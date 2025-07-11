Bybit Kicks Off India Blockchain Tour in Hyderabad

The India Blockchain Tour 2025, sponsored by Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, kicked off in Hyderabad on June 28, 2025. This event marked the first of eight planned stops in key Indian cities. The Hyderabad gathering showcased India’s strong position in the global crypto space and aimed to pave the way for a more informed blockchain future.

Key Takeaways:

Bybit is the title sponsor for the India Blockchain Tour 2025.

The first event of the tour took place in Hyderabad on June 28, 2025.

Over 1,000 Web3 professionals, students, and experts attended the Hyderabad event.

Bybit plans to hold hackathons and workshops in collaboration with IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur.

The next event in the India Blockchain Tour is scheduled for Ahmedabad on July 26, 2025.

The Hyderabad event, organized by Octaloop, attracted more than 1,000 Web3 builders, developers, traders, students, industry experts, and media representatives. This created an environment rich with learning, discussions, and engagement around Web3 and blockchain technology. Bybit’s participation highlights its ongoing commitment to supporting responsible crypto adoption, promoting blockchain education, and fostering community growth across India. This also follows Bybit’s recent registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND), signaling its alignment with Indian regulations.

Jayesh Ranjan, the Chief Secretary for Special Projects & Investment Cell with the Government of Telangana, gave a speech discussing the growing role of blockchain technology in India’s future. Vikas Gupta, Bybit India’s Country Manager, delivered a keynote titled “From FOMO to Fundamentals: Fixing India’s Crypto Literacy Gap,” emphasizing the urgent need for structured education in India’s rapidly growing crypto ecosystem. Gupta highlighted Bybit’s educational initiatives, such as Bybit Learn and Demo Trading, which aim to offer more informed trading experiences. He also shared plans for upcoming hackathons and workshops, specifically in partnership with prestigious institutions like IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur.

Gupta took the opportunity to point out India’s immense potential to lead the global blockchain movement. He noted that India has topped the Global Crypto Adoption Index for two consecutive years, surpassing countries like the U.S. and Brazil. This growth is not limited to major metropolitan areas but has also expanded to Tier-2 cities like Indore and Surat, where investors are exploring everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to meme coins like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE. He stressed the importance of making crypto adoption safe, informed, and inclusive in order to sustain this momentum. Bybit’s mission is to continue making Web3 accessible by engaging local communities and educating future blockchain leaders. With India’s crypto market projected to surpass $15 billion by 2035, Bybit is keen on being an active participant in this journey.

Throughout the Hyderabad event, Bybit maintained an engaging presence, hosting a fun and informative crypto quiz, as well as organizing various activities to interact with attendees. Bybit’s sponsorship of the India Blockchain Tour 2025 aligns with its goal of promoting sustainable, community-driven growth in India’s Web3 ecosystem. The next event in the series will take place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2025, reinforcing Bybit’s efforts to connect with and empower the blockchain community at the local level.

Founded in 2018, Bybit is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 70 million users worldwide. Bybit focuses on Web3, collaborating with blockchain protocols to enhance infrastructure and drive innovation. The platform is known for its secure custody solutions, diverse marketplaces, and exceptional user experience, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

FAQs about the India Blockchain Tour and Bybit

Q1: What is the India Blockchain Tour 2025?

A1: The India Blockchain Tour 2025 is a series of eight events held in major Indian cities, sponsored by Bybit. It aims to promote responsible crypto adoption, boost blockchain education, and build a strong blockchain community across India.

Q2: What was the focus of Vikas Gupta’s keynote address at the Hyderabad event?

A2: Vikas Gupta, Bybit India’s Country Manager, gave a talk titled “From FOMO to Fundamentals: Fixing India’s Crypto Literacy Gap,” where he emphasized the importance of organized education within India’s growing crypto space.

Q3: Which universities are partnering with Bybit for hackathons and workshops?

A3: Bybit plans to collaborate with IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur for upcoming hackathons and workshops.

Q4: When and where is the next India Blockchain Tour event scheduled?

A4: The next event in the India Blockchain Tour will be held in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2025.

Q5: What is Bybit’s role in the Indian crypto market?

A5: Bybit aims to make Web3 more accessible in India through community engagement and education, contributing to India’s crypto market, which is expected to exceed $15 billion by 2035.