BSNL Offers AI, 5G Networking Courses, Signs MoU with Global Tech Firms

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped into the world of next-generation skills training, introducing certified courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and 5G networking. To strengthen the initiative, BSNL has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry giants Nokia, Ericsson, and Cisco.

The courses will be offered at BSNL’s premier training facility, the Advanced Level Telecom Training Centre (ALTTC) in Ghaziabad, and are open not only to BSNL staff but also to students and external professionals.

Key points

BSNL is rolling out certified programs in AI, ML, and 5G networking, fields that are in high demand worldwide.

Partnerships with Nokia, Ericsson, and Cisco will bring global expertise, from designing the curriculum to providing technical support.

Training will take place at ALTTC, a long-standing and respected telecom training hub.

The program will upskill BSNL employees and also train external candidates, contributing to India’s growing pool of digital talent.

Upskilling to match the industry’s pace

The telecom sector is changing fast. With 5G services expanding across the country and AI becoming a key tool in network management, the need for skilled professionals has never been greater. BSNL’s move is as much about preparing its own workforce for upcoming indigenous 4G and 5G rollouts as it is about helping the wider industry find trained talent.

By collaborating with Nokia, Ericsson, and Cisco, names synonymous with telecom innovation, BSNL is adding real weight to the program. These companies will help shape the course content and establish advanced labs at ALTTC for hands-on training. Topics will range from 5G network architecture and IoT applications to cybersecurity in telecom, AI fundamentals, and ML-driven network optimization.

Making the courses available to the public also opens up a new path for BSNL. For engineering students and IT professionals, this means a chance to earn valuable certifications in technologies that are likely to dominate the future job market. The step fits neatly with the government’s “Skill India” initiative, which aims to equip young people with employable skills.

ALTTC Ghaziabad’s role

The Advanced Level Telecom Training Centre in Ghaziabad has been BSNL’s main training ground for decades. Known across the Asia-Pacific region, it has hosted professionals from India and abroad. With its well-equipped labs and infrastructure, it is well-placed to run these new specialised programs. This only further strengthens ALTTC’s position as a key player in technical education.

In the bigger picture, this initiative is expected to create a stronger base of skilled professionals ready to contribute to India’s digital growth. For BSNL, it’s also a way to stay relevant and competitive, enhancing its internal capabilities while tapping into new training-driven business opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What new courses is BSNL offering?

Ans: BSNL is offering certified courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), 5G Technology, IoT, and Cybersecurity.

Ques: Who are BSNL’s partners for these training programs?

Ans: BSNL has signed MoUs with global technology companies, including Nokia, Ericsson, and Cisco, to provide expert training and lab support.

Ques: Where will these courses be held?

Ans: The courses will be conducted at BSNL’s Advanced Level Telecom Training Centre (ALTTC) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Ques: Can people who do not work for BSNL enroll in these courses?

Ans: Yes, the courses are open to everyone, including engineering students, IT professionals, and any individual interested in building a career in these fields.

Ques: How can I apply for these BSNL courses?

Ans: Interested candidates can visit the official website of ALTTC Ghaziabad for detailed information on course schedules, fees, eligibility criteria, and the application process.

Ques: How will this initiative help BSNL?

Ans: This program helps BSNL by upskilling its existing employees to manage modern 4G/5G networks. It also creates a new source of income by offering paid training to external candidates, positioning BSNL as an educational provider in the tech space.

