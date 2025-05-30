Can Portronics’ New ClipCool and CoolCube Fans Really Beat the Heat This Summer?

With summer temperatures climbing steadily and heatwaves becoming an almost routine affair across much of India, the need for personal cooling solutions is more urgent than ever. Stepping into the fray, Portronics—a brand usually associated with portable digital gadgets—has broadened its lineup to include two new personal fans: the ClipCool Portable Rechargeable Fan and the CoolCube Portable Desktop Fan. They promise to be compact, travel-friendly, and surprisingly effective.

Now, whether these fans are genuinely going to revolutionize how we deal with summer heat is still up for debate, but their features are definitely worth a closer look.

ClipCool: Versatile and Ready for Just About Anything

The ClipCool seems designed with versatility in mind. It sports a sturdy clip that lets you attach it to almost anything—desks, shelves, headboards, even cribs. That makes it appealing not just for individual users but for families, too. What really stands out is its rechargeable battery, which offers up to four hours of use on a single charge. That kind of freedom can be a game-changer if you’re not always near an outlet.

One small but thoughtful addition is the built-in soft ring LED light. It’s subtle, but it adds a layer of utility if you need some gentle illumination at night or during a power cut. Then there’s the 360-degree rotating head and adjustable angles, which let you fine-tune the direction of airflow.

You also get three different speed settings to choose from. Thanks to the energy-efficient and relatively quiet BLDC motor, it shouldn’t disturb your Zoom calls or afternoon naps. The ClipCool, available in a light blue finish, works both as a clipped fan or as a standalone tabletop unit. Plus, it uses a Type-C fast charging port—a welcome touch that makes it easy to recharge using anything from a laptop to a power bank.

CoolCube: Compact but Surprisingly Powerful

If you’re after something even more compact, the CoolCube might catch your eye. It’s designed for portability, with a foldable handle and a form factor small enough to slip into your travel bag without a second thought. Whether it’s your work desk, a nightstand, or a picnic setup, the CoolCube aims to fit in without drawing too much attention.

Under the hood, it packs a 2400mAh battery that delivers up to three hours of cordless cooling. Like the ClipCool, it features a 360-degree adjustable head and three fan speed options—with RPMs ranging from 1800 to 2500. It might be compact, but it doesn’t seem to compromise on airflow.

It also employs a BLDC motor, which should keep the noise levels in check while conserving energy. Aesthetically, it comes in a sleek gray tone, likely to blend easily into different settings. And yes, it too comes with a Type-C fast charging port, keeping things streamlined and user-friendly.

Price, Availability, and Final Thoughts

Both fans are currently being offered at an introductory price of INR 1,149, which feels fairly reasonable given the feature set. They each come with a 12-month warranty and are available via Portronics’ official site, as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, and in physical retail stores across India.

All in all, the ClipCool and CoolCube seem like well-thought-out additions to the portable cooling market. They’re not claiming to replace your room air conditioner, of course. But for personal comfort—especially in spaces where an AC or even a ceiling fan isn’t practical—they might just do the trick. If you’re someone who spends a lot of time at a desk, or if you’re frequently on the move, these could be worth a shot.