Bybit Launches WSOT 2025 with USD 10 Million Prize Pool

Bybit, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched its annual World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025. This year comes with a record prize pool of 10 million USDT and, for the first time, no equity requirement to register. That means anyone can join in without having to put down upfront capital. The competition will run from August 27 to September 15, 2025.

Key Takeaways

No Registration Fee : Bybit has removed the equity requirement, making it possible for anyone to sign up freely.

: Bybit has removed the equity requirement, making it possible for anyone to sign up freely. Massive Prize Pool : A total of 10 million USDT is available in rewards.

: A total of 10 million USDT is available in rewards. Tiered Competition Model : Traders are separated into divisions, starting at Beginner with $100 and going up to Heavyweight with $10,000, which helps keep the playing field fairer.

: Traders are separated into divisions, starting at Beginner with $100 and going up to Heavyweight with $10,000, which helps keep the playing field fairer. Multiple Prize Categories: Prizes are split across four main categories, including 3.6 million USDT for Global Squad PnL% and 2.44 million USDT for regional trading volume.

About WSOT 2025

The registration process is structured in three phases, with early registration beginning on August 12 and late registration closing on September 6. Once underway, the main event will feature several prize categories as well as extra activities like the WSOT Trader’s Camp and WSOT On-Chain Trader House, each carrying its own prize pools and bonuses.

A major update for 2025 is the tiered competition system. Rather than everyone competing in one pool, traders are divided by capital into groups ranging from Beginner at $100 up to Heavyweight at $10,000. This is intended to give less experienced traders a chance to compete without being overshadowed by professionals, while still offering room for seasoned traders to perform at their best.

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, said WSOT 2025 shows the company’s vision of building a more inclusive yet still competitive trading environment. Vikas Gupta, Country Manager for Bybit India, noted that this year’s setup is a strong opportunity for Indian traders to participate globally without financial barriers holding them back.

The competition is also supported by ecosystem partners such as EthicHub, Blockchain for Good Alliance, SUI, and CryptoBanter. Their involvement underscores the effort to connect centralized finance, decentralized finance, and even traditional finance, making the event more than just a trading contest.

Prize Categories and Structure

The prize pool is divided across several categories. The highlight is 3.6 million USDT allocated to Global Squad PnL%. Regional trading volume follows with 2.44 million USDT in prizes, and there are also daily rewards worth 40,000 USDT.

All participants are required to complete KYC verification in order to join the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the World Series of Trading (WSOT)?

A: WSOT is an annual global crypto trading competition hosted by Bybit. Traders compete in different categories to win from a large prize pool.

Q2: What is the prize money for WSOT 2025?

A: The total prize pool for WSOT 2025 is 10 million USDT. Specific prize segments include 3.6 million USDT for Global Squad PnL% and 2.44 million USDT for regional volume.

Q3: Is there a fee to register for WSOT 2025?

A: No, Bybit has eliminated all equity requirements for registration for this year’s competition, meaning there is no financial barrier to entry.

Q4: What is the timeline for the WSOT 2025 competition?

A: Registration for WSOT 2025 is open until September 6. The main competition is held from August 27 to September 15, 2025.

Q5: What are the different divisions in WSOT 2025?

A: Traders will compete in divisions based on their trading capital, from Beginner ($100) to Heavyweight ($10,000). This new tiered model aims to make the competition fairer for all participants.