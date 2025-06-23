News

BSNL Unleashes Quantum 5G FWA: Your Internet Future Arrives, No Wires, No SIM, Just Blazing Speeds!

BSNL soft-launches Quantum 5G FWA in Hyderabad with plans up to 300Mbps. Experience wire-free, SIM-less, indigenous high-speed internet.

By Mahak Aggarwal
7 Min Read
BSNL Unleashes Quantum 5G FWA

In a move that could, perhaps, genuinely reshape home and business internet in India, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced its Quantum 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service. It’s an ambitious offering, promising fiber-like speeds—up to 300 Mbps—without a single wire or even a SIM card. Soft-launched in Hyderabad, this initiative adds real momentum to India’s digital self-reliance under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” banner.

Contents
Key Takeaways:A New Chapter in Indian Connectivity“No SIM, No Wires”: What That Actually MeansSpeed Tests Speak VolumesMade in India, For IndiaExpansion Plans and Who It’s ForThe BharatNet AngleHow Does It Compare?Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Key Takeaways:

  • BSNL’s Quantum 5G FWA delivers internet speeds up to 300 Mbps.
  • Operates on a “SIM-less” model, eliminating physical SIM cards.
  • Installation is cable-free and trench-free.
  • Entirely indigenous tech, made by Indian vendors.
  • Introductory plans: ₹999 (100 Mbps) and ₹1499 (300 Mbps).
  • Hyderabad first, with pilot launches in 6 more cities by September 2025.
  • Initial focus: businesses, but consumer appeal is evident.

A New Chapter in Indian Connectivity

The launch event at BSNL’s Ameerpet Exchange in Hyderabad was led by Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD of BSNL/MTNL. He emphasized, quite proudly, that Quantum 5G FWA is “the first SIM-less, 100% home-grown customized 5G FWA for BSNL.” Hyderabad’s tech-forward population made it an apt choice for this soft rollout.

This controlled phase lets BSNL gather on-ground feedback before going all-in nationwide. It also positions the operator as a strong contender in the indigenous 5G space.

“No SIM, No Wires”: What That Actually Means

At the core of this solution is its Direct-to-Device platform. The Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) communicates directly with the network—no SIM card needed. Think of it as your router, but smarter, and it authenticates itself.

There’s also no need for digging or cabling, which is honestly a relief for many. The system uses 5G signals to beam data directly to your device. BSNL claims that 85% of households in Hyderabad can access this service through existing infrastructure. That’s quite a feat.

Speed Tests Speak Volumes

Initial trials in Hyderabad showed download speeds nearing 980 Mbps and uploads of 140 Mbps, with latency impressively under 10ms. That’s fast—really fast. Suitable not just for Netflix, but for cloud gaming, 4K video calls, and heavy-duty remote work.

Yes, the current plans top out at 300 Mbps, but the tech behind it is clearly built for more. It hints at headroom for future upgrades.

Made in India, For India

Every part of this system—the core network, the RAN, and the CPE—has been developed by Indian companies. That’s rare in telecom and fits snugly within the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” narrative. It’s not just about pride; there’s also the benefit of tighter control and better security.

Expansion Plans and Who It’s For

BSNL’s roadmap includes expanding to Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior, and Chandigarh by September 2025. Businesses are the primary target, especially those needing high-speed lines without physical setups. But the simplicity and speed should appeal to consumers too, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas where fiber is scarce.

The BharatNet Angle

This launch ties in nicely with BharatNet, the government’s push to connect every village with broadband. BSNL, being the sole project manager for BharatNet’s upkeep, is in a strong position to scale this FWA solution. The wireless nature of Quantum 5G FWA makes it a perfect fit for the last mile in remote areas.

Over 218,000 Gram Panchayats are already service-ready, and with so much fiber already laid, BSNL’s new tech could be the missing puzzle piece.

How Does It Compare?

Compared to FTTH, Quantum 5G FWA is much quicker to deploy. No trenching, no waiting. While FTTH may offer symmetric speeds, FWA’s real-world download speeds are strong enough for most users.

Versus private FWA offerings, BSNL’s has two unique advantages: SIM-less operation and a completely indigenous stack. That could lead to better network control and possibly more responsive service.

