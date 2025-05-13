Can a Flip Phone Really Be This Powerful? Motorola Just Dropped a Bomb!

Hold onto your hats, tech enthusiasts! Motorola just unveiled the razr 60 ultra, and it’s not your grandma’s flip phone. Calling it the “world’s most powerful AI flip phone” is a bold claim, but after diving into its specs, it might just live up to the hype.

Forget everything you thought you knew about foldable phones. This isn’t just about a screen that bends; it’s about packing cutting-edge technology into a sleek, pocketable design. The heart of this beast is the Snapdragon® 8 Elite processor, a powerhouse typically found in top-tier flagship smartphones. Motorola claims this chip delivers superior CPU, GPU, and especially NPU (Neural Processing Unit) performance, all thanks to a dedicated AI processing engine. This means lightning-fast performance for everything from gaming to running complex AI tasks.

Speaking of AI, the razr 60 ultra is loaded. The “Look & Talk” feature powered by moto AI sounds straight out of a sci-fi movie. Just glance at your phone, and it unlocks and is ready for your voice commands. No hands needed! Imagine the convenience of asking quick questions or catching up on notifications without even touching your device. It also boasts built-in support for leading AI assistants like Perplexity, Microsoft Co-pilot, and Google’s Gemini, putting a wealth of information and assistance at your voice’s command.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Motorola is also touting this as the “world’s most advanced 3 X 50MP flip camera system.” That’s right, three 50-megapixel cameras: a main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an ultrawide lens that also does macro shots, and a high-resolution internal selfie camera. Motorola emphasizes the Pantone Validated color accuracy, promising true-to-life colors and authentic skin tones in your photos and videos, even supporting Dolby Vision for the first time in a flip phone.

The design is equally impressive. The razr 60 ultra is the world’s first smartphone to feature an Alcantara finish, a premium, suede-like material usually found in luxury cars and private jets. Imagine the feel of that in your hand! They’re also offering options like real wood and premium vegan leather, all in specially curated Pantone colors. This phone isn’t just powerful; it’s a fashion statement.

And let’s not overlook the displays. The 4.0-inch external display is the “most intelligent” on a flip phone, allowing you to do almost anything without opening the device, including playing games and interacting with Google Gemini. It’s also the first flip phone with Corning Gorilla Glass-Ceramic, making it incredibly durable with significantly better drop performance. Open it up, and you’re greeted by a massive 7.0-inch pOLED internal display with a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate and minimal crease. Motorola claims it has 12% better resolution than the previous generation, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Worried about battery life? The razr 60 ultra packs a 4700mAh battery and is the “world’s fastest charging flip phone” with 68W TurboPower, giving you a day’s power in just 8 minutes. It also supports 30W wireless charging.

All this power and premium design come at an effective price of ₹89,999* for the 16GB + 512GB variant. It will be available starting May 21st, 2025, on Amazon, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

Motorola isn’t just releasing another phone; they’re making a statement. The razr 60 ultra aims to redefine what a flip phone can be, packing flagship-level performance and innovative AI features into a stylish and durable design. Could this be the future of foldable phones? It certainly looks promising.