.

Q. Do I need to get a new SIM card for BSNL 4G?

A. Most existing BSNL SIM cards are already 4G-enabled. If you have a very old SIM, you might need to upgrade it. You can check by visiting your nearest BSNL customer service centre. Your phone must also be 4G compatible.

Q. What is the main benefit of BSNL’s 4G network?

A. The biggest benefit is the use of completely Indian technology. This improves national security and builds India’s capacity to produce high-tech telecom equipment. For users, it means access to high-speed data from a government-owned operator.

Q. How soon will BSNL launch 5G?

A. The equipment being installed for 4G can be upgraded to 5G with a software change. BSNL officials have stated that 5G services will be introduced soon after the 4G rollout is complete.