This launch could be more than just a new product—it might be a turning point. BSNL has struggled to keep pace in recent years, but Quantum 5G FWA shows a renewed push for relevance. The tech is fresh, the approach is bold, and the market certainly has room.

As BSNL rolls out more 4G towers—many already 5G-ready—the timing feels right. Whether this will help the public sector giant reclaim lost ground remains to be seen, but it’s a promising leap.

And maybe that’s the real story here: not just faster internet, but a stronger, more self-sufficient India, one wireless signal at a time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is BSNL Quantum 5G FWA?
A1: It’s a new internet service using 5G signals, no wires or SIMs needed. Speeds rival fiber.

Q2: What are the available plans?
A2: Plans start at ₹999 for 100 Mbps and ₹1499 for 300 Mbps. Test speeds go even higher.

Q3: Do I need a SIM card?
A3: Nope. The device auto-authenticates with BSNL’s network.

Q4: Is it available everywhere?
A4: For now, just Hyderabad. Six more cities are next, then nationwide.

Q5: What equipment do I need?
A5: BSNL provides a CPE—basically a plug-and-play Wi-Fi device.

Q6: Can rural users benefit?
A6: Definitely. It’s ideal for places where fiber is hard to lay.

Q7: Is it only for businesses?
A7: Initially, yes. But homes can benefit too.

Q8: What makes it indigenous?
A8: All tech is made by Indian vendors under “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Q9: Does it support voice calls?
A9: Not yet. It’s a data-only service for now.

Prime Promise Fulfilled? boAt’s Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Claims to Redefine TWS Audio
Canon India Elevates Cinematic Storytelling: Deohans and Koushik Join as Cinema EOS Visionaries
Unlock True Depth: Samsung Odyssey 3D Arrives, Revolutionizing Glasses-Free Gaming Forever!
Revolutionizing India: How Generative AI is Paving the Way for Agentic Intelligence – Are You Ready?
Breathe Easy and Sleep Better: Portronics Unveils Magma – The 2-in-1 Comfort Device You Never Knew You Needed!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article 16 Billion Logins Exposed: Is Your Digital Life in Peril? Cybersecurity Experts Sound the Alarm 16 Billion Logins Exposed: Is Your Digital Life in Peril? Cybersecurity Experts Sound the Alarm
Next Article daWg headphones daWg’s Shocking Move: New Headset & Cooler Promise Game-Changing Power
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

