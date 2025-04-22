Can a Slim Phone Really Pack India’s Biggest Battery? vivo T4 5G Answers!

Vivo has just dropped a new contender in the Indian smartphone arena, and it’s making waves by challenging what we expect from a slim device. Meet the vivo T4 5G, a phone that manages to house a colossal 7300 mAh battery – the biggest ever seen in a smartphone in India – within a sleek, slender body. It’s a combination that sounds almost impossible, yet vivo has pulled it off.

For years, users have had to choose between a phone with a massive battery that felt like a brick or a slim, stylish device that constantly needed charging. The vivo T4 5G aims to end that compromise, offering remarkable endurance without sacrificing design.

But the T4 5G is more than just a big battery in a slim package. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a chipset built on a 4nm process. This translates to snappy performance for your everyday tasks, from scrolling through social media to juggling multiple apps. Vivo highlights an AnTuTu score exceeding 820K, placing it among the fastest in its segment, ensuring a smooth experience whether you’re working or playing. To keep things cool even during intense use, the phone features a high-performance pyrolytic graphite sheet that efficiently manages heat.

Visually, the vivo T4 5G is designed to impress. It sports a 6.77-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display that immediately catches the eye. The curved edges and minimal bezels create an immersive, almost borderless feel, making watching videos or playing games a more engaging experience. This display also boasts a remarkable 5000 nits local peak brightness, making it incredibly vibrant and easy to view even under harsh sunlight. Plus, with a 120Hz refresh rate, animations and scrolling appear buttery smooth. Eye comfort is also a priority, with certifications and features like low blue light filtering and anti-flicker technology built in.

Capturing your world is handled by a 50MP main camera featuring the Sony IMX882 sensor. This sensor is designed to pull in more light, which means better, sharper photos, especially when the lights are low. You can expect dynamic shots with good detail. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP wide-angle front camera, ready to fit more of your friends or surroundings into the frame. Both front and back cameras support 4K video recording at 30 FPS, allowing you to capture high-resolution footage.

Beyond the core specs, the vivo T4 5G includes smart AI tools to enhance usability. Features like AI Erase for easily removing unwanted objects from photos, AI Photo Enhance for improving image quality, and Note Assist, Live Text, and Super Documents for boosted productivity are all part of the package.

Durability is another area where the T4 5G aims to stand out. It holds a Military Grade Resistance certification, having passed rigorous environmental tests. An IP65 rating means it can handle dust and water exposure, while the Shield Glass on the display is designed to be significantly more drop-resistant than previous generations. Internal cushioning adds another layer of protection against accidental bumps.

The vivo T4 5G runs on FunTouch OS 15, based on the latest Android 15, promising a clean and user-friendly interface. Vivo is also committing to 2 years of Android software updates and 3 years of security patches, ensuring the phone stays up-to-date.

Available in two striking colors, Phantom Grey and Emerald Blaze, the phone features a sleek, ultra-slim profile with a trendy circular camera module. The 40° golden arc design provides a comfortable grip despite the large battery.

Speaking of that battery, the 7300 mAh unit supports 90W FlashCharge, capable of juicing up the phone to 50% in just over half an hour and reaching 100% in about an hour. Vivo’s use of third-gen silicon carbon anode technology contributes to the high energy density, allowing for that massive capacity in a slim form factor. The phone even supports bypass charging, a handy feature that powers the phone directly during gaming, reducing heat and preserving battery health over time. With this battery, vivo claims impressive usage times: up to 52 hours of talk time, 87 hours of music playback, 35 hours of video streaming, and 15 hours of non-stop gaming.

The vivo T4 5G is available at INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 23,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and INR 25,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It goes on sale starting April 29, 2025, across Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. Launch offers include a flat INR 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, and Axis Bank Cards, or an exchange bonus of INR 2,000 with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Like other vivo devices sold in India, the T4 5G is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The vivo T4 5G makes a strong case for itself by combining a segment-leading battery with powerful performance, a stunning display, capable cameras, and robust durability, all wrapped in a slim and stylish design. It appears to be a compelling option for users who demand long-lasting power without compromising on the overall smartphone experience.