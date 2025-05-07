Can a Smartphone with a 50MP AI Camera and World-Record Battery Rating Actually Cost Just Rs. 29,999?

The Indian smartphone market just welcomed a serious contender. Motorola launched its new Edge 60 Pro, and it’s hitting the shelves today with specifications and features usually seen on much more expensive devices, all starting at an effective price of Rs. 29,999. Available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, this phone packs a punch, especially in its camera system, AI capabilities, display, and battery life.

Cameras Powered by Advanced AI

You get a camera setup on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro that stands out in its segment. It features a versatile 50MP triple rear camera system: a 50MP main camera using Sony’s advanced LYTIA™ 700C sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide lens with a 120º field of view that also doubles as a Macro Vision camera for close-ups as near as 3.5cm, and a dedicated 50MP 3x telephoto lens offering optical zoom and up to 50x AI Super Zoom.

Photography feels different with AI integration. Features like Signature Style, Action Shot, and AI-driven stabilization help you capture clear photos and steady videos. Photo and video enhancements optimize lighting, details, and colors automatically. For selfies, a high-resolution 50MP front camera uses Quad Pixel technology for better low-light shots. Pantone® validation ensures colors, including skin tones, appear true-to-life.

AI That Works For You

Motorola built the Edge 60 Pro with “moto AI” running on the device, providing personalized and contextual experiences. A dedicated AI key gives you quick access to these features. Think of tools like Next Move, Playlist Studio, and Image Studio that help you create and organize. Features under the “Assist” pillar, like Pay Attention, can listen, transcribe, and summarize audio in the background. Motorola also integrated AI from partners like Perplexity, Microsoft, and Google to enhance various functions.

A Display That Pulls You In

Hold the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and look at its screen – you’ll likely notice the display first. It’s a 6.7-inch pOLED panel with a 1.5K Super HD (1220p) resolution, which Motorola calls the world’s most immersive True Colour Quad-Curved display. The screen achieves a peak brightness of 4500 nits, making it the brightest on a Motorola phone yet. Its quad-curved edges and thin bezels contribute to a high 96.47% screen-to-body ratio. You get an ultra-smooth viewing and interaction experience thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate and a quick 300Hz touch rate. Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers complement the visuals with immersive sound.

Premier Performance for Everyday Tasks

Under the hood, the phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset. Built on efficient 4nm technology, it offers CPU speeds up to 3.35GHz. Motorola claims AnTuTu scores up to 1.4 million with this setup. You can choose configurations with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast app loading and data access. An advanced thermal system with eight components, including a large 4,473mm² vapor chamber, helps manage heat during intense use.

Battery Life That Sets Records

One of the most highlighted features is the battery. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro packs a substantial 6000mAh battery. It received DXOMARK’s Gold Label certification, achieving the world’s highest battery rating. This means you should easily get through a full day on a single charge. When you need to power up, the included 90W TurboPower charger gives you many hours of power in just minutes. The phone also supports 15W wireless charging.

Built Tough and Designed to Impress

Motorola gave the Edge 60 Pro a design where the curved front glass flows into the back. It comes in three Pantone-curated colors: PANTONE Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape. The back finishes include a soft, leather-inspired texture or a durable nylon-inspired feel on the Dazzling Blue variant. Durability is a focus too. The phone carries an IP68/IP69 rating, protecting it from dust and high-pressure water jets, and it can survive submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. It also meets MIL-STD-810H military standards for resistance to extreme temperatures and drops up to 1.5 meters, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i adding screen protection.

A User Experience Designed Around You

Beyond the hardware, the Edge 60 Pro runs Android 15 out of the box. Motorola promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The software, called Hello UI, is customizable, letting you change fonts, colors, and icons. Gestures like twisting the phone to open the camera add convenience. Features like Family Space provide a safe environment for kids, while Smart Connect lets you extend your phone’s capabilities to external displays or PCs. Security is managed through Moto Secure, a central hub for privacy settings.

With its combination of a feature-rich camera system, dedicated AI, a high-quality display, robust performance, impressive battery life with a record-setting rating, and durable design, all at a starting effective price of Rs. 29,999, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro makes a strong case for itself in the competitive Indian market. It seems Motorola packed flagship-level aspirations into a more accessible package.