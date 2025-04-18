Can a Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000 Truly Be Smart and Tough? itel’s New A95 5G Makes a Bold Claim

Gone are the days when a budget smartphone meant compromising on nearly everything. itel is challenging that notion head-on with its latest launch in India: the itel A95 5G. Unveiled on April 17th, 2025, this new device steps into the competitive sub-Rs. 10,000 segment with a promise of not just 5G speed but also surprising durability and integrated artificial intelligence features. Starting at an attention-grabbing price of just Rs. 9,599, the itel A95 5G aims to redefine expectations for affordable smartphones in India.

What makes the itel A95 5G stand out in a crowded market? For starters, it arrives with an IP54 rating, offering a level of water and dust resistance rarely seen in this price bracket. This means the phone can handle splashes and dust without breaking a sweat, a practical feature for everyday Indian conditions.

But itel isn’t stopping at physical toughness. They’ve infused the A95 5G with intelligence through their in-house AI assistant, Aivana, and a generative AI tool called ‘Ask AI’. Imagine a budget phone that helps you with writing, checks your grammar, and even assists in discovering content. itel believes these features, typically found in more expensive devices, will resonate with users looking for more than just basic smartphone functionality.

Under the hood, the itel A95 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. This octa-core chip, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM (expandable virtually), is designed to provide reliable performance for daily tasks and ensure real 5G connectivity across multiple bands. itel is so confident in the phone’s performance that they are promising a 5-year fluency experience, suggesting the device will remain smooth and responsive over an extended period.

The phone sports a slim 7.8mm body and features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS punch-hole display. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate, promising a noticeably smoother scrolling and gaming experience. Adding to the durability factor is the inclusion of super tough PANDA glass protecting the display, along with a generous offer of a free screen replacement within the first 100 days of purchase.

Photography enthusiasts on a budget might find the itel A95 5G appealing as well. It comes equipped with a 50MP main rear camera featuring AI enhancements and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The camera setup supports 2K video recording and includes creative modes like Vlog mode, Sky effects, and Dual Video Capture, giving users tools to explore their creativity.

For convenience and security, the A95 5G includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. It also offers dual-band Wi-Fi for better internet connectivity and even an infrared blaster, allowing the phone to double as a remote control for compatible home appliances.

Available in two variants, the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 9,599, while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant comes in at Rs. 9,999. With features like an IP54 rating, integrated AI, a high refresh rate display, a 50MP camera, and a 5-year fluency promise, the itel A95 5G is making a strong case for itself as a feature-rich and durable option in the affordable 5G smartphone market.