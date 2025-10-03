Cacuminal Launches in India with AI Call Answering Service

A new service called CatchMyCall has rolled out across India, introducing an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that can answer and manage phone calls on behalf of users. The idea is simple enough: help people cope with the constant wave of calls, especially the promotional or unknown numbers that disrupt the day. Whether you are in a meeting, on the move, or just not in the mood to pick up, the AI steps in as a personal call handler.

Key Takeaways

CatchMyCall, an AI-powered call management service, is now operational for mobile users in India.

Its main job is to answer calls you reject or miss, screen the caller, and provide you with a live text transcript of the exchange.

The system is able to flag spam calls, take down messages, and let you decide which calls are worth accepting.

The AI speaks in a natural, human-like voice when interacting with callers.

The service works through call forwarding. If a user gets a call they cannot or do not wish to answer, rejecting it sends the caller directly to the CatchMyCall assistant. The AI then holds the conversation, asking why the person is calling. Meanwhile, the phone owner can watch a real-time transcript of that discussion appear on their screen. This makes it possible to know who is calling and why, without the awkwardness of picking up.

From there, the user has several choices. They can step in and take the call themselves, send a quick reply through the AI, or let the assistant handle the conversation fully. Often, this means filtering out unwanted telemarketers or scam attempts. The bigger purpose here is to give people some breathing room and more control over their calls. For genuine callers, the AI can politely explain that the person is unavailable and will return the call, or it can record a message for later.

Unsolicited commercial calls are a huge problem in India, with many people receiving multiple spam calls in a single day. Services like CatchMyCall are trying to provide a realistic solution. The app works on both Android and iOS and is available through a subscription. For many, the idea of having an AI screen call could mean less mental fatigue from dodging endless sales pitches, while still ensuring important calls aren’t lost in the noise. All handled calls, along with transcripts and audio recordings, are saved in a log that users can revisit anytime.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is CatchMyCall?

A. CatchMyCall is a subscription-based service that uses an AI assistant to answer phone calls on your behalf. It screens unknown callers, blocks spam, and takes messages, providing you with a live transcript of the conversation.

Q. How does the AI assistant work?

A. When you decline or miss a call, it is automatically forwarded to the AI assistant. The AI talks to the caller to find out the purpose of the call, and you can read the conversation live on your phone’s screen.

Q. Is CatchMyCall available for all phones in India?

A. The service is available as an app for both Android and iOS smartphones and is compatible with major Indian mobile network operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Q. How does CatchMyCall handle user privacy?

A. According to the company, call recordings and transcripts are stored securely and are accessible only to the user. They state that they do not sell user data to third parties.

Q. Can the CatchMyCall AI understand Indian accents?

A. The service has been developed to understand various Indian accents and speaking styles to ensure clear communication with callers from different parts of the country.