BrandsView All

Show More Brands

Latest News

Experience Unmatched Luxury: Audi Q7 Signature Edition Redefines Premium SUV Ownership in India! SEO Meta Description: Audi India launches the limited Q7 Signature Edition, blending luxury, performance, and exclusive features like an in-car espresso system. Key Takeaways: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is a limited-run, enhanced version of Audi's flagship SUV in India. It introduces several exclusive features, including Audi rings entry LED lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps, a metallic key cover, stainless steel pedal covers, an Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system, an Audi Dashcam, and special R20 alloy wheels. Priced at INR 99,81,000 (ex-showroom), it is based on the Q7 Technology variant. The SUV is available in five exterior colors: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. It retains the powerful 3.0L V6 TFSI engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Standard luxury and safety features include quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, a seven-seater configuration, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, MMI Navigation plus, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, 4-zone climate control, and eight airbags. Audi India aims to cater to customers seeking bespoke luxury and automotive craftsmanship with this special edition. Mumbai, India – June 23, 2025 – Audi India has pulled the wraps off the highly anticipated Audi Q7 Signature Edition, an exclusive and meticulously crafted version of its full-size luxury SUV. This limited-production model aims to deliver an elevated ownership experience, combining the Q7's inherent capabilities with distinctive design elements and opulent interior amenities. With a starting price of INR 99,81,000 (ex-showroom), the Signature Edition is a clear statement of Audi's commitment to providing discerning customers with vehicles that embody exclusivity and refined lifestyle. The Audi Q7 has long stood as a benchmark in India's competitive luxury SUV market. Known for its commanding presence, robust performance, and extensive comfort features, it has garnered a loyal following. The Signature Edition builds upon this foundation by integrating a series of thoughtful upgrades designed to set it apart. Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Head of Audi India, emphasized that these additions are not merely cosmetic but are curated to enhance the overall ownership experience, appealing to individuals who view their vehicle as an extension of their lifestyle and appreciate automotive craftsmanship. Exclusivity in Every Detail The core of the Q7 Signature Edition lies in its unique package of styling enhancements and convenience features. Each element has been selected to add a touch of distinction and luxury that transcends the standard Q7 offering. One of the most striking new additions is the Audi rings entry LED lamps. These innovative lights project the iconic Audi rings onto the ground as doors open, creating a welcome light projection. This subtle yet impactful feature adds a touch of theater and sophistication every time one approaches or enters the vehicle. Complementing this, dynamic wheel hub caps ensure that the Audi logo remains perfectly oriented and visible, regardless of wheel motion. This attention to detail reflects the brand's dedication to refined aesthetics. Inside, the luxury continues with a metallic key cover, providing a premium feel to the vehicle's access. The cabin further benefits from stainless steel pedal covers, which add a sporty accent to the footwell, blending performance cues with interior refinement. Perhaps the most unique and unprecedented amenity introduced in the Signature Edition is the Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system. This feature brings the convenience of a freshly brewed espresso directly into the SUV, catering to the refined tastes of its occupants and delivering an unparalleled in-vehicle beverage experience. This innovative addition truly speaks to the bespoke luxury Audi aims to offer. For enhanced peace of mind and convenience, the Audi Q7 Signature Edition also comes equipped with an Audi Dashcam with Audi universal Traffic recorder. This system provides additional protection, recording events both while driving and when the vehicle is parked, serving as a reliable witness in unforeseen circumstances. Visually, the Signature Edition distinguishes itself with a special alloy wheel paint design on new R20 alloy wheels. These wheels contribute to the SUV's strong road presence and further underscore its exclusive nature. The Enduring Strengths of the Audi Q7 While the Signature Edition introduces fresh elements, it retains all the core strengths that define the Audi Q7 as a premium SUV. Under the hood, the Q7 Signature Edition draws power from a robust 3.0L V6 TFSI engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is further enhanced with 48V Mild Hybrid technology, which contributes to superior performance and improved fuel efficiency by assisting the engine during acceleration and allowing for intelligent coasting. The performance figures speak volumes: the Q7 Signature Edition can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 5.6 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h. This ensures a responsive and dynamic driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising on highways. A cornerstone of Audi's engineering prowess, the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system comes standard, ensuring superior traction and stability across all driving conditions. This legendary system constantly distributes power to all four wheels, optimizing grip and control, particularly on challenging terrains or in adverse weather. The ride comfort and handling dynamics are managed by adaptive air suspension, a sophisticated system that allows for adjustable ride height and damping. Coupled with Audi drive select, drivers can choose from seven distinct driving modes, including an off-road mode, to tailor the vehicle's characteristics to their preferences and the prevailing conditions, offering a truly versatile driving experience. Power delivery is handled by a smooth-shifting eight-speed tiptronic transmission, which provides seamless gear changes and contributes to the refined driving feel. Inside, the Audi Q7 prioritizes comfort and practicality. Its seven-seater configuration offers ample space for occupants, with electrically foldable third-row seats providing maximum versatility for cargo and passenger needs. The driver-centric cockpit features the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, a fully digital and customizable instrument cluster that displays essential driving information with clarity and precision. For an immersive audio experience, the Q7 Signature Edition is equipped with the Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System, featuring 19 speakers and a powerful 730 watts output. This system creates a concert-like atmosphere within the cabin, enriching every journey. Connectivity and control are intuitive with the MMI Navigation plus with touch response, allowing for easy management of vehicle functions, navigation, and infotainment. The Audi Phone box with wireless charging offers convenient connectivity for mobile devices, eliminating the clutter of cables. Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces are simplified with Park Assist Plus, complemented by a 360-degree camera system that provides a comprehensive view of the surroundings, enhancing safety and ease of use. The comfort key with sensor-controlled boot lid operation adds a layer of convenience, allowing for hands-free access to the luggage compartment. Cabin comfort is paramount, highlighted by the 4-zone climate control with air ionizer and aromatization, ensuring a premium and personalized atmosphere for all occupants. Adaptive windscreen wipers with integrated wash nozzles provide improved visibility in adverse weather, automatically adjusting their speed and dispensing washer fluid directly from the blades. Safety is comprehensively addressed with a suite of advanced features. The Lane Departure Warning system helps prevent unintentional lane drifting, alerting the driver if the vehicle begins to stray from its lane without indication. Eight airbags are strategically placed throughout the cabin for optimal protection in the event of a collision. Furthermore, the Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) works to enhance vehicle stability and control, particularly during dynamic driving maneuvers or on slippery surfaces. The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is exclusively packaged with the Technology variant, meaning it inherits all the advanced features of this top-tier trim. The exclusive features specific to the Signature Edition are offered as part of Audi Genuine accessories, ensuring quality and integration. A Limited Opportunity for Discerning Buyers Audi India has stated that the Q7 Signature Edition will be available in limited units, underscoring its exclusivity. This limited availability ensures that the vehicle remains a rare and sought-after commodity in the luxury SUV segment. Customers have the choice of five sophisticated exterior colors to personalize their Signature Edition: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. This launch reinforces Audi's strategy of offering specialized editions that cater to the evolving demands of the Indian luxury market. With its blend of enhanced styling, unique comfort features, and the proven performance of the Q7, the Signature Edition is poised to capture the attention of those who desire a bespoke and distinctive driving experience. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Audi Q7 Signature Edition? A1: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is a special, limited-edition version of Audi's flagship Q7 SUV in India, featuring exclusive design elements and luxurious amenities beyond the standard model. Q2: What are the new and exclusive features of the Q7 Signature Edition? A2: Key new features include Audi rings entry LED lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps, a metallic key cover, stainless steel pedal covers, an Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system, an Audi Dashcam with a universal traffic recorder, and special alloy wheel paint design on R20 alloy wheels. Q3: What is the price of the Audi Q7 Signature Edition in India? A3: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is priced starting from INR 99,81,000 (ex-showroom). Q4: What engine powers the Audi Q7 Signature Edition? A4: It is powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine, delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, complemented by 48V Mild Hybrid technology. Q5: How many exterior colors are available for the Q7 Signature Edition? A5: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is available in five exterior colors: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. Q6: Is the Q7 Signature Edition a permanent variant or a limited offering? A6: It is a limited-unit offering, emphasizing its exclusivity. Q7: Does the Q7 Signature Edition come with quattro all-wheel drive? A7: Yes, it features Audi's quattro permanent all-wheel drive system for superior traction and stability. Q8: What kind of sound system is in the Audi Q7 Signature Edition? A8: It is equipped with a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System with 19 speakers and 730 watts output. Q9: What safety features are included in the Q7 Signature Edition? A9: It includes eight airbags, Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP), Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, and adaptive windscreen wipers. Q10: Is the Espresso Mobile coffee system a standard fitment in this edition? A10: Yes, the Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system is one of the unique and exclusive additions to the Signature Edition package.
Experience Unmatched Luxury: Audi Q7 Signature Edition Redefines Premium SUV Ownership in India!
By Swayam Malhotra
daWg headphones
daWg’s Shocking Move: New Headset & Cooler Promise Game-Changing Power
By Shweta Bansal
16 Billion Logins Exposed: Is Your Digital Life in Peril? Cybersecurity Experts Sound the Alarm
16 Billion Logins Exposed: Is Your Digital Life in Peril? Cybersecurity Experts Sound the Alarm
By Hardik Mitra
Tesla's Grand Debut in Mumbai Set for Mid-July!
The Electric Juggernaut Arrives: Tesla’s Grand Debut in Mumbai Set for Mid-July!
By Vishal Jain
Amazon Shakes Up Healthcare
Amazon Shakes Up Healthcare: At-Home Diagnostic Services Now Live in 6 Cities – Is Your Doctor’s Office Next?
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Perplexity's AI Browser Comet Lands on Windows, Changing How You Search
Finally Here! Perplexity’s AI Browser Comet Lands on Windows, Changing How You Search
By Gauri

You Might also Like