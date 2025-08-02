BSNL Offers One Month 4G Service Trial Plan for Re 1

State-run telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is running a limited-time promotional offer that might pique the interest of many of its legacy users: a one-month trial of its 4G services for just Re 1. It sounds almost too good to be true, but it’s very real. The offer, valid for 30 days, is mainly targeted at existing customers still using 2G or 3G SIM cards, giving them an easy nudge toward upgrading to a 4G SIM.

Key Takeaways:

Plan Price: Just Re 1

Just Re 1 Validity Period: 30 days

30 days Eligibility: Only for current BSNL customers who upgrade from 2G/3G to 4G SIMs

Only for current BSNL customers who upgrade from 2G/3G to 4G SIMs Benefits: Access to limited 4G data (typically 1GB or 2GB) to test network performance

Access to limited 4G data (typically 1GB or 2GB) to test network performance Availability: Offered only during the SIM upgrade at BSNL Customer Service Centres or authorized outlets

The logic is straightforward. Before committing to a regular monthly plan, users get to sample BSNL’s high-speed 4G network with minimal cost and risk. It’s a practical way for BSNL to reintroduce itself to its user base as it works on expanding its 4G footprint across India.

This isn’t available as a typical recharge pack on BSNL’s website or through mobile apps. Instead, it’s bundled with the SIM upgrade process. And yes, the 4G SIM itself is issued free of cost, provided users present a valid ID.

Once activated, the Re 1 trial plan is usually credited automatically. But since the exact amount of data might differ depending on the region or setup, it’s wise to confirm the details when upgrading.

Of course, there’s a caveat. BSNL’s 4G network is still rolling out in phases. Many cities and towns already have service, but full national coverage is a work in progress. If you’re considering the switch, a quick check on local 4G availability could help set the right expectations.

At its core, this offer is BSNL’s way of making a statement: that it’s still very much in the game and ready to compete, even if it’s taking a slightly different path to get there.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Is the BSNL Re 1 plan real?

A1. Yes, it is a real promotional offer from BSNL. However, it is a one-time trial plan for specific users and not a regular commercial recharge pack.

Q2. Who is eligible for the BSNL Re 1 plan?

A2. The offer is intended for existing BSNL customers who are upgrading their old 2G or 3G SIM card to a new 4G-compatible SIM card.

Q3. How can I activate the BSNL Re 1 offer?

A3. You cannot activate it through a regular recharge. The plan is usually applied automatically by BSNL to your number after you successfully complete the free 4G SIM upgrade process at a BSNL store or service centre.

Q4. What benefits are included in the Re 1 plan?

A4. The plan typically includes a limited amount of 4G data, such as 1GB or 2GB, with a validity of 30 days. The primary purpose is to let you test the 4G network.

Q5. Is BSNL 4G available everywhere in India?

A5. BSNL is actively deploying its 4G network in stages. Service may not be available in all locations yet. It is best to check the network coverage in your area by visiting a local BSNL office or their official website.